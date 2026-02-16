أكد الإيطالي روبيرتو مانشيني مدرب السد جاهزية فريقه لخوض مواجهة الاتحاد السعودي غدا (الثلاثاء)، على استاد جاسم بن حمد في الجولة الأخيرة من منافسات المرحلة الأولى من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة لكرة القدم.


وقال مانشيني، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المواجهة، إن الفوز سيكون الخيار الوحيد لفريقه من أجل حجز مقعده في الدور ثمن النهائي من البطولة القارية وتجنب الخروج المبكر منها، مشيراً إلى أن الجهاز الفني حضّر اللاعبين بالطريقة المثلى من أجل تحقيق الانتصار والعبور للدور القادم.


وأعرب عن ثقته في قدرة الفريق على تقديم أفضل صورة ممكنة ومواصلة الانتصارات كما في المباريات العشر الأخيرة في جميع المسابقات المشارك فيها، مشيداً باللاعبين وبالاحترافية الكبيرة التي يتمتعون بها، ما يجعلهم قادرين على التعامل مع موقف صعب كالذي يمر به السد في البطولة القارية من حيث الحاجة للفوز في مباراة تعد مفصلية.


وأضاف أن لدى اللاعبين في الفريق قدرات وإمكانات كبيرة تمكنهم من تحقيق النتيجة المطلوبة أمام الاتحاد والتأهل.


وأشار إلى أن المهمة لن تكون سهلة أمام منافس شرس سيلعب لاسمه وتاريخه بغض النظر عن كونه ضمن التأهل للدور القادم رسمياً، ما يتطلب من السد أن يكون في قمة الحضور الذهني والفني من أجل التأهل.


بدوره، قال خوخي بوعلام لاعب السد إن فريقه مقبل على تحد كبير أمام منافس قوي حقق للتو انتصاراً عريضاً على الغرافة في الجولة الماضية، وبالتالي يدخل المواجهة بدوافع معنوية كبيرة.


وأضاف بوعلام أن الانتصار سيكون السبيل الوحيد للسد من أجل التأهل للدور القادم، وبالتالي عقد اللاعبون العزم على حصد النقاط الثلاث واستكمال مشوار البطولة، من خلال تقديم أفضل مستوى ممكن ومواصلة تقديم العروض القوية.


وكان السد قد حقق في الجولة الماضية انتصاره الثاني توالياً على حساب تراكتور الإيراني بهدفين دون رد، ليصل إلى النقطة 8 في المركز الثامن متأخراً بفارق الأهداف عن الدحيل، ومتقدما بفارق الأهداف أيضاً عن الشارقة الإماراتي، فيما ضمن الاتحاد التأهل رسمياً بغض النظر عن نتيجة مواجهة السد، بعدما وصل إلى النقطة 12 في المركز الخامس.