استقبل أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، مدير شرطة المنطقة رئيس اللجنة الأمنية الدائمة اللواء يوسف بن عبدالله الزهراني، يرافقه عدد من القيادات الأمنية بالمنطقة.

وأشاد أمير منطقة المدينة بدور الجهات الأمنية في تنفيذ الخطط بكفاءة عالية، مؤكداً أهمية تكامل الجهود بين القيادة الأمنية والجهات الحكومية والخدمية لتحقيق أمن وسلامة السكان وزوار المسجد النبوي، والعمل على تسخير جميع الإمكانات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

واستعرض مدير شرطة المنطقة الاستعدادات الأمنية والمرورية الشاملة لضمان تهيئة بيئة آمنة وميسّرة للمصلين وزوار المسجد النبوي خلال شهر رمضان، بالتنسيق بين مختلف القطاعات الأمنية والخدمية، بهدف تحقيق أعلى درجات السلامة والراحة للجميع، لا سيما في الأوقات التي تشهد كثافة مرتفعة في الحركة المرورية.

وقدّم شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على دعمه للقطاعات الأمنية، واهتمامه المتواصل لتحقيق الجاهزية التامة لجميع القطاعات المختصة، والتنسيق بين مختلف الجهات ذات العلاقة، لتحقيق أعلى درجات الأمن والسلامة بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة.