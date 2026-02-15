رفع مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود على صدور موافقته الكريمة بإطلاق الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري عبر منصة «إحسان» بنسختها السادسة.

وأكد أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة أن إطلاق الحملة في عامها السادس يؤكد ريادة هذه البلاد في العمل الخيري، ويعزز روح التكافل بين الجميع، حاثًا أهالي منطقة مكة المكرمة على المشاركة والتبرع عبر منصة الحملة، والمساهمة في دعم الحالات، سائلاً الله أن يحفظ لهذه البلاد قيادتها، وأن يتقبل من الجميع صالح أعمالهم.

كما رفع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة الموافقة على إطلاق الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري عبر منصة «إحسان» في نسختها السادسة.

وأكد أن إطلاق الحملة يعكس اهتمام قيادة المملكة بالعمل الخيري، ويعزز التكاتف والترابط بين أبناء المجتمع، سائلًا الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره.