في محاولة متجددة لاحتواء الشائعات المتصاعدة حول حالته الصحية والسخرية منها، عاد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، للظهور عبر مقطع فيديو جديد، هذه المرة برفقة السفير الأمريكي لدى إسرائيل، في رسالة تهدف إلى نفي ما يتم تداوله.
ويأتي هذا الظهور بعد نشره مقطعين مصورين؛ الأول داخل مقهى، والثاني وهو يتبادل الحديث والابتسامات مع عدد من الفتيات، غير أن تلك المقاطع واجهت موجة واسعة من التشكيك، إذ رأى متابعون أنها قد تكون مُولّدة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
لقاء ساخر مع السفير الأمريكي
الفيديو الثالث، نشره نتنياهو اليوم عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس»، وظهر فيه إلى جانب السفير الأمريكي مايك هاكابي داخل مكتبه، في مشهد طغت عليه نبرة السخرية من الشائعات المتداولة.
وخلال الفيديو، قال هاكابي ضاحكًا: «أراد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن آتي وأتأكد من أنك بخير»، في إشارة مباشرة إلى ما تم تداوله أخيرًا.
ورد نتنياهو ساخرًا: «نعم يا مايك، أنا على قيد الحياة»، قبل أن يضيف هاكابي أن ترمب أراد التأكد من ذلك نظرًا إلى التوافق الكبير بينهما.
سخرية من «6 أصابع»
ولم يكتفِ نتنياهو بنفي الشائعات، بل مضى في السخرية من تفاصيلها، خصوصًا الادعاءات التي انتشرت عبر مواقع التواصل بشأن ظهور يده بـ6 أصابع في مقاطع سابقة، وهو ما اعتبره البعض دليلًا على استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وقال نتنياهو معلقًا: «نحن نتصافح بـ5 أصابع في كل يد»، في إشارة تهكمية على تلك المزاعم.
استعراض «قائمة الاستهداف»
وخلال الفيديو، أخرج نتنياهو بطاقة قال إنها تتضمن أسماء قادة إيرانيين تستهدفهم إسرائيل، معلنًا: «اليوم محوتُ اسمين من القائمة»، في إشارة إلى مقتل أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني، وقائد قوات الباسيج غلام رضا سليماني.
وأشار إلى أن العمليات العسكرية مستمرة، مؤكدًا أن إسرائيل تعمل بالتنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة.
إشادة بالدعم الأمريكي
وأشاد نتنياهو بالدور الأمريكي، قائلًا: «ما يفعله الرئيس والقوات الأمريكية أمر لا يصدق»، مضيفًا: «نحن فخورون جدًا بالوقوف جنبًا إلى جنب معهم».
وأكد أن الهدف هو منع إيران من تطوير أسلحة نووية أو تهديد المدن الأمريكية، قائلًا: «لن يفعلوا ذلك.. سنقضي عليهم تمامًا».
In a renewed attempt to contain the rising rumors about his health and mock them, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared today (Tuesday) in a new video, this time alongside the American ambassador to Israel, in a message aimed at denying what is being circulated.
This appearance follows his posting of two video clips; the first inside a café, and the second where he is exchanging conversation and smiles with a number of girls. However, those clips faced a wide wave of skepticism, as followers believed they could have been generated using artificial intelligence techniques.
A Sarcastic Meeting with the American Ambassador
The third video was posted by Netanyahu today on his account on the "X" platform, where he appeared alongside American ambassador Mike Huckabee in his office, in a scene dominated by a tone of sarcasm regarding the circulating rumors.
During the video, Huckabee said laughingly: "President Donald Trump wanted me to come and make sure you are okay," in a direct reference to what has been circulated recently.
Netanyahu sarcastically replied: "Yes, Mike, I am alive," before Huckabee added that Trump wanted to make sure of that due to their strong alignment.
Mockery of the "6 Fingers"
Netanyahu did not stop at denying the rumors but went on to mock their details, especially the claims that circulated on social media regarding the appearance of his hand with 6 fingers in previous clips, which some considered evidence of using artificial intelligence.
Netanyahu commented: "We shake hands with 5 fingers on each hand," in a sarcastic reference to those claims.
Showcasing the "Target List"
During the video, Netanyahu pulled out a card that he said contained the names of Iranian leaders targeted by Israel, announcing: "Today I removed two names from the list," referring to the killing of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, and the commander of the Basij forces, Gholam Reza Soleimani.
He indicated that military operations are ongoing, affirming that Israel is working in coordination with the United States.
Praise for American Support
Netanyahu praised the American role, saying: "What the president and the American forces are doing is incredible," adding: "We are very proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them."
He confirmed that the goal is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons or threatening American cities, saying: "They will not do that... We will completely eliminate them."