The new general education system emphasized the protection of the educational environment and students from serious violations, granting the Ministry of Education broad powers to temporarily remove a teacher or administrator from the educational institution, terminate their service, and permanently prevent them from returning to work in education upon proving the commission of a serious violation. The system stated that when there are indications suggesting that a teacher or administrator has committed an act that disrupts public order or affects national unity, the Minister of Education or their delegate may take urgent precautionary measures, which may include preventing them from performing their duties within the educational institution, assigning them to another task, or temporarily suspending them until the investigation is completed and a decision is made regarding the alleged violation. The system differentiated between minor violations and serious violations; penalties stipulated in the disciplinary system or labor law apply to minor violations, depending on the nature of the employment relationship of the teacher or administrator, with the possibility of terminating their service in case of repeated violations. However, upon proving the commission of a violation classified as "serious," the service of the teacher or administrator is terminated, and they are prohibited from returning to work in the educational field again, whether in public or private educational institutions, which extends the penalty to the entire educational sector and is not limited to the entity where the violation occurred. The system leaves it to the executive regulations to determine the criteria and controls under which serious violations are classified, ensuring clarity regarding the cases that necessitate termination of service and permanent prohibition from practicing educational work. These provisions reflect a trend towards tightening professional accountability within schools, protecting students and the educational environment, while allowing for temporary measures to be taken before the final decision is issued, without undermining the investigation procedures and proving the violation.