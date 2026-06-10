The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received a detailed report on the participation of the General Education Administration in the region in the activities of the Hajj season 1447 AH, during his meeting with the Director General of Education in the Makkah Region, Abdullah Saad Al-Ghanam.

The report reviewed the field efforts and outstanding volunteer work of the staff of the administration, alongside the active role of the scouting teams; more than 5,300 male and female volunteers participated, in addition to 300 scouts, in serving the guests of Allah by providing a system of guiding, organizational, and field services that contributed to facilitating the pilgrims' journey, supporting the integrated efforts made by various government sectors during the season.

This participation embodies the efforts of the Ministry of Education in promoting community and volunteer work, and instilling values of giving and national responsibility among educational and student staff, reflecting their commitment to actively contribute to serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in developing the volunteer sector and expanding its impact.