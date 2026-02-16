توج منتخب نجوم الولايات المتحدة بلقب النسخة الـ75 من مباراة كل النجوم في دوري كرة السلة الأمريكي للمحترفين، عقب فوزه على منتخب «أمريكا سترايبس» بنتيجة 47-21 في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت على ملعب إنتويت دوم.


وسجل تايريس ماكسي 9 نقاط، وأضاف أنطوني إدواردز وتشيت هولمغرين 8 نقاط لكل منهما، فيما كان دونوفان ميتشل أبرز المسجلين لفريق «سترايبس» برصيد 6 نقاط، وأحرز ليبرون جيمس 5 نقاط في مشاركته الـ22 في مباراة كل النجوم، مسجلاً رقماً قياسياً.


وشهدت البطولة هذا العام اعتماد نظام جديد تمثل في إقامة مسابقة مصغرة من 4 مباريات مدة كل منها 12 دقيقة، في خطوة هدفت إلى تعزيز التنافسية ورفع مستوى الأداء.