استقبل رئيس جمهورية المالديف الرئيس الدكتور محمد مُعِزّ، في القصر الرئاسي بالعاصمة ماليه، اليوم، وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين، الأمير الدكتور منصور بن متعب بن عبدالعزيز، الذي يزور المالديف لحضور احتفالات الجمهورية بالذكرى الـ61 للاستقلال.

حضر الاستقبال سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية المالديف يحيى بن حسن القحطاني.

وكان الأمير الدكتور منصور بن متعب قد وصل في وقت سابق إلى جمهورية المالديف، وفي استقباله بمطار فيلانا الدولي وزيرة الشؤون الخارجية بجمهورية المالديف إير تيشام آدم، وسكرتير رئيس الجمهورية للعلاقات الخارجية محمد نصير، ‏وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المالديف.