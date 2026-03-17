Israeli media revealed today (Tuesday) the details behind the assassination of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, indicating that he was using a secret apartment.



The 12th news channel reported from Israeli sources: "The assassination was planned for Sunday night, but it was postponed at the last minute," adding: "On Monday afternoon, we received information that Larijani was supposed to arrive at one of his secret apartments tonight (Monday-Tuesday night)."



Sources indicated that this was not his home but one of the apartments he used, and he was there with his son, who was killed, noting that there was no way for Larijani to survive.



The channel mentioned that shortly thereafter, the commander of the Basij was also attacked and killed in a strike on the Khyam complex in Shiraz along with his senior leadership, and his deputy was also killed, clarifying that Basij commander Gholam Reza Soleimani is an Iranian officer with the rank of general, listed on the EU sanctions list for his role in suppressing protests in Iran in 2019, and he is also on a special list of terrorists working against the United States.



The channel quoted an Israeli source saying: "Soleimani was killed during a meeting with Basij leaders held at the Khyam complex," adding: "A meeting of regional and district leaders was held there, and it is a temporary headquarters."



The channel pointed out that Basij members were afraid to go to the permanent headquarters for fear of being targeted. According to the channel, Israel estimates that a larger number of senior Basij officials were killed in the Israeli attack last night.