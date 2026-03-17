تشير توقعات المركز الوطني للأرصاد إلى هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة بمشيئة الله على منطقة مكة المكرمة، تشمل جدة ورابغ، وذلك يومي الأربعاء والخميس (18–19 مارس 2026)، تسبق عيد الفطر بأجواء لطيفة ومعتدلة.

وأوضح المركز أن الحالة قد يصاحبها نشاط في الرياح السطحية وتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية. فيما دعا الدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، وتجنب تجمعات المياه ومجاري السيول، والالتزام بالتعليمات الوقائية حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.