في ليلة استثنائية، ولا نخطئ إن وصفناها بالتاريخية، خطف نجم المنتخب السعودي الأول سعود عبد الحميد الأضواء مع نادي لانس الفرنسي، مسجّلاً حضوراً مميّزاً ساهم من خلاله في فوز فريقه الساحق بنتيجة 5-0، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الفرنسي. وجاءت المباراة لتكون شهادة على قدرة سعود على الجمع بين التأثير الهجومي والدفاعي في آن واحد، لتبرز قيمته كلاعب متكامل في تشكيلة المدير الفني بيير ساج، ولتكون هذه المباراة أيضاً علامة فارقة في مسيرته الاحترافية في أوروبا بعد أن أصبح اللاعب حديث الصحافة الفرنسية وشارعها الرياضي.

شهدت المباراة تسجيل أهداف لانس عبر ويسلي سعيد بهدفين، وفلوريان توفان من ركلة جزاء، وريان فوفانا بهدفين، وكان لسعود الدور الحاسم في 3 منها. قدّم تمريرة حاسمة لويسلي سعيد في الدقيقة 38، وتسبّب في ركلة الجزاء التي سجّل منها توفان هدف الفريق الثالث، كما ساهم بشكل غير مباشر في الهدف الخامس، ما يعكس دوره الفعّال في صناعة اللعب وتعزيز الفاعلية الهجومية للفريق.

على المستوى الدفاعي، لم يقتصر تأثير سعود على تسجيل الأهداف، بل ظهر جلياً في السيطرة على الجبهة اليمنى، مستعيداً الكرة 11 مرة ومتصدّياً لمحاولات التوغل والهجمات من لاعبي باريس إف سي، أبرزهم لوكا كوليوشو، الذي واجه صعوبة واضحة أمام رقابة سعود اللصيقة. كما نجح في تحقيق 4 مواجهات ناجحة من أصل 8 التحامات مباشرة، وأرسل عرضيتين ناجحتين بنسبة دقة 100%، ليؤكد تكامله الدفاعي والهجومي على حد سواء.

هذا الأداء يعكس التحوّل الكبير الذي شهده سعود في الدوري الفرنسي هذا الموسم، بعد أن ارتبطت مشاركاته السابقة بانتقادات عقب بعض الخسائر، ليتجسّد الآن كلاعب مؤثر يساهم مباشرة في النتائج ويعزّز موقع لانس في صدارة البطولة برصيد 52 نقطة، متفوقاً على حامل اللقب باريس سان جيرمان بفارق نقطة واحدة.

وعبر منصاته الاجتماعية، عبّر سعود عن امتنانه للجمهور السعودي، مؤكداً التزامه بأن يكون «خير سفير للمملكة» في الملاعب الأوروبية، معبّراً عن طموحه لمواصلة التألق والارتقاء بمستواه، وهو ما يجسّده أداؤه الأخير، ويمنحه مكانة بارزة بين لاعبي الفريق والنجوم العرب في الدوريات الكبرى.

مشاركة سعود الكاملة ودوره المحوري في فوز لانس الكبير يثبتان أنه أصبح عنصراً لا غنى عنه، وأحد أبرز نجوم الدوري الفرنسي هذا الموسم تحت قيادة مدربه بيير ساج، ليس فقط لمساهماته التهديفية، بل لقدراته التكتيكية والدفاعية التي جعلت الفريق يفرض سيطرته على المباراة من البداية وحتى صافرة النهاية.