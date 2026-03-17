أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، مقتل رئيس المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني. وقال كاتس في كلمة مصورة، اليوم (الثلاثاء): إن لاريجاني كان القائد الفعلي للبلاد، مضيفا: قلنا سابقا إننا سنستهدف كل بديل، وسنواصل ملاحقة قادة النظام الإيراني.
واعتبر أن إسرائيل تعيد إيران عشرات السنوات إلى الوراء، وفق تعبيره.
فمن هو علي لاريجاني؟
ينتمي علي لاريجاني 67 عاما، إلى عائلة دينية مرموقة، وقد خدم في الحرس الثوري لسنوات عديدة قبل دخوله معترك السياسة، فيما شغل شقيقه صادق لاريجاني منصب رئيس السلطة القضائية لعقد من الزمن.
أحد أبرز الشخصيات وأكثرها نفوذا في البنية السياسية والأمنية لإيران، خصوصا أنه يملك تاريخا حافلا في قيادة الحرس الثوري، بعدما شغل منصب رئيس أركان الحرس الثوري خلال الحرب الإيرانية العراقية، إلا أنه تورط وشقيقه في أواخر التسعينيات في قضايا فساد شملت الاستيلاء على الأراضي والرشوة، وحيازة 63 حساباً مصرفياً شخصياً بقيمة مليارات التومان.
عيّن وزيراً للثقافة والإرشاد الإسلامي (من 1992 إلى 2003)، ثم استلم رئاسة هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون (من 1993 إلى 2004).
انتخب لاريجاني بين عامي 2005 و2007، أي مع بداية حكومة محمود أحمدي نجاد، أميناً للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي، وتولى مسؤولية الملف النووي الإيراني، إلا أنه استقال لاحقاً من هذا المنصب بسبب خلافٍ مع نجاد، ثم عاد إليه في أغسطس 2025.
ترأس البرلمان الإيراني (من 2008 إلى 2020)، وكان في أوقات مختلفة يقود المفاوضات النووية مع القوى العالمية، كما كان إحدى الشخصيات الرئيسية وراء الاتفاق النووي (خطة العمل الشاملة المشتركة) عام 2015. كُلِّف لاريجاني عام 2021 بمهمة التفاوض على اتفاقية إستراتيجية مدتها 25 عاماً مع الصين بقيمة مليارات الدولارات.
سعى لاريجاني إلى الترشح للرئاسة مرتين، لكن مجلس صيانة الدستور رفض ترشيحه.
وبعد مقتل المرشد علي خامنئي في أول أيام الحرب، لعب لاريجاني دورا محوريا في تحديد وتنفيذ سياسات طهران الأمنية والإستراتيجية بصفته أميناً للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي.
وكان مسؤولون إيرانيون كبار أكدوا أن المرشد الإيراني الراحل علي خامنئي، كلف قبل مقتله أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي علي لاريجاني، أحد أبرز رجاله الموثوقين بهم، بإدارة شؤون البلاد في حال اغتياله وابنه مجتبى، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز الأسبوع الماضي.
وأفاد المسؤولون وأعضاء في الحرس الثوري أن خامنئي كان أوصى بإصداره توجيهات صارمة للاريجاني وعدد محدود من المقربين السياسيين والعسكريين، بضمان بقاء الجمهورية الإسلامية أمام أية ضربات أمريكية أو إسرائيلية.
وتولى لاريجاني عملياً إدارة الملفات السياسية والأمنية الحساسة منذ أوائل يناير الماضي، عند بدء الاحتجاجات في البلاد، والتهديدات الأمريكية.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the death of the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani. Katz stated in a video message today (Tuesday) that Larijani was the actual leader of the country, adding: We previously said that we would target every alternative, and we will continue to pursue the leaders of the Iranian regime.
He considered that Israel is pushing Iran back decades, as he put it.
So who is Ali Larijani?
Ali Larijani, 67, comes from a prominent religious family and served in the Revolutionary Guard for many years before entering the political arena, while his brother, Sadeq Larijani, held the position of head of the judiciary for a decade.
He is one of the most prominent and influential figures in Iran's political and security structure, especially since he has a rich history in leading the Revolutionary Guard, having served as the Chief of Staff of the Revolutionary Guard during the Iran-Iraq War. However, he and his brother became embroiled in corruption cases in the late 1990s, which included land seizures, bribery, and possessing 63 personal bank accounts worth billions of tomans.
He was appointed Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance (from 1992 to 2003), then took over the presidency of the Broadcasting and Television Organization (from 1993 to 2004).
Larijani was elected Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council between 2005 and 2007, at the beginning of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's government, and took responsibility for the Iranian nuclear file, but later resigned from this position due to a disagreement with Ahmadinejad, only to return to it in August 2025.
He chaired the Iranian parliament (from 2008 to 2020) and at various times led nuclear negotiations with world powers. He was also one of the key figures behind the nuclear agreement (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) in 2015. In 2021, Larijani was tasked with negotiating a 25-year strategic agreement with China worth billions of dollars.
Larijani sought to run for the presidency twice, but the Guardian Council rejected his candidacy.
After the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war, Larijani played a pivotal role in determining and implementing Tehran's security and strategic policies as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.
Senior Iranian officials confirmed that the late Iranian leader Ali Khamenei had tasked Ali Larijani, one of his most trusted men, with managing the country's affairs in the event of his assassination and that of his son Mojtaba, according to what the New York Times reported last week.
Officials and members of the Revolutionary Guard stated that Khamenei had recommended issuing strict directives to Larijani and a limited number of close political and military associates to ensure the survival of the Islamic Republic against any American or Israeli strikes.
Larijani has practically managed sensitive political and security files since early January, when protests began in the country and American threats emerged.