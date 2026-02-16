The youth team suffered its 10th loss this season in the Roshan Saudi League, thus matching the total number of defeats it had in the entire previous season, even though the competitions have not yet surpassed the 22nd round.



The heavy loss against Al-Ahli with a score of 2-5 highlights the clear technical decline of the team compared to last season; as it has only achieved 4 victories, alongside 7 draws and 10 defeats.



The youth team had finished last season with a record of 18 victories, 6 draws, and only 10 losses, reflecting the significant difference in results and performance, and placing the team in a real challenge to correct its course in the remaining rounds before its calculations in the standings become even more complicated.