The draft regulation prepared by the Transport Authority requires motorbike establishments designated for the transportation of goods and commodities to obtain a license to operate, and to allocate a parking center for the bikes in cities and provinces. The project also obliges service providers to obtain a professional driver card for each driver, with a contractual relationship between the two parties, and the driver being linked to the unified identification number of the establishment. Additionally, for non-Saudis, the driver's profession must be one suitable for riding a motorcycle according to the Saudi classification of professions. It is also required that the driver obtains a certificate of no criminal record and passes a professional competency test from accredited centers.

Regarding the motorcycles, the proposed regulation emphasizes the issuance of an operating card for each motorcycle before use, and that its operational age should not exceed four years from the model year, with a prohibition on transferring ownership without prior approval from the Transport Authority.

Privacy of Beneficiary Data

Among the driver's obligations according to the regulation is to present documents upon request, maintain the privacy of beneficiary data, adhere to the uniform dress code, place goods inside the designated transport box and not carry them in prohibited ways, wear protective gear, maintain personal hygiene, refrain from tampering with or replacing goods, comply with allowed weights, store goods requiring specific temperatures inside the cooler, adhere to specified driving hours, and not operate motorcycles in unsuitable weather conditions.

In terms of safety, the regulation emphasizes the necessity of refusing to transport goods suspected of their contents, and immediately notifying security authorities in case of any suspicion, while preserving undeliverable goods and returning them to the sender.