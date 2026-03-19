At the same time that the air defense system succeeded in intercepting and destroying 4 ballistic missiles launched towards the city of Riyadh, suspicious sites attempted to exploit the event by broadcasting misleading clips and false claims alleging the targeting of vital sites within the capital. However, security sources confirmed to "Okaz" that what was circulated has no relation to the truth, emphasizing that the relevant authorities are dealing firmly with the promoters of these materials that aim to instill fear and disrupt public security.

Systematic Deception Following the Attack Failure

According to sources, the dissemination of fabricated videos is part of systematic media deception campaigns aimed at inciting panic among citizens, residents, and visitors to the Kingdom, and undermining the sense of reassurance and stability enjoyed by Riyadh and other Saudi cities, despite the complete failure of the missile attack and its interception.

They confirmed that the claims circulating about the targeting of vital sites in Riyadh are baseless, and that what is being promoted through some suspicious platforms is nothing but a desperate attempt to create psychological and media impact, while the situation remains under full control.

الدفاعات السعودية .. احترافية ترسخ الأمن والاستقرار

"Security is Firm" ... and Community Awareness Foils Rumors

Security sources emphasized to "Okaz" that the security of the Kingdom is preserved by the grace of God, and then by the efficiency of the air defense personnel and the vigilance of the relevant agencies, confirming that any narratives contrary to reality are merely images of desperate deception that will not succeed in light of the awareness of the Saudi community and their commitment to official instructions.

They added that these fabricated attempts rely on inciting anxiety, but they collide with a high level of awareness among the residents, and a responsible civilized behavior in dealing with warnings and instructions, which foils the objectives of those campaigns and limits their impact.

Warning Against the Circulation of Digital Lies

The sources pointed out that the danger of these materials does not stop at their production or broadcasting, but also extends to their re-circulation or contribution to their dissemination, confirming that anyone who participates in promoting digital lies exposes themselves to strict legal accountability.

They clarified that the relevant authorities are closely monitoring this type of misleading content and will not tolerate any attempt that targets intellectual security or public tranquility through rumors and fabricated clips.

الدفاعات السعودية .. احترافية ترسخ الأمن والاستقرار

Injury of 4 Residents and Limited Damage from Interception Shrapnel

The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense announced that the Civil Defense responded, on Wednesday, 29/9/1447 AH corresponding to 18/3/2026 AD, to the fall of shrapnel resulting from the interception of a ballistic missile on a residential site in Riyadh, resulting in the injury of 4 residents of Asian nationality, in addition to limited material damage.

The spokesperson emphasized that attempts to target civilian objects represent a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, confirming the implementation of the approved procedures in such cases.

Interception of 4 Ballistic Missiles Towards Riyadh

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of 4 ballistic missiles launched towards the city of Riyadh, while a part of a ballistic missile fell near a refinery south of Riyadh, without changing the fact that the defense systems successfully dealt with the threat and contained its effects.