The Egyptian Zamalek lost to their host Zesco from Zambia by a goal to nil in the match that took place this afternoon (Sunday) as part of the fifth round of the group stage in the African Confederation Cup.

Match Goal

Amin Haifer scored the only goal of the match from a penalty kick that he executed powerfully to the left of Zamalek's goalkeeper Mahdi Suleiman in the 61st minute.

Masry Loses to Kaizer Chiefs

In another match within the same group, Al-Masry from Port Said lost to their host Kaizer Chiefs from South Africa by two goals to one.

Kaizer Chiefs' goals were scored by Flavio da Silva and Kwenika in the 39th and 60th minutes, while Abdul Rahim Daghamom scored Al-Masry's only goal in the 57th minute.

Group D Standings

With these results, Kaizer Chiefs topped Group D with 10 points, followed by Zamalek in second place with 8 points, while Al-Masry occupied third place with 7 points, and Zesco is at the bottom of the standings with 3 points.

The Final Round and Qualification Determination

Zamalek needs to win against Kaizer Chiefs, and Al-Masry must overcome Zesco in the final round to ensure Egypt's representation in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup.