تواصل مجموعة stc احتفالاتها الموسعة مع موظفيها وعائلاتهم بمناسبة يوم التأسيس، من خلال برنامج فعاليات ثري يمتد «لمدة أسبوع» كامل. وشهد مجمع الملك عبدالعزيز للاتصالات بالرياض حضوراً لافتاً وقوياً، بالتزامن مع استمرار الفعاليات في مقرات المجموعة بالمنطقة الشمالية، والجنوبية، والغربية، والشرقية، تجسيداً لوحدة التلاحم الوطني وتواصلاً مع جذورنا التاريخية في كافة أرجاء الوطن.

ويستمر البرنامج الذي يقام تحت شعار «نحتفل بالتواصل كأساس بُني عليه الوطن وما زال يبنيه»، في تقديم مجموعة متنوعة من الأنشطة التي تفاعل معها آلاف الموظفين وعائلاتهم، شملت ألواناً شعبية من مختلف مناطق المملكة، ونقش الحناء، والأكلات الشعبية، وعروض السيارات الكلاسيكية، وقصصاً من الماضي تروي أمجاد التأسيس.

وتأتي هذه المبادرة الشاملة حرصاً من stc على الاحتفاء بموظفيها في الفروع كافة، الذين تعتبرهم أساسها وأساس نجاحها، إذ خصصت لهم ولأولادهم هدايا قيمة جداً، ومسابقات تفاعلية لأفضل صورة تجسد روح المناسبة.

وقد تميزت الاحتفالات المستمرة طوال الأسبوع في المقرات كافة بالمسيرة التاريخية «لمستقبلنا أساس»، التي انطلقت لتؤكد التحول من «ساحة واحدة للتواصل في السوق، إلى ساحات لا تحصى اليوم»، إذ واكبها افتتاح متاحف مصغرة وفعالية الراوي، التي أعادت إحياء مشهد الأسواق الشعبية القديمة.

وعلى صعيد العملاء، تواصل المجموعة تقديم هدايا استثنائية ضمن حملتها «يوم التأسيس بداية نحتفل بها معكم»، التي تضمنت جوائز كبرى تشمل سيارات فاخرة ومئات الهدايا القيمة، إضافة إلى عروض حصرية وخصومات كبيرة على مختلف الخدمات الرقمية والاتصالية.

وتزامناً مع هذه الأجواء، تستمر المجموعة في بث نشيد «متواصلين» عبر stc tv (كلمات فهد المساعد وغناء عبدالمجيد عبدالله)، ليكون الهوية الصوتية لهذه الاحتفالية التي ترفع شعار "نحتفي بجذورنا ونفخر بمسيرة بدأناها ونواصلها نحو المستقبل".