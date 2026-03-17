Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the death of the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani. Katz stated in a video message today (Tuesday) that Larijani was the actual leader of the country, adding: We previously said that we would target every alternative, and we will continue to pursue the leaders of the Iranian regime.



He considered that Israel is pushing Iran back decades, as he put it.



So who is Ali Larijani?



Ali Larijani, 67, comes from a prominent religious family and served in the Revolutionary Guard for many years before entering the political arena, while his brother, Sadeq Larijani, held the position of head of the judiciary for a decade.



He is one of the most prominent and influential figures in Iran's political and security structure, especially since he has a rich history in leading the Revolutionary Guard, having served as the Chief of Staff of the Revolutionary Guard during the Iran-Iraq War. However, he and his brother became embroiled in corruption cases in the late 1990s, which included land seizures, bribery, and possessing 63 personal bank accounts worth billions of tomans.



He was appointed Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance (from 1992 to 2003), then took over the presidency of the Broadcasting and Television Organization (from 1993 to 2004).



Larijani was elected Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council between 2005 and 2007, at the beginning of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's government, and took responsibility for the Iranian nuclear file, but later resigned from this position due to a disagreement with Ahmadinejad, only to return to it in August 2025.



He chaired the Iranian parliament (from 2008 to 2020) and at various times led nuclear negotiations with world powers. He was also one of the key figures behind the nuclear agreement (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) in 2015. In 2021, Larijani was tasked with negotiating a 25-year strategic agreement with China worth billions of dollars.



Larijani sought to run for the presidency twice, but the Guardian Council rejected his candidacy.



After the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war, Larijani played a pivotal role in determining and implementing Tehran's security and strategic policies as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.



Senior Iranian officials confirmed that the late Iranian leader Ali Khamenei had tasked Ali Larijani, one of his most trusted men, with managing the country's affairs in the event of his assassination and that of his son Mojtaba, according to what the New York Times reported last week.



Officials and members of the Revolutionary Guard stated that Khamenei had recommended issuing strict directives to Larijani and a limited number of close political and military associates to ensure the survival of the Islamic Republic against any American or Israeli strikes.



Larijani has practically managed sensitive political and security files since early January, when protests began in the country and American threats emerged.