وفاة الفنانة نهال القاضي بعد تعرضها لحادثة سير مروعة

توفيت في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم الفنانة المصرية نهال القاضي، بعد أسابيع من تدهور حالتها الصحية، إذ كانت تتلقى العلاج داخل العناية المركزة منذ نحو 40 يومًا عقب دخولها في غيبوبة كاملة إثر تعرضها لحادثة سير مروعة.
حادثة سير مأساوية
وكانت الراحلة قد تعرضت في 4 فبراير الماضي لحادثة سير عنيفة، نقلت على إثرها إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة، وظلت تحت الملاحظة الطبية المكثفة حتى فارقت الحياة صباح اليوم.
إصابات خطيرة
وأفادت المعلومات بأن الحادثة تسببت في إصابتها بارتجاج في المخ وتهتك في الرئة، إضافة إلى كسور متفرقة في أنحاء جسدها، ما أدى إلى تدهور حالتها الصحية سريعًا منذ اللحظات الأولى لدخولها المستشفى.
موعد الجنازة والعزاء
ومن المنتظر أن تعلن أسرة الفنانة الراحلة خلال الساعات القادمة تفاصيل تشييع الجثمان ومكان إقامة العزاء.
مسيرة فنية
وشاركت نهال القاضي في عدد من عروض مسرح الدولة، كما حصلت على دبلوم الدراسات العليا من أكاديمية الفنون الشعبية في تخصص النقد الفني، بالإضافة إلى مشاركتها في عدة أنشطة مسرحية وفنية.
The Egyptian artist Nehal Al-Qadi passed away in the early hours of this morning, after weeks of deteriorating health, as she had been receiving treatment in intensive care for about 40 days following a complete coma due to a horrific car accident.
Tragic Car Accident
The late artist was involved in a violent car accident on February 4, which led to her being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and she remained under intensive medical observation until she passed away this morning.
Severe Injuries
Reports indicated that the accident caused her to suffer from a concussion and lung lacerations, in addition to multiple fractures throughout her body, which led to a rapid deterioration in her health from the very first moments after her admission to the hospital.
Funeral and Condolences
The family of the late artist is expected to announce the details of the funeral and the location of the condolences in the coming hours.
Artistic Career
Nehal Al-Qadi participated in several state theater productions, and she obtained a postgraduate diploma from the Academy of Folk Arts in the field of art criticism, in addition to her involvement in various theatrical and artistic activities.