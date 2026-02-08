لا أخفيكم أنني لا أتذمّر من زحمة المرور في الرياض، فالرياض التي أحبها أشاهدها على مهل وأتفقد جديدها، وما أجمل الليل إن أقبل والأنوار إن أزهرت، وقطار الرياض يذكرني ومحطاته -التي تشكل كل منها أيقونة كواجهة هندسية بالغة الجمال- بمدينة الملاهي، ثم إنني أقطع الوقت بالاستماع إلى برامج البودكاست والإذاعات الشهية التي أصبح ما تقدمه وجبة ثقافية.. اجتماعية.. ترفيهية وحياتية متنوعة ورائعة، وقد أشار الدكتور فهد العرابي الحارثي في إحدى جلسات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام لبرامج البودكاست رغم طول وقتها إلا أننا نجد في أزمة المرور فرصة سانحة للاستماع لها أثناء القيادة.

في طريقي إلى المنتدى السعودي للإعلام في يومه الثالث وإذ بصوت (غرندايزر) جهاد الأطرش على العربية مع المبدعين- مشاعل الكويليت وماجد الثبيتي في برنامج سبعة الصبح-، كلمات الأطرش الدافئة حملت وفاء ممهورا بثقافة الرجل صاحب الصوت الرخيم الذي لطالما أحببناه واستوطن ذاكرة الطفولة وجمّلها.

من الصعب أن أفسر المشاعر التي انتابتني وقتها، دهشة ممزوجة بعطر الصباح ولقاء مع الشخص الذي مثل شخصية الخير في الشخصية الكرتونية وهو يتحدث عن أعظم مسرح في العالم والذي أحدثته الهيئة العامة للترفيه بقيادة المايسترو تركي آل الشيخ الذي ترجم رؤية المملكة واقعا مدهشا.

سأقتبس من كلامه العذب جدا فقرة قالها وسعدت تسجيلها كي لا تتسرب من ذاكرتي المثقوبة «غرندايزر دافع عن القيم كما كل سعودي اليوم تربى على قيم الفروسية.. المحبة.. العطاء.. المساواة والكرم، غريندايزر الذي جاء إلى كوكب الأرض وأصبح مواطنا صالحا يتصدى للشر الذي اعتنقه أعداء الأرض وأرادوا تدميرها، غرندايزر فعلا هو مجموعة من هذه القيم وأهمها أنه يشجع على العلم، والمملكة بواسطة العلم كرست كل شيء في سبيل تقدم المجتمع والإنسان»، وعندما طلبت منه مشاعل توجيه كلمة بصوت غرندايزر أطرد: إن الرياض عاصمة العالم، وقال إن الأمير محمد هو غريندايزر العصر.

تأثرت مشاعل وتأثرت معها حد البكاء وإلى الآن ينتابني الشعور نفسه كلما تذكرت كلمات جهاد الأطرش كيف ترجم الجمال والتقدم الذي رآه في الرياض والمملكة ومشاعره الصادقة إلى كلمات حملها أثير العربية.

كان الأطرش واحدا من الشخصيات المهمة التي دعيت إلى المنتدى وشارك مع غرندايزر في المعرض الذي قصده الآلاف للاطلاع على التقنية التي عانقت شخصيات من الماضي.

كان المنتدى السعودي للإعلام فرصة سانحة للالتقاء بالحاضر والماضي، أصبح عرسا إعلاميا سنويا نريد له الاستمرارية والنمو والتجديد، كما أنه يدهشنا بما هو ليس معتادا ومألوفا ومتداولا في الملتقيات الإعلامية الكثيرة التي لا تترك إلا آثارا آنية سرعان ما تتلاشى وقت إقفال قاعات الملتقى ومغادرة المدعوين والمشاركين.

سأكرر توصيات مهمة جاءت في مقال الكاتب خالد السليمان عدم تكرار نفس الأفكار ونفس المتحدثين لأن المهم لإنجاح الملتقى التجديد وليس أن يكون موعدا ينتظره الضيوف المتكررون لتجديد عهدهم بعلاقاتهم، وأضيف لجان الجائزة كذلك ثم العمل أكثر على المنظمين الذين لا بد أن تكون لهم دراية بالضيوف وثقافة التعامل معهم لأنهم سفراء للملتقى، وأريد أن أهمس بعتب حول حجب جائزة العمود الصحفي لأن المملكة من الدول التي اشتهر كتابها بل استقطبتهم الصحف العربية للكتابة وهناك أصحاب أعمدة مهمة في السياسة والسياحة والثقافة والصحة والإعلام وغيرها وإن كانت الآلية تقديم الصحافي مقاله بنفسه، فإن لم يقدمها لأسباب عدم إحاطته بالجائزة أو إتقانه للتقنية في المشاركة كان يمكن أن يتم اختيار ذاتي من لجان الجائزة لعدد من المقالات المؤثرة.

كان سري الصغير لعدم التذمر من الازدحام في مدينة نابضة بالحياة لا تنام و مزدحمة بالفعاليات والمشاريع وكل جديد هو الخروج باكرا للموعد أو العمل ثم الاستمتاع ببرامج البودكاست ونشرات الأخبار والبرامج الساحرة للإذاعات السعودية، وهوانا سعودي عذب نابض بكل مفيد.

ميسون أبوبكر