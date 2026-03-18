The Lebanese President, General Joseph Aoun, called for adopting a comprehensive national discourse, emphasizing that the current phase requires careful monitoring and rising to the level of national responsibility, amid the ongoing Israeli assaults on Lebanon.



During his chairing of a security meeting dedicated to discussing the situation in the country today (Wednesday), Aoun confirmed the full readiness of the military forces and security agencies, calling for the strengthening of Lebanese unity and the rejection of division and sectarian incitement. He stressed the necessity for this approach to extend to the media and social media platforms, given the role they play in these delicate circumstances.



On the ground, Beirut witnessed a military escalation early today, the most intense in recent hours, with the Israeli warplanes launching a series of airstrikes targeting the heart of the capital and its southern suburbs, resulting in widespread destruction and human losses.



Two Israeli airstrikes targeted a building in the Bashoura area, where the first was a warning strike that followed an evacuation alert, before it was followed by a second violent strike that completely destroyed the building and caused thick clouds of smoke to rise. It is noteworthy that the same building had survived a previous targeting attempt on March 12 of this month.



Simultaneously, violent explosions shook the Zuqaq al-Blat area at one o'clock in the morning, where an airstrike targeted a residential apartment opposite the (Qard al-Hassan) center, followed by two strikes in the "Fathallah" area behind the Al-Ahbash Mosque, hitting apartments in two different buildings, leading to a state of panic and significant damage in the crowded area.



The escalation extended to the southern suburbs, where two strikes were launched near the Harat Hreik area concurrently with the strikes in the capital, indicating an expansion of the targeting area and its geographical synchronization.



In a related context, the Israeli army expanded the circle of its threats, issuing an urgent warning to the residents of a building in the town of Al-Aqbiya, demanding their immediate evacuation and to head north of the Zahrani River, reflecting a trend towards expanding the scope of field operations.



Alongside the field escalation, a notable development emerged on the diplomatic level, with the U.S. Embassy in Beirut announcing an increase in the warning level, confirming that it is closely monitoring the developments of the escalation in the Middle East, and renewing its call for its citizens to leave the region, indicating Washington's readiness to secure exit options.



This warning carries implications that go beyond procedural aspects, as it reflects assessments of an increase in security risks and the likelihood of an expansion of the confrontation area, amid the accelerating pace of strikes and their geographical expansion within Lebanon.