The war in Iran dominates the sessions of the U.S. Congress, which begin today (Wednesday), regarding global threats, amid increasing pressure on President Donald Trump's administration concerning the war and its security and political implications both domestically and internationally.

The course of the military campaign



Senior national security and intelligence officials are expected to face intense questioning in the Senate and House of Representatives over the course of the military campaign, especially after reports confirmed that U.S. forces were responsible for an airstrike that targeted an elementary school in Iran, resulting in the deaths of more than 165 schoolgirls.



Initial data suggests that the strike may have relied on outdated intelligence provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency, while the White House confirmed that an investigation is still ongoing.

Dealing with threats



The pressure is expected not only to focus on military operations but also on the ability of security agencies, primarily the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to handle threats within the United States, following recent attacks targeting a synagogue in Michigan and a university in Virginia, which has brought the issue of "domestic terrorism" back to the forefront of political discussion.



According to the Associated Press, these sessions come amid a growing divide within the U.S. administration, highlighted by the resignation of the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, who announced his withdrawal from his position in protest against the war. Kent stated in a post on X that he cannot support military operations "with a clear conscience," considering that Iran does not pose an imminent threat to the United States, and pointed out that the decision for war came under Israeli pressure.

Opposition voices to the war



The agency reported that amid varying assessments and conflicting narratives, opposition voices to the war on Iran have emerged within the United States, not necessarily based on moral or principled considerations, but rather on a perspective that sees this war as contrary to American national interests, pushing soldiers into a conflict lacking sufficient justification from the viewpoint of a broad segment of society.



This divergence within decision-making circles reflects a wider division in American society, as opinion polls show a notable decline in public support, with the current war recording the lowest levels of support compared to the early stages of most wars previously fought by the United States.