تسلّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، تقريرًا مفصلاً عن مشاركة الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة في أعمال موسم حج 1447هـ، وذلك خلال استقباله مدير عام التعليم بمنطقة مكة المكرمة عبدالله سعد الغنام.
واستعرض التقرير الجهود الميدانية والأعمال التطوعية المميزة لمنسوبي ومنسوبات الإدارة، إلى جانب الدور الفاعل للفرق الكشفية؛ حيث شارك أكثر من 5300 متطوع ومتطوعة بالإضافة إلى 300 كشاف في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، من خلال تقديم منظومة من الخدمات الإرشادية والتنظيمية والميدانية التي أسهمت في تسهيل رحلة الحجاج، دعمًا للجهود المتكاملة التي تبذلها مختلف القطاعات الحكومية خلال الموسم.
وتأتي هذه المشاركة تجسيدًا لجهود وزارة التعليم في تعزيز العمل المجتمعي والتطوعي، وترسيخ قيم العطاء والمسؤولية الوطنية لدى الكوادر التعليمية والطلابية، بما يعكس حرصهم على الإسهام الفاعل في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، وتحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنمية القطاع التطوعي وتوسيع أثره.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received a detailed report on the participation of the General Education Administration in the region in the activities of the Hajj season 1447 AH, during his meeting with the Director General of Education in the Makkah Region, Abdullah Saad Al-Ghanam.
The report reviewed the field efforts and outstanding volunteer work of the staff of the administration, alongside the active role of the scouting teams; more than 5,300 male and female volunteers participated, in addition to 300 scouts, in serving the guests of Allah by providing a system of guiding, organizational, and field services that contributed to facilitating the pilgrims' journey, supporting the integrated efforts made by various government sectors during the season.
This participation embodies the efforts of the Ministry of Education in promoting community and volunteer work, and instilling values of giving and national responsibility among educational and student staff, reflecting their commitment to actively contribute to serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in developing the volunteer sector and expanding its impact.