توفيت في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم الفنانة المصرية نهال القاضي، بعد أسابيع من تدهور حالتها الصحية، إذ كانت تتلقى العلاج داخل العناية المركزة منذ نحو 40 يومًا عقب دخولها في غيبوبة كاملة إثر تعرضها لحادثة سير مروعة.

حادثة سير مأساوية

وكانت الراحلة قد تعرضت في 4 فبراير الماضي لحادثة سير عنيفة، نقلت على إثرها إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة، وظلت تحت الملاحظة الطبية المكثفة حتى فارقت الحياة صباح اليوم.
وفاة الفنانة نهال القاضي بعد تعرضها لحادثة سير مروعة

إصابات خطيرة

وأفادت المعلومات بأن الحادثة تسببت في إصابتها بارتجاج في المخ وتهتك في الرئة، إضافة إلى كسور متفرقة في أنحاء جسدها، ما أدى إلى تدهور حالتها الصحية سريعًا منذ اللحظات الأولى لدخولها المستشفى.

موعد الجنازة والعزاء

ومن المنتظر أن تعلن أسرة الفنانة الراحلة خلال الساعات القادمة تفاصيل تشييع الجثمان ومكان إقامة العزاء.

مسيرة فنية

وشاركت نهال القاضي في عدد من عروض مسرح الدولة، كما حصلت على دبلوم الدراسات العليا من أكاديمية الفنون الشعبية في تخصص النقد الفني، بالإضافة إلى مشاركتها في عدة أنشطة مسرحية وفنية.