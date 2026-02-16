يؤدي منتدى مكة للحلال 2026 دوراً محورياً في تمكين الشباب السعودي والعالمي، وإشراكهم الفاعل في مسارات تطوير صناعة الحلال، عبر إتاحة منصات احترافية تُسهم في دمجهم ضمن منظومة الأعمال والاستثمار، وصناعة قيادات قادرة على المنافسة في الأسواق الدولية.


ويبرز المنتدى بوصفه مساحة جامعة لربط الطاقات الشابة بمنظومة صناعة الحلال، من خلال إشراكهم في النقاشات المتخصصة، واستعراض التحديات الواقعية التي تواجه القطاع، وتسليط الضوء على الفرص المستقبلية التي تتيحها هذه الصناعة في مجالات التصنيع، والخدمات، والتقنية، وريادة الأعمال.


مشاركة دولية

ويشهد منتدى مكة للحلال 2026 مشاركة دولية واسعة تعكس تنوّعاً جغرافياً وثقافياً لافتاً، بمشاركة وفود من المملكة العربية السعودية، وأذربيجان، وأوزبكستان، والبرازيل، ونيجيريا، وساحل العاج، وفلسطين، وماليزيا، وبينانج، وسراواك، وتركيا، وهونغ كونغ، والمملكة المتحدة، والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وإندونيسيا، وباكستان، بما يعزّز من تبادل الخبرات، ونقل التجارب، وتوسيع آفاق التعاون بين الشباب من مختلف دول العالم.


آفاق جديدة


ويُسهم هذا الحضور الدولي في تعزيز وعي الشباب بأبعاد صناعة الحلال بوصفها قطاعاً اقتصادياً متكاملاً، يتجاوز نطاق الإنتاج إلى مفاهيم أوسع تشمل سلاسل القيمة، والاستدامة، والحوكمة، وبناء الثقة بالأسواق العالمية، بما يمكّنهم من تطوير نماذج أعمال أكثر احترافية وتأثيراً، كما يُتيح المنتدى للشباب الاطّلاع على التحوّلات المتسارعة التي يشهدها قطاع الحلال عالمياً، وما يرافقها من توسّع في حجم الطلب، وتنوّع في الأسواق، وتطوّر في الأُطر التنظيمية، الأمر الذي يفتح آفاقاً جديدة أمام الكفاءات الشابة، للمشاركة في قيادة هذا النمو، وصياغة مستقبل القطاع وفق معايير تنافسية عالمية.


فرص عملية


ويشتمل منتدى مكة للحلال 2026 على معرض مصاحب يُمثّل منصة تفاعلية تجمع العلامات التجارية، وروّاد الأعمال، والمشروعات الناشئة، ويُبرز أحدث المنتجات والخدمات والحلول الابتكارية في قطاع الحلال، بما يوفّر للشباب فرصاً عملية للاطّلاع على التجارب الرائدة، وبناء الشراكات، واستكشاف مسارات الاستثمار، والاندماج المباشر في بيئة الأعمال.


توجه متقدم


ويعكس الحضور الشبابي في المنتدى توجّهاً متقدماً نحو الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري، وتمكين الجيل القادم من صُنّاع القرار وروّاد الأعمال، بما يُسهم في بناء قطاع حلال أكثر مرونة واستدامة، وقادر على مواكبة المتغيرات الاقتصادية العالمية.


ويأتي هذا التوجّه منسجماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، التي تولي الشباب أولوية إستراتيجية في مسيرة التنمية، وتعزّز مشاركتهم في القطاعات الواعدة، وترسّخ مكانة المملكة مركزاً عالمياً لصناعة الحلال، وبيئة حاضنة للمواهب والكفاءات الشابة.