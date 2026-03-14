The Director General of the Youth and Sports Office in Marib Governorate, Ali Hashwan, confirmed that the generous and continuous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the youth and sports sector has become the "cornerstone" in revitalizing sports activities, harnessing the energies of youth, and developing their capabilities. He praised the sincere brotherly positions of the Kingdom and the pioneering role it plays in supporting Yemen across various fields.



Sports Movement and Building a Path



In a special statement to "Okaz," the Director General of the Youth and Sports Office explained that Marib Governorate has witnessed a tangible sports boom thanks to the qualitative support from the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which has adopted the organization of official club championships. He pointed out that the recent period has seen a remarkable success in the football championship, which involved 14 clubs, contributing to fostering a spirit of fair competition and developing players' skills after a long stagnation.



He indicated that the wheel of Saudi support is still ongoing, and currently, during the nights of the blessed month of Ramadan, a handball championship for official clubs is being held with the participation of 16 clubs, amid a large audience and wide youth interaction.



Ramadan Sports Pulse



He revealed the plan for upcoming activities, confirming that sports activities will continue at a high pace following Eid al-Fitr, to complete the "Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" handball championship, alongside launching a new football championship, in response to the aspirations of sports fans in the governorate.



Partnership and Promising Horizons



The Director of the Youth and Sports Office in Marib Governorate praised the signing of the partnership program between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, describing this step as a "qualitative leap" that will contribute to the development of the sports sector, modernizing its infrastructure, and enhancing youth activities in a way that serves sustainable development in Yemen.



Appreciation and Gratitude for Saudi Support



In conclusion, he expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, affirming that this sincere brotherly support embodies the depth of the historical relations deeply rooted in history, and directly contributes to empowering youth and developing their talents, reflecting the pioneering role of the Kingdom in supporting Yemen and laying strong foundations for the future of a promising sports generation.