تشير توقعات المركز الوطني للأرصاد إلى هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة بمشيئة الله على منطقة مكة المكرمة، تشمل جدة ورابغ، وذلك يومي الأربعاء والخميس (18–19 مارس 2026)، تسبق عيد الفطر بأجواء لطيفة ومعتدلة.
وأوضح المركز أن الحالة قد يصاحبها نشاط في الرياح السطحية وتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية. فيما دعا الدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، وتجنب تجمعات المياه ومجاري السيول، والالتزام بالتعليمات الوقائية حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.
The National Center of Meteorology's forecasts indicate light to moderate rain, God willing, on the Makkah region, including Jeddah and Rabigh, on Wednesday and Thursday (March 18-19, 2026), preceding Eid al-Fitr with pleasant and moderate weather.
The center clarified that the situation may be accompanied by surface wind activity and a decrease in horizontal visibility. Meanwhile, the Civil Defense urged caution and advised avoiding water gatherings and flood channels, and adhering to preventive instructions to ensure public safety.