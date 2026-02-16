The Secretary-General of the Asian Football Confederation, Datuk Seri John, confirmed that Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup represents a true platform for the stars of the future in the continent, reflecting the remarkable development the Kingdom has achieved in organizing and hosting various Asian tournaments.



He noted in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency that the organizational successes the Kingdom has achieved in youth tournaments, along with hosting advanced stages of the elite AFC Champions League, constitute an extension of a rising path of excellence, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a strategic partner in the development of Asian football and decision-making within the continental federation.



He emphasized that the support received by the sports sector from the leadership of the Kingdom was a key factor in the strength of the Kingdom's bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, indicating that the ongoing preparations reflect advanced readiness and ambition to organize an exceptional edition that enhances Saudi Arabia's presence as a prominent sports and tourist destination on the continent.



Datuk Seri John called on football fans in Asia to visit the Kingdom and closely follow the continent's stars, enjoying an experience that combines football competition with Saudi hospitality, affirming that the continuous organizational successes of Asian competitions in the Kingdom contribute to solidifying its sports legacy and pave the way for hosting the 2034 World Cup, amidst growing confidence in its organizational capabilities and its pivotal role in the future of Asian football.