The Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Makkah Region, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his generous approval to launch the national campaign for charitable work through the "Ehsan" platform in its sixth edition.

Prince Khalid bin Faisal emphasized that the launch of the campaign in its sixth year reaffirms this country's leadership in charitable work and enhances the spirit of solidarity among everyone, urging the people of the Makkah Region to participate and donate through the campaign platform, and to contribute to supporting cases, asking God to preserve the leadership of this country and to accept everyone's good deeds.

Additionally, the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the approval to launch the national campaign for charitable work through the "Ehsan" platform in its sixth edition.

He affirmed that the launch of the campaign reflects the leadership of the Kingdom's interest in charitable work and strengthens the cohesion and connection among community members, asking God Almighty to preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to maintain the nation's security and stability.