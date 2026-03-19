في الوقت الذي نجحت فيه منظومة الدفاع الجوي في اعتراض وتدمير 4 صواريخ باليستية أُطلقت باتجاه مدينة الرياض، حاولت مواقع مشبوهة استغلال الحدث عبر بث مقاطع مضللة وادعاءات كاذبة تزعم استهداف مواقع حيوية داخل العاصمة. غير أن مصادر أمنية أكدت لـ«عكاظ» أن ما جرى تداوله لا يمت إلى الحقيقة بصلة، مشددة على أن الجهات المختصة تتعامل بحزم مع مروّجي هذه المواد التي تستهدف بث الخوف والتشويش على الأمن العام.

تضليل ممنهج بعد فشل الهجوم

وبحسب المصادر، فإن نشر الفيديوهات المكذوبة يأتي ضمن حملات تضليل إعلامي ممنهجة تسعى إلى إثارة الفزع بين المواطنين والمقيمين وزوار المملكة، والنيل من حالة الطمأنينة والاستقرار التي تنعم بها الرياض وسائر المدن السعودية، رغم فشل الهجوم الصاروخي واعتراضه بالكامل.

وأكدت أن الادعاءات المتداولة بشأن إصابة مواقع حيوية في مدينة الرياض لا أساس لها من الصحة، وأن ما يُروَّج عبر بعض المنصات المشبوهة ليس سوى محاولة بائسة للتأثير النفسي والإعلامي، في وقت تظل فيه الأوضاع تحت السيطرة الكاملة.

الدفاعات السعودية .. احترافية ترسخ الأمن والاستقرار

الدفاعات السعودية .. احترافية ترسخ الأمن والاستقرار

«الأمن راسخ».. ووعي المجتمع يُفشل الشائعات

وشددت المصادر الأمنية لـ«عكاظ» على أن أمن المملكة محفوظ بفضل الله، ثم بكفاءة رجال منظومة الدفاع الجوي ويقظة الأجهزة المختصة، مؤكدة أن أي روايات مغايرة للواقع ليست سوى صور من التضليل اليائس الذي لن يجد طريقه إلى النجاح في ظل وعي المجتمع السعودي والتزامه بالتعليمات الرسمية.

وأضافت أن هذه المحاولات المفبركة تراهن على إثارة القلق، لكنها تصطدم بوعي كبير لدى السكان، وبسلوك حضاري مسؤول في التعامل مع التحذيرات والتعليمات، وهو ما يُفشل أهداف تلك الحملات ويحد من تأثيرها.

تحذير من تداول الأكاذيب الرقمية

ولفتت المصادر إلى أن خطورة هذه المواد لا تقف عند حدود صناعتها أو بثها، بل تمتد أيضاً إلى إعادة تداولها أو المساهمة في نشرها، مؤكدة أن كل من يشارك في ترويج الأكاذيب الرقمية يعرّض نفسه للمساءلة القانونية الصارمة.

وأوضحت أن الجهات المختصة تتابع هذا النوع من المحتوى المضلل بدقة، ولن تتهاون مع أي محاولة تستهدف الأمن الفكري أو السكينة العامة عبر الشائعات والمقاطع المصطنعة.

الدفاعات السعودية .. احترافية ترسخ الأمن والاستقرار

الدفاعات السعودية .. احترافية ترسخ الأمن والاستقرار

إصابة 4 مقيمين وأضرار محدودة من شظايا الاعتراض

وكان المتحدث الرسمي للدفاع المدني قد أعلن أن الدفاع المدني باشر، يوم الأربعاء 29 / 9 / 1447هـ الموافق 18 / 3 / 2026م، سقوط شظايا ناتجة عن اعتراض صاروخ باليستي على موقع سكني بمدينة الرياض، ما أسفر عن إصابة 4 مقيمين من الجنسية الآسيوية، إضافة إلى أضرار مادية محدودة.

وشدد المتحدث على أن محاولات استهداف الأعيان المدنية تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني، مؤكداً تنفيذ الإجراءات المعتمدة في مثل هذه الحالات.

اعتراض 4 صواريخ باليستية باتجاه الرياض

وكان المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع قد أعلن اعتراض وتدمير 4 صواريخ باليستية أُطلقت باتجاه مدينة الرياض، في حين سقط أحد أجزاء صاروخ باليستي بالقرب من مصفاة جنوب الرياض، دون أن يغيّر ذلك من حقيقة نجاح المنظومات الدفاعية في التعامل مع التهديد واحتواء آثاره.