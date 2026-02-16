On an exceptional night, which we do not err in describing as historic, Saudi national team star Saud Abdulhamid stole the spotlight with French club Lens, making a remarkable presence that contributed to his team's crushing victory with a score of 5-0 in the 22nd round of the French league. The match served as a testament to Saud's ability to combine offensive and defensive impact simultaneously, highlighting his value as a complete player in the lineup of coach Pierre Sages, and marking a significant milestone in his professional career in Europe after becoming a topic of discussion in the French press and its sports community.

The match saw goals for Lens scored by Wesley Saïd with two goals, Florian Thauvin from a penalty, and Rayan Cherki with two goals, with Saud playing a crucial role in three of them. He provided an assist to Wesley Saïd in the 38th minute, caused the penalty from which Thauvin scored the team's third goal, and indirectly contributed to the fifth goal, reflecting his effective role in playmaking and enhancing the team's offensive efficiency.

Defensively, Saud's impact was not limited to scoring goals; it was clearly evident in his control of the right flank, regaining possession 11 times and thwarting attempts to penetrate and attacks from Paris FC players, most notably Luka Koleosho, who faced significant difficulty against Saud's close marking. He also succeeded in achieving 4 successful confrontations out of 8 direct duels and delivered two successful crosses with a 100% accuracy rate, confirming his defensive and offensive integration alike.

This performance reflects the significant transformation Saud has undergone in the French league this season, after his previous appearances were associated with criticism following some losses. He now embodies an influential player who directly contributes to results and strengthens Lens's position at the top of the league with 52 points, surpassing defending champion Paris Saint-Germain by just one point.

Through his social media platforms, Saud expressed his gratitude to the Saudi audience, affirming his commitment to being "a good ambassador for the Kingdom" on European pitches, while expressing his ambition to continue shining and elevating his level, which is reflected in his recent performance, granting him a prominent status among the team's players and Arab stars in major leagues.

Saud's full participation and pivotal role in Lens's significant victory prove that he has become an indispensable element and one of the standout stars of the French league this season under the guidance of his coach Pierre Sages, not only for his scoring contributions but also for his tactical and defensive abilities that allowed the team to assert its dominance over the match from start to finish.