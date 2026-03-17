فيما أقر الحرس الثوري الإيراني بقتل غلام رضا سليماني، رئيس جهاز الباسيج في الهجوم الذي نفذته الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، وكشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، كواليس عملية قتل أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني، موضحة أنه كان يستخدم شقة سرية.

ونقلت القناة الإخبارية الـ12 عن مصادر إسرائيلية: «كان من المخطط أن تكون التصفية في ليلة الأحد، لكنها تأجلت في اللحظة الأخيرة»، مضيفة: «بعد ظهر الإثنين تلقينا معلومات بأن لاريجاني كان من المفترض أن يصل إلى إحدى شققه السرية الليلة (ليلة الإثنين-الثلاثاء)».

وأشارت المصادر إلى أن ذلك ليس منزله بل إحدى الشقق التي استخدمها، وكان هناك مع ابنه، وقد قُتل، مبينة أنه لا توجد طريقة لنجاة لاريجاني.

وذكرت القناة أنه بعد ذلك بوقت قصير تعرض قائد الباسيج لهجوم أيضاً، وقُتل في ضربة على مجمع خيام في مدينة شيراز مع قيادته العليا، كما قُتل نائبه، موضحة أن قائد قوات الباسيج غلام رضا سليماني ضابط إيراني برتبة لواء، ومدرج في قائمة عقوبات الاتحاد الأوروبي لدوره في قمع الاحتجاجات في إيران عام 2019، وهو أيضاً مدرج في قائمة خاصة بالإرهابيين الذين يعملون ضد الولايات المتحدة.

ونقلت القناة عن مصدر إسرائيلي قوله: «سليماني قُتل خلال اجتماع مع قادة من جهاز الباسيج عُقد في مجمع خيام»، مضيفة: «لقد عُقد اجتماع لقادة المناطق والأقاليم هناك وهو مقر مؤقت».

وأشارت القناة إلى أن عناصر الباسيج كانوا يخشون التوجه إلى المقر الدائم خوفاً من الاستهداف. وبحسب القناة فإن إسرائيل تُقدّر أن عدداً أكبر من كبار مسؤولي الباسيج قُتلوا في الهجوم الإسرائيلي الليلة الماضية.