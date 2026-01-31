تعادل الأهلي المصري مع مضيفه يانغ أفريكانز التنزاني بهدف لمثله في المباراة التي أُقيمت على ملعب «أمان» اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من دور المجموعات ببطولة دوري أبطال أفريقيا.

ديانغ بين الخطأ والإنقاذ

أنهى يانغ أفريكانز الشوط الأول متقدماً بهدف دون رد، سجله اللاعب إبراهيم عبدالله حماد بتسديدة من داخل منطقة الجزاء، مستغلاً خطأ فادحاً من لاعب وسط الأهلي أليو ديانغ في إبعاد الكرة في الدقيقة 45+1.

وفي الدقيقة 60، صحح ديانغ خطأه، مسجلاً هدف التعادل للأهلي بتسديدة من مسافة قريبة، مستفيداً من ارتباك دفاع الفريق التنزاني، في سيناريو مشابه لهدف أصحاب الأرض.

ترتيب المجموعة الثانية

بهذه النتيجة، رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى 8 نقاط في صدارة ترتيب المجموعة الثانية، فيما يحتل يانغ أفريكانز المركز الثاني برصيد 5 نقاط.

ويأتي كل من الجيش الملكي المغربي وشبيبة القبائل الجزائري في المركزين الثالث والرابع برصيد نقطتين لكل فريق، حيث يلتقيان في وقت لاحق الليلة.