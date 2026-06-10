تسلّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، تقريرًا مفصلاً عن مشاركة الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة في أعمال موسم حج 1447هـ، وذلك خلال استقباله مدير عام التعليم بمنطقة مكة المكرمة عبدالله سعد الغنام.

واستعرض التقرير الجهود الميدانية والأعمال التطوعية المميزة لمنسوبي ومنسوبات الإدارة، إلى جانب الدور الفاعل للفرق الكشفية؛ حيث شارك أكثر من 5300 متطوع ومتطوعة بالإضافة إلى 300 كشاف في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، من خلال تقديم منظومة من الخدمات الإرشادية والتنظيمية والميدانية التي أسهمت في تسهيل رحلة الحجاج، دعمًا للجهود المتكاملة التي تبذلها مختلف القطاعات الحكومية خلال الموسم.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة تجسيدًا لجهود وزارة التعليم في تعزيز العمل المجتمعي والتطوعي، وترسيخ قيم العطاء والمسؤولية الوطنية لدى الكوادر التعليمية والطلابية، بما يعكس حرصهم على الإسهام الفاعل في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، وتحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنمية القطاع التطوعي وتوسيع أثره.