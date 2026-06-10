Saudi Arabia has raised the efficiency of weather hazard forecasting to its highest level since measurements began, with the accuracy of predictions and early warnings for sandstorms and floods reaching 85.64% in 2025, compared to 60% in 2017.

The annual report data for the National Transformation Program for 2025 shows an upward trend in early warning accuracy; the percentage increased from 60% in 2017 to 69.65% in 2020, then to 76.96% in 2022, reaching 85.64% by the end of 2025, reflecting an expansion in monitoring, analysis, and proactive forecasting capabilities.

In the file of dust and sand storms, Saudi Arabia recorded a 53% decrease during 2025, according to data from the Regional Center for Dust and Sand Storm Warnings, supported by environmental and climatic factors that included changes in air front patterns, cloud seeding programs, increased vegetation cover, and regulating overgrazing practices.

The figures indicate a transition of the meteorological system in Saudi Arabia from real-time monitoring to a more advanced model based on early warning and risk management, which positively impacts road safety, public health, quality of life, and the efficiency of government responses to adverse weather conditions.