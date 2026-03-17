The National Center of Meteorology's forecasts indicate light to moderate rain, God willing, on the Makkah region, including Jeddah and Rabigh, on Wednesday and Thursday (March 18-19, 2026), preceding Eid al-Fitr with pleasant and moderate weather.

The center clarified that the situation may be accompanied by surface wind activity and a decrease in horizontal visibility. Meanwhile, the Civil Defense urged caution and advised avoiding water gatherings and flood channels, and adhering to preventive instructions to ensure public safety.