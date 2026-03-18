في محاولة متجددة لاحتواء الشائعات المتصاعدة حول حالته الصحية والسخرية منها، عاد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، للظهور عبر مقطع فيديو جديد، هذه المرة برفقة السفير الأمريكي لدى إسرائيل، في رسالة تهدف إلى نفي ما يتم تداوله.

ويأتي هذا الظهور بعد نشره مقطعين مصورين؛ الأول داخل مقهى، والثاني وهو يتبادل الحديث والابتسامات مع عدد من الفتيات، غير أن تلك المقاطع واجهت موجة واسعة من التشكيك، إذ رأى متابعون أنها قد تكون مُولّدة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

لقاء ساخر مع السفير الأمريكي

الفيديو الثالث، نشره نتنياهو اليوم عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس»، وظهر فيه إلى جانب السفير الأمريكي مايك هاكابي داخل مكتبه، في مشهد طغت عليه نبرة السخرية من الشائعات المتداولة.

وخلال الفيديو، قال هاكابي ضاحكًا: «أراد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن آتي وأتأكد من أنك بخير»، في إشارة مباشرة إلى ما تم تداوله أخيرًا.

ورد نتنياهو ساخرًا: «نعم يا مايك، أنا على قيد الحياة»، قبل أن يضيف هاكابي أن ترمب أراد التأكد من ذلك نظرًا إلى التوافق الكبير بينهما.

سخرية من «6 أصابع»

ولم يكتفِ نتنياهو بنفي الشائعات، بل مضى في السخرية من تفاصيلها، خصوصًا الادعاءات التي انتشرت عبر مواقع التواصل بشأن ظهور يده بـ6 أصابع في مقاطع سابقة، وهو ما اعتبره البعض دليلًا على استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وقال نتنياهو معلقًا: «نحن نتصافح بـ5 أصابع في كل يد»، في إشارة تهكمية على تلك المزاعم.

استعراض «قائمة الاستهداف»

وخلال الفيديو، أخرج نتنياهو بطاقة قال إنها تتضمن أسماء قادة إيرانيين تستهدفهم إسرائيل، معلنًا: «اليوم محوتُ اسمين من القائمة»، في إشارة إلى مقتل أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني، وقائد قوات الباسيج غلام رضا سليماني.

وأشار إلى أن العمليات العسكرية مستمرة، مؤكدًا أن إسرائيل تعمل بالتنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة.

إشادة بالدعم الأمريكي

وأشاد نتنياهو بالدور الأمريكي، قائلًا: «ما يفعله الرئيس والقوات الأمريكية أمر لا يصدق»، مضيفًا: «نحن فخورون جدًا بالوقوف جنبًا إلى جنب معهم».

وأكد أن الهدف هو منع إيران من تطوير أسلحة نووية أو تهديد المدن الأمريكية، قائلًا: «لن يفعلوا ذلك.. سنقضي عليهم تمامًا».