أكد مدير عام مكتب الشباب والرياضة بمحافظة مأرب علي حشوان أن الدعم السخي والمستمر الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية للقطاع الشبابي والرياضي بات يمثل «حجر الزاوية» في تنشيط الحركة الرياضية واحتواء طاقات الشباب وتنمية قدراتهم، مثمناً المواقف الأخوية الصادقة للمملكة والدور الريادي الذي تلعبه في مساندة اليمن عبر شتى المجالات.


حراك رياضي وبناء مسار


وأوضح مدير عام مكتب الشباب والرياضة في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ» أن محافظة مأرب شهدت طفرة رياضية ملموسة بفضل الدعم النوعي من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، الذي تبنى تنظيم البطولات الرسمية للأندية؛ مشيراً إلى أن الفترة الماضية شهدت نجاحاً باهراً لبطولة كرة القدم التي شارك فيها 14 نادياً، ما ساهم في بث روح المنافسة الشريفة وتطوير مهارات اللاعبين بعد ركود طويل.


وأشار إلى أن عجلة الدعم السعودي لا تزال مستمرة، وتُقام حالياً خلال ليالي شهر رمضان المبارك بطولة كرة اليد للأندية الرسمية بمشاركة 16 نادياً، وسط حضور جماهيري وتفاعل شبابي واسع.


نبضٌ رياضي رمضاني


وكشف خطة النشاط القادم، مؤكداً أن الأنشطة الرياضية ستتواصل بوتيرة عالية عقب عيد الفطر المبارك؛ لاستكمال «بطولة البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» لكرة اليد، بالتوازي مع إطلاق بطولة جديدة لكرة القدم، تلبيةً لتطلعات الجماهير الرياضية في المحافظة.


شراكة وآفاق واعدة


وأشاد مدير مكتب الشباب والرياضة بمحافظة مأرب بتوقيع برنامج الشراكة بين وزارة الشباب والرياضة والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، واصفاً هذه الخطوة بـ«النقلة النوعية» التي ستسهم في تطوير القطاع الرياضي، وتحديث بنيته التحتية، وتعزيز الأنشطة الشبابية بما يخدم التنمية المستدامة في اليمن.


تقدير وعرفان للدعم السعودي


وأعرب في ختام تصريحه عن بالغ شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم الأخوي الصادق يجسد عمق العلاقات التاريخية الضاربة في الجذور، ويسهم بشكل مباشر في تحصين الشباب وتنمية مواهبهم، بما يعكس الدور الريادي للمملكة في مساندة اليمن، ويضع لبنات قوية لمستقبل جيل رياضي واعد.