The Makkah Forum for Halal 2026 plays a pivotal role in empowering Saudi and global youth, actively engaging them in the development pathways of the halal industry, by providing professional platforms that contribute to their integration within the business and investment ecosystem, and creating leaders capable of competing in international markets.



The forum stands out as a unifying space to connect young talents with the halal industry ecosystem, by involving them in specialized discussions, showcasing the real challenges facing the sector, and highlighting the future opportunities that this industry offers in manufacturing, services, technology, and entrepreneurship.



International Participation

The Makkah Forum for Halal 2026 witnesses extensive international participation that reflects a remarkable geographical and cultural diversity, with delegations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Palestine, Malaysia, Penang, Sarawak, Turkey, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Indonesia, and Pakistan, enhancing the exchange of experiences, transferring knowledge, and expanding cooperation horizons among youth from different countries around the world.



New Horizons



This international presence contributes to raising youth awareness about the dimensions of the halal industry as a comprehensive economic sector, extending beyond production to broader concepts that include value chains, sustainability, governance, and building trust in global markets, enabling them to develop more professional and impactful business models. The forum also allows youth to gain insights into the rapid transformations occurring in the halal sector globally, accompanied by an expansion in demand, diversification in markets, and development in regulatory frameworks, opening new horizons for young talents to participate in leading this growth and shaping the future of the sector according to global competitive standards.



Practical Opportunities



The Makkah Forum for Halal 2026 includes a concurrent exhibition that serves as an interactive platform bringing together brands, entrepreneurs, and startups, showcasing the latest products, services, and innovative solutions in the halal sector, providing youth with practical opportunities to learn about pioneering experiences, build partnerships, explore investment pathways, and directly engage in the business environment.



Advanced Approach



The youth presence at the forum reflects an advanced approach towards investing in human capital and empowering the next generation of decision-makers and entrepreneurs, contributing to building a more resilient and sustainable halal sector capable of keeping pace with global economic changes.



This approach aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritizes youth as a strategic focus in the development journey, enhances their participation in promising sectors, and solidifies the Kingdom's position as a global hub for the halal industry and a nurturing environment for young talents and competencies.