رفعت السعودية كفاءة التنبؤ بالأخطار الجوية إلى أعلى مستوى لها منذ بدء القياس، مع وصول دقة التوقع والإنذار المبكر للعواصف الرملية والسيول قبل 3 أيام إلى 85.64% في 2025م، مقارنة بـ 60% في 2017م.

وتُظهر بيانات التقرير السنوي لبرنامج التحوّل الوطني لعام 2025م، مساراً تصاعدياً في دقة الإنذار المبكر؛ إذ ارتفعت النسبة من 60% في 2017 إلى 69.65% في 2020م، ثم 76.96% في 2022، وصولاً إلى 85.64% بنهاية 2025، ما يعكس توسعاً في قدرات الرصد والتحليل والتنبؤ الاستباقي.

وفي ملف العواصف الغبارية والرملية، سجلت السعودية انخفاضاً بنسبة 53% خلال 2025م، وفق بيانات المركز الإقليمي للتحذير من العواصف الغبارية والرملية، مدعومة بعوامل بيئية ومناخية شملت تغيّر نمط الجبهات الهوائية، وبرنامج استمطار السحب، وزيادة الغطاء النباتي، وتقنين ممارسات الرعي الجائر.

وتشير الأرقام إلى انتقال منظومة الأرصاد في السعودية من الرصد اللحظي إلى نموذج أكثر تقدماً يقوم على الإنذار المبكر وإدارة المخاطر، بما ينعكس على سلامة الطرق، والصحة العامة، وجودة الحياة، وكفاءة الاستجابة الحكومية للحالات الجوية المؤثرة.