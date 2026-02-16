The Italian Roberto Mancini, coach of Al-Sadd, confirmed his team's readiness to face Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia tomorrow (Tuesday) at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in the final round of the first stage of the AFC Champions League for elite football.



Mancini stated during the press conference preceding the match that victory would be the only option for his team to secure a place in the Round of 16 of the continental tournament and avoid an early exit, noting that the coaching staff has prepared the players in the best possible way to achieve victory and advance to the next round.



He expressed his confidence in the team's ability to present the best possible performance and continue their winning streak, as they have done in the last ten matches across all competitions they are participating in, praising the players and the high level of professionalism they possess, which enables them to handle a difficult situation like the one Al-Sadd is facing in the continental tournament regarding the need to win in a pivotal match.



He added that the players in the team have great abilities and potentials that allow them to achieve the desired result against Al-Ittihad and qualify.



He pointed out that the task will not be easy against a fierce opponent who will play for their name and history, regardless of the fact that they have officially qualified for the next round, which requires Al-Sadd to be at the peak of their mental and technical presence in order to qualify.



For his part, Al-Sadd player Khokhi Boualam stated that his team is facing a significant challenge against a strong opponent who has just achieved a resounding victory over Al-Gharafa in the last round, thus entering the match with great moral motivation.



Boualam added that victory will be the only way for Al-Sadd to qualify for the next round, and thus the players are determined to collect the three points and continue their journey in the tournament by presenting the best possible level and continuing to deliver strong performances.



Al-Sadd had achieved their second consecutive victory in the last round against Tractor SC of Iran with a score of two goals to none, reaching 8 points in eighth place, trailing by goal difference behind Al-Duhail, and ahead by goal difference over Sharjah of the UAE, while Al-Ittihad has officially secured qualification regardless of the outcome of the Al-Sadd match, having reached 12 points in fifth place.