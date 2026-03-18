While Iran vowed to take revenge for the assassination of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, Israeli sources revealed the targeting of Iranian Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib in an airstrike on the capital Tehran last night (Tuesday).



An Israeli official said today (Wednesday): "We targeted the Iranian Intelligence Minister and are monitoring the results," according to Channel 12 Israel.



Other Israeli sources suggested the death of the Iranian minister, who was among the targets on the Israeli hit list.



An Israeli official spoke of significant chaos within the Iranian regime following the targeting of its leaders. He emphasized that the assassination of Larijani sent a clear message that there is no safe place for Iranian leaders, according to CNN.



Khatib was appointed as Minister of Intelligence, succeeding Mahmoud Alavi in 2021.



He was close to the former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



Israel announced last night the death of Larijani and Basij commander Gholam Reza Soleimani in airstrikes that targeted the capital Tehran early Tuesday.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered that these assassinations pave the way for the Iranians to overthrow the regime, as he stated.



It is noteworthy that Tel Aviv has vowed multiple times to eliminate senior Iranian leaders after the assassination of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of the outbreak of the war on February 28.



Netanyahu and other Israeli officials hinted at a "list of assassinations" that includes senior political and military leaders in Iran.