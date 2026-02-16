استقبل أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، مدير شرطة المنطقة رئيس اللجنة الأمنية الدائمة اللواء يوسف بن عبدالله الزهراني، يرافقه عدد من القيادات الأمنية بالمنطقة.
وأشاد أمير منطقة المدينة بدور الجهات الأمنية في تنفيذ الخطط بكفاءة عالية، مؤكداً أهمية تكامل الجهود بين القيادة الأمنية والجهات الحكومية والخدمية لتحقيق أمن وسلامة السكان وزوار المسجد النبوي، والعمل على تسخير جميع الإمكانات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.
واستعرض مدير شرطة المنطقة الاستعدادات الأمنية والمرورية الشاملة لضمان تهيئة بيئة آمنة وميسّرة للمصلين وزوار المسجد النبوي خلال شهر رمضان، بالتنسيق بين مختلف القطاعات الأمنية والخدمية، بهدف تحقيق أعلى درجات السلامة والراحة للجميع، لا سيما في الأوقات التي تشهد كثافة مرتفعة في الحركة المرورية.
وقدّم شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على دعمه للقطاعات الأمنية، واهتمامه المتواصل لتحقيق الجاهزية التامة لجميع القطاعات المختصة، والتنسيق بين مختلف الجهات ذات العلاقة، لتحقيق أعلى درجات الأمن والسلامة بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة.
The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received in his office the Director of the Regional Police and Chairman of the Permanent Security Committee, Major General Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Zahrani, accompanied by a number of security leaders in the region.
The Prince of the Medina Region praised the role of security agencies in implementing plans with high efficiency, emphasizing the importance of integrating efforts between security leadership and government and service agencies to achieve the safety and security of residents and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque, and working to harness all resources to serve the guests of the Most Merciful.
The Director of the Regional Police reviewed the comprehensive security and traffic preparations to ensure a safe and facilitated environment for worshippers and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque during the month of Ramadan, in coordination with various security and service sectors, aiming to achieve the highest levels of safety and comfort for everyone, especially during times of high traffic density.
He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Medina Region for his support of security sectors and his ongoing interest in achieving full readiness for all relevant sectors, and for coordinating between various related entities to achieve the highest levels of security and safety in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership.