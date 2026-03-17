وفاة الفنانة نهال القاضي بعد تعرضها لحادثة سير مروعة

The Egyptian artist Nehal Al-Qadi passed away in the early hours of this morning, after weeks of deteriorating health, as she had been receiving treatment in intensive care for about 40 days following a complete coma due to a horrific car accident.

Tragic Car Accident

The late artist was involved in a violent car accident on February 4, which led to her being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and she remained under intensive medical observation until she passed away this morning.



Severe Injuries

Reports indicated that the accident caused her to suffer from a concussion and lung lacerations, in addition to multiple fractures throughout her body, which led to a rapid deterioration in her health from the very first moments after her admission to the hospital.

Funeral and Condolences

The family of the late artist is expected to announce the details of the funeral and the location of the condolences in the coming hours.

Artistic Career

Nehal Al-Qadi participated in several state theater productions, and she obtained a postgraduate diploma from the Academy of Folk Arts in the field of art criticism, in addition to her involvement in various theatrical and artistic activities.