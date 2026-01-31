The Egyptian Al-Ahly drew with their Tanzanian hosts Young Africans 1-1 in the match held at the "Amani" stadium today (Saturday), as part of the fourth round of the group stage in the African Champions League.

Diang Between Mistake and Redemption

Young Africans ended the first half leading 1-0, with the goal scored by player Ibrahim Abdullah Hamad with a shot from inside the penalty area, taking advantage of a grave mistake by Al-Ahly midfielder Aliou Diang in clearing the ball in the 45+1 minute.

In the 60th minute, Diang corrected his mistake, scoring the equalizer for Al-Ahly with a shot from close range, benefiting from the confusion in the Tanzanian team's defense, in a scenario similar to the home team's goal.

Group B Standings

With this result, Al-Ahly raised their tally to 8 points at the top of Group B standings, while Young Africans occupy the second place with 5 points.

Both the Moroccan Royal Army and the Algerian Kabylie Youth are in third and fourth places with 2 points each, as they meet later tonight.