شدد نظام التعليم العام الجديد على حماية البيئة التعليمية والطلاب من المخالفات الجسيمة، مانحاً وزارة التعليم صلاحيات واسعة لإبعاد المعلم أو الإداري عن المؤسسة التعليمية مؤقتاً، وإنهاء خدمته ومنعه نهائياً من العودة إلى العمل في التعليم عند ثبوت ارتكابه مخالفة جسيمة. ونص النظام على أنه عند وجود قرائن تشير إلى ارتكاب المعلم أو الإداري فعلاً يخل بالنظام العام أو يمس اللحمة الوطنية، يجوز لوزير التعليم أو من يفوضه اتخاذ إجراءات احترازية عاجلة، تشمل منعه من ممارسة عمله داخل المؤسسة التعليمية، أو تكليفه بعمل آخر، أو كف يده مؤقتاً إلى حين انتهاء التحقيق والفصل في المخالفة المنسوبة إليه. وفرّق النظام بين المخالفات غير الجسيمة والمخالفات الجسيمة؛ إذ تطبق على المخالفة غير الجسيمة الجزاءات المنصوص عليها في نظام الانضباط الوظيفي أو نظام العمل، بحسب طبيعة العلاقة الوظيفية للمعلم أو الإداري، مع إمكان إنهاء خدمته في حال تكرار المخالفة. أما عند ثبوت ارتكاب مخالفة مصنفة «جسيمة»، فتنهى خدمة المعلم أو الإداري، ويحظر عليه العودة إلى العمل في المجال التعليمي مرة أخرى، سواء في المؤسسات التعليمية الحكومية أو الخاصة، بما يجعل العقوبة ممتدة إلى كامل القطاع التعليمي ولا تقتصر على الجهة التي وقعت فيها المخالفة. ويترك النظام للوائح التنفيذية تحديد المعايير والضوابط التي تصنف بموجبها المخالفات الجسيمة، بما يضمن وضوح الحالات التي تستوجب إنهاء الخدمة والمنع الدائم من ممارسة العمل التعليمي. وتعكس هذه الأحكام توجهاً نحو تشديد المساءلة المهنية داخل المدارس، وحماية الطلاب والبيئة التعليمية، مع إتاحة اتخاذ إجراءات مؤقتة قبل صدور القرار النهائي، دون الإخلال بإجراءات التحقيق وإثبات المخالفة.