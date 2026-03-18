توعد القائد العام للجيش الإيراني أمير حاتمي برد «حاسم». وقال «سيكون ردنا على اغتيال أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي حاسما وباعثا على الندم»، مضيفا في بيان، اليوم (الأربعاء): «سيتم أخذ ثأر دمه ودماء الشهداء الآخرين»، وفق قوله.

وهدد الجيش الإيراني باستخدام أسلحة لم يستخدمها من قبل في الحرب.


وأعلن الحرس الثوري أنه أطلق موجة صواريخ باليستية على وسط إسرائيل «انتقاما لدماء لاريجاني ورفاقه».


وأكدت مصادر إسرائيلية رصد إطلاق صواريخ إيرانية باتجاه إسرائيل، مضيفة أنه تم اعتراض صاروخ في الجنوب فيما دوت صفارات الإنذار في مناطق عدة. وأشارت إلى رصد إطلاق صواريخ نحو تل أبيب والقدس، حيث دوت صفارات الإنذار جراء اعتراضها. وأوضحت المصادر أنه جرت عمليات تمشيط لشظايا صاروخ سقط في تل أبيب. في المقابل، دوت 3 انفجارات في مدينة كرج غرب طهران.


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه استهدف «وحدة للحرس الثوري مسؤولة عن قمع الاحتجاجات». وأكد أنه دمر منظومة صواريخ باليستية في طهران.


فيما توعد الجيش الإيراني بالثأر لمقتل أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي علي لاريجاني، وتحدث وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي عن قوة النظام السياسي، معتبرا أن مقتل لاريجاني لن يؤثر على استقرار النظام السياسي.


وأضاف عراقجي أن الجمهورية الإيرانية تتمتع بنظام سياسي متين ومستقر، ومؤسسات سياسية واقتصادية واجتماعية راسخة لا يمكن لوجود شخص أو غيابه أن يهز هذه البنية.


ولفت إلى أنه لا توجد شخصية أكثر أهمية في النظام السياسي الإيراني من المرشد الأعلى، ولكن حتى بعد مقتله، استمر كل شيء في العمل، وفق تعبيره.


وفي ما يتعلق بمضيق هرمز، قال إن إيران تعتزم وضع قواعد جديدة لمرور السفن عبر المضيق بعد انتهاء الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.


وأضاف برأيي ينبغي بعد انتهاء الحرب وضع آليات جديدة لتنظيم الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، بما يضمن سلامة العبور البحري بشكل دائم، استناداً إلى قواعد واضحة تراعي مصالح إيران ودول المنطقة.


واعتبر أنه يتوجب على الدول الواقعة على جانبي المضيق، إيران وسلطنة عُمان والإمارات، أن تقوم بدور الضامن لأمن الملاحة فيه.


وحذر وزير الخارجية الإيراني من أن تداعيات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط سيشعر بها الجميع على صعيد العالم، داعيا المزيد من المسؤولين الغربيين إلى معارضة هذه الحرب.


ووجه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب سهام الانتقادات إلى حلفائه الأوروبيين في حل شمال الأطلسي، لرفضهم المشاركة في تأمين مضيق هرمز الذي أغلقته عملياً طهران بسبب التهديدات الأمنية واستهداف سفن الشحن، على الرغم من تأييدهم الحرب على طهران، وفق قوله.


وأكد ترمب أن الوقت لم يحن بعد لوقف الحرب، على الرغم من تلميحه مساء أمس إلى اقتراب نهايتها.