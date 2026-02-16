stc Group continues its extensive celebrations with its employees and their families on the occasion of Founding Day, through a rich program of events that extends "for a full week." The King Abdulaziz Communications Complex in Riyadh witnessed a remarkable and strong attendance, coinciding with the ongoing events at the group's headquarters in the northern, southern, western, and eastern regions, embodying the unity of national cohesion and connecting with our historical roots across the nation.

The program, held under the slogan "We celebrate communication as the foundation upon which the nation was built and continues to build," continues to offer a variety of activities that thousands of employees and their families interacted with, including folk colors from various regions of the Kingdom, henna painting, traditional dishes, classic car shows, and stories from the past that recount the glories of the founding.

This comprehensive initiative comes as part of stc's commitment to celebrate its employees in all branches, whom it considers its foundation and the basis of its success, as it has dedicated very valuable gifts for them and their children, along with interactive competitions for the best photo that embodies the spirit of the occasion.

The celebrations, which continued throughout the week at all headquarters, featured the historical march "For Our Future is the Foundation," which was launched to affirm the transformation from "a single communication space in the market to countless spaces today," accompanied by the opening of miniature museums and the storyteller event, which revived the scene of old traditional markets.

On the customer front, the group continues to offer exceptional gifts as part of its campaign "Founding Day is the Beginning We Celebrate with You," which includes major prizes such as luxury cars and hundreds of valuable gifts, in addition to exclusive offers and significant discounts on various digital and communication services.

In line with these festivities, the group continues to broadcast the anthem "Mutasileen" via stc tv (lyrics by Fahd Al-Musaed and sung by Abdulmajid Abdullah), which serves as the audio identity of this celebration that raises the slogan "We celebrate our roots and take pride in the journey we started and continue towards the future."