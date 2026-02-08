خسر الزمالك المصري أمام مضيفه زيسكو الزامبي بهدف دون رد في المباراة التي أقيمت عصر اليوم (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من دور المجموعات بمسابقة الكونفدرالية الأفريقية.

هدف اللقاء

سجل أمين هيفر هدف المباراة الوحيد من ركلة جزاء نفذها قوية على يسار حارس مرمى الزمالك مهدي سليمان في الدقيقة 61.

المصري يخسر أمام كايزر تشيفز

وفي مباراة أخرى ضمن نفس المجموعة، خسر المصري البورسعيدي أمام مضيفه كايزر تشيفز الجنوب أفريقي بهدفين مقابل هدف.

أحرز ثنائية كايزر تشيفز، فلافيو دا سيلفا وكوينيكا في الدقيقتين 39 و60 بينما سجل عبدالرحيم دغموم هدف المصري الوحيد في الدقيقة 57.

ترتيب المجموعة الرابعة

بهذه النتائج، تصدر كايزر تشيفز المجموعة الرابعة برصيد 10 نقاط يليه الزمالك ثانياً برصيد 8 نقاط بينما احتل المصري المركز الثالث بـ7 نقاط ويتذيل زيسكو الترتيب بـ3 نقاط.

الجولة الأخيرة وحسم التأهل

ويحتاج الزمالك للفوز على كايزر تشيفز والمصري للتغلب على زيسكو في الجولة الأخيرة ليضمن تمثيل مصر في التأهل إلى ربع نهائي الكونفدرالية الأفريقية.