استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، الذي سلّمه نسخة من الخطة التي ستنفذها الجهات الأمنية في العاصمة المقدسة خلال شهر رمضان.

وأكد نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة ضرورة تضافر الجهود لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتقديم جميع الخدمات اللازمة، مثمناً جهود رجال الأمن لتأمين رحلتهم الإيمانية وتمكينهم من أداء عباداتهم بيسر وطمأنينة.

واستمع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة إلى إيجاز عن الخطة التي ستنفذها الجهات الأمنية، في العاصمة المقدسة لخدمة قاصدي المسجد الحرام.