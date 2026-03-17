أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، مقتل رئيس المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني. وقال كاتس في كلمة مصورة، اليوم (الثلاثاء): إن لاريجاني كان القائد الفعلي للبلاد، مضيفا: قلنا سابقا إننا سنستهدف كل بديل، وسنواصل ملاحقة قادة النظام الإيراني.


واعتبر أن إسرائيل تعيد إيران عشرات السنوات إلى الوراء، وفق تعبيره.


فمن هو علي لاريجاني؟


ينتمي علي لاريجاني 67 عاما، إلى عائلة دينية مرموقة، وقد خدم في الحرس الثوري لسنوات عديدة قبل دخوله معترك السياسة، فيما شغل شقيقه صادق لاريجاني منصب رئيس السلطة القضائية لعقد من الزمن.


أحد أبرز الشخصيات وأكثرها نفوذا في البنية السياسية والأمنية لإيران، خصوصا أنه يملك تاريخا حافلا في قيادة الحرس الثوري، بعدما شغل منصب رئيس أركان الحرس الثوري خلال الحرب الإيرانية العراقية، إلا أنه تورط وشقيقه في أواخر التسعينيات في قضايا فساد شملت الاستيلاء على الأراضي والرشوة، وحيازة 63 حساباً مصرفياً شخصياً بقيمة مليارات التومان.


عيّن وزيراً للثقافة والإرشاد الإسلامي (من 1992 إلى 2003)، ثم استلم رئاسة هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون (من 1993 إلى 2004).


انتخب لاريجاني بين عامي 2005 و2007، أي مع بداية حكومة محمود أحمدي نجاد، أميناً للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي، وتولى مسؤولية الملف النووي الإيراني، إلا أنه استقال لاحقاً من هذا المنصب بسبب خلافٍ مع نجاد، ثم عاد إليه في أغسطس 2025.


ترأس البرلمان الإيراني (من 2008 إلى 2020)، وكان في أوقات مختلفة يقود المفاوضات النووية مع القوى العالمية، كما كان إحدى الشخصيات الرئيسية وراء الاتفاق النووي (خطة العمل الشاملة المشتركة) عام 2015. كُلِّف لاريجاني عام 2021 بمهمة التفاوض على اتفاقية إستراتيجية مدتها 25 عاماً مع الصين بقيمة مليارات الدولارات.


سعى لاريجاني إلى الترشح للرئاسة مرتين، لكن مجلس صيانة الدستور رفض ترشيحه.


وبعد مقتل المرشد علي خامنئي في أول أيام الحرب، لعب لاريجاني دورا محوريا في تحديد وتنفيذ سياسات طهران الأمنية والإستراتيجية بصفته أميناً للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي.


وكان مسؤولون إيرانيون كبار أكدوا أن المرشد الإيراني الراحل علي خامنئي، كلف قبل مقتله أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي علي لاريجاني، أحد أبرز رجاله الموثوقين بهم، بإدارة شؤون البلاد في حال اغتياله وابنه مجتبى، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز الأسبوع الماضي.


وأفاد المسؤولون وأعضاء في الحرس الثوري أن خامنئي كان أوصى بإصداره توجيهات صارمة للاريجاني وعدد محدود من المقربين السياسيين والعسكريين، بضمان بقاء الجمهورية الإسلامية أمام أية ضربات أمريكية أو إسرائيلية.


وتولى لاريجاني عملياً إدارة الملفات السياسية والأمنية الحساسة منذ أوائل يناير الماضي، عند بدء الاحتجاجات في البلاد، والتهديدات الأمريكية.