أكد الأمين العام للاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم داتوك سري جون أنَّ استضافة المملكة العربية السعودية لبطولة كأس آسيا (تحت 23 عاما) 2026 السعودية تمثِّل منصة حقيقية لنجوم المستقبل في القارة، وتعكس ما وصلت إليه المملكة من تطور لافت في تنظيم واستضافة البطولات الآسيوية بمختلف فئاتها.


وأشار في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء السعودية إلى أن النجاحات التنظيمية التي حققتها المملكة في بطولات الفئات السنية، إلى جانب استضافة مراحل متقدمة من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، تُشكل امتدادًا لمسيرة متصاعدة من التميز، وتعزز مكانة المملكة شريكًا إستراتيجيًا مؤثرًا في تطوير كرة القدم الآسيوية وصناعة القرار داخل الاتحاد القاري.


وشدد على أن الدعم الذي يحظى به القطاع الرياضي من قيادة المملكة كان عاملًا أساسيًا في قوة ملف استضافة المملكة لكأس آسيا 2027، مبينًا أن الاستعدادات الجارية تعكس جاهزية متقدمة وطموحًا لتنظيم نسخة استثنائية تعزز حضور السعودية وجهةً رياضيةً وسياحيةً بارزةً على مستوى القارة.


ودعا داتوك سري جون جماهير كرة القدم في آسيا إلى زيارة المملكة ومتابعة نجوم القارة عن قرب، والاستمتاع بتجربة تجمع بين المنافسة الكروية والضيافة السعودية، مؤكدًا أن النجاحات التنظيمية المتواصلة للمسابقات الآسيوية في المملكة تسهم في ترسيخ إرثها الرياضي، وتمهد الطريق نحو استضافة كأس العالم 2034، في ظل الثقة المتزايدة بقدراتها التنظيمية ودورها المحوري في مستقبل كرة القدم الآسيوية.