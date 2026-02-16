The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami, at the Emirate's headquarters in Jeddah, who handed him a copy of the plan that will be implemented by the security agencies in the holy capital during the month of Ramadan.

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region emphasized the necessity of concerted efforts to serve the guests of Allah and provide all necessary services, appreciating the efforts of security personnel to ensure their spiritual journey and enable them to perform their worship with ease and tranquility.

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region listened to a briefing about the plan that will be implemented by the security agencies in the holy capital to serve those visiting the Sacred Mosque.