كشف مسؤول إيراني أن المرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي رفض مقترحات خفض التوتر أو وقف الحرب. وقال المسؤول في تصريح، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن المرشد الإيراني الجديد رفض مقترحات أرسلتها دولتان وسيطتان إلى وزارة الخارجية، من أجل تهدئة التوتر أو وقف إطلاق النار مع الولايات المتحدة، خلال أول اجتماع له بشأن السياسة الخارجية، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «رويترز».


وأكد المسؤول أن موقف خامنئي الابن الخاص بالثأر من واشنطن وتل أبيب «حازم وجاد للغاية»، لكن المسؤول لم يوضح ما إذا كان مجتبى قد حضر الاجتماع شخصيا أم لا.


من جانبه، قال رئيس مجلس الشورى الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف: إن الولايات المتحدة لن تفرض مشيئتها في النظام الجديد الذي سيسود الشرق الأوسط بعد الحرب. واعتبر أن «الأمن الإقليمي يجب أن يكون مستداماً وألا يفرض من الخارج».


فيما نفى وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي التواصل مع الإدارة الأمريكية أو المبعوث ستيف ويتكوف من أجل إنهاء الحرب، وهو ما كذبه مسؤولون أمريكيون.


وتوعد المرشد الجديد في أول رسالة مكتوبة له بثها التلفزيون الرسمي الأسبوع الماضي بـ«الثأر للقادة»، ومواصلة المواجهة ضد إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة. ودعا القوات الإيرانية لمواصلة إغلاق مضيق هرمز الحيوي الذي يمر عبره 20% من ناقلات النفط والغاز في العالم.


وهددت إسرائيل باغتياله، وكافة قادة النظام الإيراني، بعدما اغتالت المرشد السابق علي خامنئي، ومحمد باكبور، قائد قوات الحرس الثوري، وعبد الرحيم موسوي، رئيس أركان القوات المسلحة. واغتالت وزير الدفاع الإيراني عزيز نصير زادة، وخلفه كذلك، فضلاً عن عشرات القادة والضباط العسكريين.


وأعلنت إسرائيل اليوم، اغتيال رئيس مجلس الأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني، وقائد قوات الباسيج غلام رضا سليماني.