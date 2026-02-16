دون فريق الشباب خسارته الـ10 هذا الموسم في دوري روشن السعودي، معادلاً بذلك إجمالي عدد هزائمه في النسخة الماضية كاملة، رغم أن المنافسات لم تتجاوز الجولة الـ22 حتى الآن.


وجاءت الخسارة الثقيلة أمام الأهلي بنتيجة 2-5 لتسلّط الضوء على التراجع الفني الواضح للفريق مقارنة بالموسم المنصرم؛ إذ لم يحقق سوى 4 انتصارات، مقابل 7 تعادلات و10 هزائم.


وكان الشباب قد أنهى الموسم الماضي برصيد 18 انتصاراً و6 تعادلات و10 خسائر فقط، ما يعكس الفارق الكبير في النتائج والمستوى، ويضع الفريق أمام تحدٍّ حقيقي لتصحيح مساره في الجولات المتبقية قبل أن تتعقّد حساباته أكثر في جدول الترتيب.