The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Wednesday) moderate to heavy thunderstorm rains that will lead to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand, which may lead to nearly zero visibility in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Hail, Al-Qassim, Medina, and Mecca regions, while it will be light to moderate in parts of the Eastern, Riyadh, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Najran regions.

In the Red Sea, the surface winds are southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 21-42 km/h, reaching over 60 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts, and wave heights ranging from one to two meters, reaching over three meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts. The sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern and central parts.

As for the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 17-34 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves.