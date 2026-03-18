The Iranian army's chief commander, Amir Hatami, vowed a "decisive" response. He said, "Our response to the assassination of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and will cause regret," adding in a statement today (Wednesday): "We will take revenge for his blood and the blood of other martyrs," according to his words.

The Iranian army threatened to use weapons it has not used before in warfare.



The Revolutionary Guard announced that it launched a wave of ballistic missiles at central Israel "in retaliation for the blood of Larijani and his comrades."



Israeli sources confirmed the launch of Iranian missiles towards Israel, adding that one missile was intercepted in the south while sirens sounded in several areas. They noted that missiles were detected being launched towards Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where sirens sounded due to their interception. The sources explained that there were operations to search for debris from a missile that fell in Tel Aviv. In contrast, three explosions were heard in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran.



The Israeli army announced that it targeted "a Revolutionary Guard unit responsible for suppressing protests." It confirmed that it destroyed a ballistic missile system in Tehran.



Meanwhile, the Iranian army vowed to avenge the killing of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke about the strength of the political system, considering that Larijani's death would not affect the stability of the political system.



Araghchi added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a solid and stable political system, with established political, economic, and social institutions that cannot be shaken by the presence or absence of any individual.



He pointed out that there is no figure more important in the Iranian political system than the Supreme Leader, but even after his death, everything continued to function, as he put it.



Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, he said that Iran intends to establish new rules for the passage of ships through the strait after the war with the United States and Israel ends.



He added, "In my opinion, after the war ends, new mechanisms should be established to regulate navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring the safety of maritime passage permanently, based on clear rules that consider the interests of Iran and the countries of the region."



He considered that the countries on both sides of the strait, Iran, Oman, and the UAE, should play a role in guaranteeing the security of navigation there.



The Iranian Foreign Minister warned that the repercussions of the war in the Middle East would be felt by everyone globally, calling for more Western officials to oppose this war.



U.S. President Donald Trump directed criticism at his European allies in NATO for their refusal to participate in securing the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has practically closed due to security threats and targeting of shipping vessels, despite their support for the war against Tehran, according to him.



Trump confirmed that the time has not yet come to stop the war, despite hinting last night at its impending end.