Crossing names off the list is good - doing it shoulder to shoulder with our American friends is even better. Good to see Ambassador @GovMikeHuckabee . Always a pleasure. ???? pic.twitter.com/FZrZN03IZI

In a renewed attempt to contain the rising rumors about his health and mock them, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared today (Tuesday) in a new video, this time alongside the American ambassador to Israel, in a message aimed at denying what is being circulated.

This appearance follows his posting of two video clips; the first inside a café, and the second where he is exchanging conversation and smiles with a number of girls. However, those clips faced a wide wave of skepticism, as followers believed they could have been generated using artificial intelligence techniques.

Crossing names off the list is good - doing it shoulder to shoulder with our American friends is even better.

Good to see Ambassador @GovMikeHuckabee. Always a pleasure.

???? pic.twitter.com/FZrZN03IZI — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 17, 2026

A Sarcastic Meeting with the American Ambassador

The third video was posted by Netanyahu today on his account on the "X" platform, where he appeared alongside American ambassador Mike Huckabee in his office, in a scene dominated by a tone of sarcasm regarding the circulating rumors.

During the video, Huckabee said laughingly: "President Donald Trump wanted me to come and make sure you are okay," in a direct reference to what has been circulated recently.

Netanyahu sarcastically replied: "Yes, Mike, I am alive," before Huckabee added that Trump wanted to make sure of that due to their strong alignment.

Mockery of the "6 Fingers"

Netanyahu did not stop at denying the rumors but went on to mock their details, especially the claims that circulated on social media regarding the appearance of his hand with 6 fingers in previous clips, which some considered evidence of using artificial intelligence.

Netanyahu commented: "We shake hands with 5 fingers on each hand," in a sarcastic reference to those claims.

Showcasing the "Target List"

During the video, Netanyahu pulled out a card that he said contained the names of Iranian leaders targeted by Israel, announcing: "Today I removed two names from the list," referring to the killing of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, and the commander of the Basij forces, Gholam Reza Soleimani.

He indicated that military operations are ongoing, affirming that Israel is working in coordination with the United States.

Praise for American Support

Netanyahu praised the American role, saying: "What the president and the American forces are doing is incredible," adding: "We are very proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them."

He confirmed that the goal is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons or threatening American cities, saying: "They will not do that... We will completely eliminate them."