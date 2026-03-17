An Iranian official revealed that the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, rejected proposals to de-escalate tensions or cease the war. The official stated in a statement today (Tuesday) that the new Iranian leader rejected proposals sent by two mediating countries to the Foreign Ministry, aimed at calming tensions or achieving a ceasefire with the United States, during his first meeting regarding foreign policy, according to what was reported by the "Reuters" agency.



The official confirmed that Khamenei's son’s stance on revenge against Washington and Tel Aviv is "very firm and serious," but the official did not clarify whether Mojtaba attended the meeting in person or not.



For his part, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, stated that the United States will not impose its will in the new order that will prevail in the Middle East after the war. He considered that "regional security must be sustainable and not imposed from abroad."



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied any communication with the U.S. administration or envoy Steve Wittekov to end the war, which was denied by American officials.



The new Supreme Leader vowed in his first written message broadcast by state television last week to "avenge the leaders" and continue the confrontation against Israel and the United States. He called on Iranian forces to continue to close the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil and gas tankers pass.



Israel has threatened to assassinate him and all leaders of the Iranian regime after assassinating the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, and Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces. The Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh was also assassinated, along with his successor, in addition to dozens of military leaders and officers.



Israel announced today the assassination of the head of the Iranian National Security Council, Ali Larijani, and the commander of the Basij forces, Gholam Reza Soleimani.