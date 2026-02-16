The United States Stars team won the title of the 75th edition of the All-Star Game in the NBA, after defeating the "America Stripes" team with a score of 47-21 in the final match held at the Intuit Dome.



Tyrus Maxey scored 9 points, while Anthony Edwards and Chet Holmgren added 8 points each. Donovan Mitchell was the top scorer for the "Stripes" team with 6 points, and LeBron James scored 5 points in his 22nd appearance in the All-Star Game, setting a record.



This year's tournament featured a new system that included a mini-competition consisting of 4 games, each lasting 12 minutes, in a move aimed at enhancing competitiveness and raising performance levels.