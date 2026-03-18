دعا الرئيس اللبناني العماد جوزيف عون إلى اعتماد خطاب وطني جامع، مشدداً على أن المرحلة الراهنة تتطلب متابعة دقيقة وارتقاء إلى مستوى المسؤولية الوطنية، في ظل استمرار الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على لبنان.


وخلال ترؤسه اجتماعاً أمنياً خُصّص لبحث الأوضاع في البلاد، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أكد عون الجهوزية الكاملة للقوى العسكرية والأجهزة الأمنية، داعياً إلى تعزيز وحدة اللبنانيين ونبذ التفرقة والتحريض الطائفي. وشدد على ضرورة أن ينسحب هذا النهج على وسائل الإعلام ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، نظراً للدور الذي تلعبه في هذه الظروف الدقيقة.


ميدانياً، شهدت بيروت فجر اليوم تصعيداً عسكرياً هو الأعنف في الساعات الأخيرة، مع شن الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي سلسلة غارات جوية استهدفت عمق العاصمة وضاحيتها الجنوبية، مخلفة دماراً واسعاً وخسائر بشرية.


واستهدفت غارتان جويتان إسرائيليتان مبنى في منطقة الباشورة، حيث سبقت الأولى ضربة تحذيرية أعقبت إنذاراً بالإخلاء، قبل أن تتبعها غارة ثانية عنيفة أدت إلى تدمير المبنى بالكامل وتصاعد سحب كثيفة من الدخان. يُشار إلى أن المبنى نفسه كان قد نجا من محاولة استهداف سابقة في 12 مارس الجاري.


بالتزامن، هزّت انفجارات عنيفة منطقة زقاق البلاط عند الساعة الواحدة فجراً، حيث استهدفت غارة شقة سكنية مقابل مركز (القرض الحسن)، تلتها غارتان في منطقة «فتح الله» خلف جامع الأحباش، طالتا شقتين في مبنيين مختلفين، ما أدى إلى حالة من الذعر وأضرار كبيرة في المنطقة المكتظة.


وامتد التصعيد إلى الضاحية الجنوبية، حيث شُنّت غارتان قرب منطقة حارة حريك بالتزامن مع ضربات العاصمة، في مؤشر إلى اتساع رقعة الاستهداف وتزامنه الجغرافي.


وفي سياق متصل، وسّع الجيش الإسرائيلي دائرة تهديداته، موجهاً إنذاراً عاجلاً إلى سكان مبنى في بلدة العاقبية، طالباً منهم الإخلاء الفوري والتوجه إلى شمال نهر الزهراني، ما يعكس توجهاً نحو توسيع نطاق العمليات الميدانية.


وفي موازاة التصعيد الميداني، برز تطور لافت على المستوى الدبلوماسي، مع إعلان السفارة الأمريكية في بيروت رفع مستوى التحذير، مؤكدة أنها تراقب عن كثب تطورات التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط، ومجددة دعوتها لمواطنيها إلى مغادرة المنطقة، مع الإشارة إلى استعداد واشنطن لتأمين خيارات الخروج.


ويحمل هذا التحذير دلالات تتجاوز البعد الإجرائي، إذ يعكس تقديرات بارتفاع مستوى المخاطر الأمنية واحتمال توسع رقعة المواجهة، في ظل تسارع وتيرة الضربات واتساع نطاقها الجغرافي داخل لبنان.