تهيمن الحرب في إيران على جلسات استجواب الكونغرس الأمريكي، التي تنطلق اليوم (الأربعاء)، حول التهديدات العالمية، وسط تصاعد الضغوط على إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشأن الحرب وتداعياتها الأمنية والسياسية داخلياً وخارجياً.
مسار الحملة العسكرية
ويتوقع أن يواجه كبار مسؤولي الأمن القومي والاستخبارات، في مجلسي الشيوخ والنواب، على مدي يومي الأربعاء والخميس، استجوابات مكثفة بشأن مسار الحملة العسكرية، خصوصاً بعد تقارير أكدت مسؤولية القوات الأمريكية عن قصف استهدف مدرسة ابتدائية في إيران، وأدى إلى قتل أكثر من 165 تلميذة.
وتشير المعطيات الأولية إلى أن الضربة ربما استندت إلى معلومات استخباراتية قديمة، قُدمت من وكالة استخبارات الدفاع، في وقت أكد فيه البيت الأبيض أن التحقيق لا يزال جارياً.
التعامل مع التهديدات
ومن المنتظر ألا تقتصر الضغوط على ملف العمليات العسكرية، بل تمتد إلى مدى قدرة الأجهزة الأمنية، وعلى رأسها مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي، على التعامل مع التهديدات داخل الولايات المتحدة، في أعقاب هجمات حديثة استهدفت كنيساً في ولاية ميشيغان وجامعة في فرجينيا، مما أعاد ملف «الإرهاب الداخلي» إلى صدارة النقاش السياسي.
وحسب وكالة «أسوشييتد برس»، تأتي هذه الجلسات في سياق انقسام متزايد داخل الإدارة الأمريكية، برز بشكل واضح مع استقالة مدير المركز الوطني لمكافحة الإرهاب جو كينت، الذي أعلن انسحابه من منصبه احتجاجاً على الحرب، وقال كينت -في منشور على منصة إكس- إنه لا يستطيع دعم العمليات العسكرية «بضمير مرتاح»، معتبراً أن إيران لا تمثل تهديداً وشيكاً على الولايات المتحدة، ولفت إلى أن قرار الحرب جاء تحت ضغوط إسرائيلية.
أصوات معارضة للحرب
وأفادت الوكالة بأنه في خضم تباين التقديرات وتضارب الروايات، برزت داخل الولايات المتحدة أصوات معارضة للحرب على إيران، لا تنطلق بالضرورة من اعتبارات أخلاقية أو مبدئية، بقدر ما تستند إلى قراءة ترى أن هذه الحرب تتعارض مع المصالح القومية الأمريكية، وتدفع بالجنود إلى صراع يفتقر إلى المبررات الكافية من وجهة نظر شريحة واسعة من المجتمع.
ويعكس هذا التباين داخل دوائر صنع القرار انقساماً أوسع في الداخل الأمريكي، إذ تظهر استطلاعات الرأي تراجعاً لافتاً في مستوى التأييد الشعبي، حيث تسجل الحرب الحالية أدنى درجات الدعم مقارنة بالمراحل الأولى لمعظم الحروب التي خاضتها الولايات المتحدة في السابق.
The war in Iran dominates the sessions of the U.S. Congress, which begin today (Wednesday), regarding global threats, amid increasing pressure on President Donald Trump's administration concerning the war and its security and political implications both domestically and internationally.
The course of the military campaign
Senior national security and intelligence officials are expected to face intense questioning in the Senate and House of Representatives over the course of the military campaign, especially after reports confirmed that U.S. forces were responsible for an airstrike that targeted an elementary school in Iran, resulting in the deaths of more than 165 schoolgirls.
Initial data suggests that the strike may have relied on outdated intelligence provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency, while the White House confirmed that an investigation is still ongoing.
Dealing with threats
The pressure is expected not only to focus on military operations but also on the ability of security agencies, primarily the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to handle threats within the United States, following recent attacks targeting a synagogue in Michigan and a university in Virginia, which has brought the issue of "domestic terrorism" back to the forefront of political discussion.
According to the Associated Press, these sessions come amid a growing divide within the U.S. administration, highlighted by the resignation of the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, who announced his withdrawal from his position in protest against the war. Kent stated in a post on X that he cannot support military operations "with a clear conscience," considering that Iran does not pose an imminent threat to the United States, and pointed out that the decision for war came under Israeli pressure.
Opposition voices to the war
The agency reported that amid varying assessments and conflicting narratives, opposition voices to the war on Iran have emerged within the United States, not necessarily based on moral or principled considerations, but rather on a perspective that sees this war as contrary to American national interests, pushing soldiers into a conflict lacking sufficient justification from the viewpoint of a broad segment of society.
This divergence within decision-making circles reflects a wider division in American society, as opinion polls show a notable decline in public support, with the current war recording the lowest levels of support compared to the early stages of most wars previously fought by the United States.