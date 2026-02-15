رفع مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود على صدور موافقته الكريمة بإطلاق الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري عبر منصة «إحسان» بنسختها السادسة.
وأكد أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة أن إطلاق الحملة في عامها السادس يؤكد ريادة هذه البلاد في العمل الخيري، ويعزز روح التكافل بين الجميع، حاثًا أهالي منطقة مكة المكرمة على المشاركة والتبرع عبر منصة الحملة، والمساهمة في دعم الحالات، سائلاً الله أن يحفظ لهذه البلاد قيادتها، وأن يتقبل من الجميع صالح أعمالهم.
كما رفع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة الموافقة على إطلاق الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري عبر منصة «إحسان» في نسختها السادسة.
وأكد أن إطلاق الحملة يعكس اهتمام قيادة المملكة بالعمل الخيري، ويعزز التكاتف والترابط بين أبناء المجتمع، سائلًا الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره.
The Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Makkah Region, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his generous approval to launch the national campaign for charitable work through the "Ehsan" platform in its sixth edition.
Prince Khalid bin Faisal emphasized that the launch of the campaign in its sixth year reaffirms this country's leadership in charitable work and enhances the spirit of solidarity among everyone, urging the people of the Makkah Region to participate and donate through the campaign platform, and to contribute to supporting cases, asking God to preserve the leadership of this country and to accept everyone's good deeds.
Additionally, the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the approval to launch the national campaign for charitable work through the "Ehsan" platform in its sixth edition.
He affirmed that the launch of the campaign reflects the leadership of the Kingdom's interest in charitable work and strengthens the cohesion and connection among community members, asking God Almighty to preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to maintain the nation's security and stability.