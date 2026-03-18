فيما توعدت إيران بالثأر لاغتيال أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي علي لاريجاني، أكد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس،اغتيال وزير الاستخبارات الإيراني إسماعيل الخطيب في غارة على العاصمة طهران مساء أمس (الثلاثاء).


وقال في تصريح، اليوم (الأربعاء): «استهدفنا وزير الاستخبارات الإيراني»، وفق ما نقلت عنه القناة 12 الإسرائيلية.

وكانت مصادر إسرائيلية رجحت في وقت سابق مقتل الوزير الإيراني، الذي كان من ضمن الأهداف على لائحة التصفيات الإسرائيلية.

وتحدث مسؤول إسرائيلي عن فوضى كبيرة داخل النظام الإيراني بعد استهداف قادته. وشدد على أن اغتيال لاريجاني بعث برسالة واضحة مفادها بألا مكان آمناً للقادة الإيرانيين، وفق ما نقلت شبكة «سي إن إن».


وعين الخطيب وزيراً للاستخبارات خلفاً لمحمود علوي في 2021.


وكان من المقربين للمرشد الإيراني السابق علي خامنئي.


وأعلنت إسرائيل مساء أمس مقتل لاريجاني وقائد الباسيج غلام رضا سليماني بغارات استهدفت فجر الثلاثاء العاصمة طهران.


واعتبر رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو أن تلك التصفيات تمهد الطريق للإيرانيين من أجل إسقاط النظام، وفق قوله.


يذكر أن تل أبيب كانت توعدت أكثر من مرة بتصفية كبار قادة إيران، بعد اغتيال المرشد السابق علي خامنئي في اليوم الأول من تفجر الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي.


وألمح نتنياهو وغيره من المسؤولين الإسرائيليين إلى «لائحة تصفيات واغتيالات» تشمل كبار القادة السياسيين والعسكريين في إيران.