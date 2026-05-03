أعلنت وزارة السياحة والآثار المصرية، عن اكتشاف مجموعة متميزة من العناصر الأثرية والمعمارية في منطقة محرم بك بمحافظة الإسكندرية شمالي البلاد.

وذكرت الوزارة، في بيان، أن هذا الكشف الذي نفذته بعثة أثرية مصرية يسهم في إعادة رسم الخريطة العمرانية لمدينة الإسكندرية القديمة، وإلقاء الضوء على تطور الحياة الحضرية بها عبر عصورها التاريخية المختلفة.

وأوضحت أن أعمال الحفائر كشفت عن تسلسل حضاري متكامل يبدأ من العصر البطلمي مروراً بالعصر الروماني وصولاً إلى العصر البيزنطي، بما يعكس استمرارية الاستيطان في الموقع عبر فترات زمنية متعاقبة.

ومن أبرز المكتشفات حمام عام دائري من طراز (Tholoi) يعود إلى العصر البطلمي المتأخر، إضافة إلى بقايا فيلا سكنية رومانية مزودة بأرضيات من الفسيفساء متعددة الطرز، وهو ما يعكس ثراء وتنوع المدارس الفنية في الإسكندرية خلال العصرين البطلمي والروماني، فضلاً عن مستوى متقدم من الرفاهية والتخطيط العمراني آنذاك.

كما شمل الكشف منشآت مائية متطورة، إلى جانب مجموعة من اللقى الأثرية المنقولة، من بينها تماثيل رخامية وعملات ومسارج وأوان فخارية وأجزاء من أمفورات مختومة، بما يعكس النشاط التجاري والثقافي المزدهر الذي شهدته الإسكندرية القديمة.