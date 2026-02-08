خسر الزمالك المصري أمام مضيفه زيسكو الزامبي بهدف دون رد في المباراة التي أقيمت عصر اليوم (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من دور المجموعات بمسابقة الكونفدرالية الأفريقية.
هدف اللقاء
سجل أمين هيفر هدف المباراة الوحيد من ركلة جزاء نفذها قوية على يسار حارس مرمى الزمالك مهدي سليمان في الدقيقة 61.
المصري يخسر أمام كايزر تشيفز
وفي مباراة أخرى ضمن نفس المجموعة، خسر المصري البورسعيدي أمام مضيفه كايزر تشيفز الجنوب أفريقي بهدفين مقابل هدف.
أحرز ثنائية كايزر تشيفز، فلافيو دا سيلفا وكوينيكا في الدقيقتين 39 و60 بينما سجل عبدالرحيم دغموم هدف المصري الوحيد في الدقيقة 57.
ترتيب المجموعة الرابعة
بهذه النتائج، تصدر كايزر تشيفز المجموعة الرابعة برصيد 10 نقاط يليه الزمالك ثانياً برصيد 8 نقاط بينما احتل المصري المركز الثالث بـ7 نقاط ويتذيل زيسكو الترتيب بـ3 نقاط.
الجولة الأخيرة وحسم التأهل
ويحتاج الزمالك للفوز على كايزر تشيفز والمصري للتغلب على زيسكو في الجولة الأخيرة ليضمن تمثيل مصر في التأهل إلى ربع نهائي الكونفدرالية الأفريقية.
The Egyptian Zamalek lost to their host Zesco from Zambia by a goal to nil in the match that took place this afternoon (Sunday) as part of the fifth round of the group stage in the African Confederation Cup.
Match Goal
Amin Haifer scored the only goal of the match from a penalty kick that he executed powerfully to the left of Zamalek's goalkeeper Mahdi Suleiman in the 61st minute.
Masry Loses to Kaizer Chiefs
In another match within the same group, Al-Masry from Port Said lost to their host Kaizer Chiefs from South Africa by two goals to one.
Kaizer Chiefs' goals were scored by Flavio da Silva and Kwenika in the 39th and 60th minutes, while Abdul Rahim Daghamom scored Al-Masry's only goal in the 57th minute.
Group D Standings
With these results, Kaizer Chiefs topped Group D with 10 points, followed by Zamalek in second place with 8 points, while Al-Masry occupied third place with 7 points, and Zesco is at the bottom of the standings with 3 points.
The Final Round and Qualification Determination
Zamalek needs to win against Kaizer Chiefs, and Al-Masry must overcome Zesco in the final round to ensure Egypt's representation in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup.