The President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muiz, received the Minister of State, a member of the Council of Ministers and Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Dr. Mansour bin Mutaib bin Abdulaziz, today at the presidential palace in the capital, Male. He is visiting the Maldives to attend the republic's celebrations of the 61st anniversary of independence.

The reception was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Maldives, Yahya bin Hassan Al-Qahtani.

Earlier, Prince Dr. Mansour bin Mutaib arrived in the Maldives, where he was welcomed at Velana International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Earle Teeshan Adam, the Secretary to the President for Foreign Relations, Mohamed Nasir, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Maldives.