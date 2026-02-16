ألزم مشروع لائحة اعدتها هيئة النقل منشأت الدراجات الآلية المخصصة لنقل البضائع والسلع، الحصول على ترخيص لممارسة النشاط، وتخصيص مركز ايواء للدراجات في المدن والمحافظات. كما ألزم المشروع مقدمي الخدمة بالحصول على بطاقة سائق مهني لكل سائق، مع وجود علاقة تعاقدية بين الطرفين، وارتباط السائق برقم الهوية الموحد للمنشأة، وأن تكون مهنة السائق لغير السعوديين من المهن الملائمة لقيادة الدراجة وفق التصنيف السعودي للمهن. كما يشترط حصول السائق على شهادة خلو من السوابق واجتياز اختبار الكفاءة المهنية من المراكز المعتمدة.

وفي ما يتعلق بالدراجات شددت اللائحة المقترحة على إصدار بطاقة تشغيل لكل دراجة قبل استخدامها، وألا يتجاوز عمرها التشغيلي أربع سنوات من سنة الموديل، مع منع نقل ملكيتها دون موافقة مسبقة من هيئة النقل.

خصوصية بيانات المستفيد

من التزامات السائق حسب اللائحة إبراز الوثائق عند الطلب، والمحافظة على خصوصية بيانات المستفيد، والالتزام بالزي الموحد، و وضع البضائع داخل صندوق النقل المخصص وعدم حملها بطرق مخالفة و ارتداء وسائل الحماية، والمحافظة على النظافة الشخصية، وعدم العبث بالبضائع أو استبدالها و التقيّد بالأوزان المسموح بها، وحفظ البضائع التي تتطلب درجات حرارة معينة داخل الحافظة، والالتزام بساعات القيادة المحددة، وعدم تشغيل الدراجات في ظروف جوية غير ملائمة.

وفي جانب السلامة، شددت اللائحة على ضرورة رفض نقل البضائع المشتبه في محتواها، وإبلاغ الجهات الأمنية فوراً عند وجود أي اشتباه، مع حفظ البضائع غير القابلة للتسليم وإعادتها للمرسل.