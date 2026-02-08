I won’t hide from you that I don’t complain about the traffic congestion in Riyadh. The Riyadh I love, I observe leisurely and explore its new offerings. How beautiful the night is when it approaches and the lights bloom! The Riyadh Metro reminds me of amusement parks, with each of its stations forming an icon like an incredibly beautiful geometric facade. I also pass the time listening to delightful podcasts and radio shows that have become a cultural, social, entertaining, and diverse feast. Dr. Fahd Al-Arabi Al-Harithi mentioned in one of the sessions of the Saudi Media Forum that despite the long duration of podcasts, we find in the traffic crisis a golden opportunity to listen to them while driving.

On my way to the Saudi Media Forum on its third day, I heard the voice of (Grendizer) Jihad Al-Atrash on Al-Arabiya with the creatives - Mishaal Al-Kuwailit and Majid Al-Thubaiti in the program "Sabah Seven." Al-Atrash's warm words carried a loyalty stamped with the culture of the man with the melodious voice whom we have always loved and who has settled in our childhood memories and beautified them.

It’s hard to explain the emotions that overwhelmed me at that moment, a mix of astonishment blended with the scent of morning and a meeting with the person who represented goodness in the cartoon character as he spoke about the greatest theater in the world, which was created by the General Entertainment Authority under the leadership of Maestro Turki Al-Sheikh, who translated the vision of the Kingdom into an astonishing reality.

I will quote a very sweet passage he said, and I was happy to record it so it wouldn’t slip from my leaky memory: “Grendizer defended values just like every Saudi today was raised on the values of chivalry... love... giving... equality and generosity. Grendizer came to planet Earth and became a good citizen confronting the evil embraced by the enemies of the Earth who wanted to destroy it. Grendizer is indeed a collection of these values, and most importantly, it encourages knowledge. The Kingdom, through knowledge, has dedicated everything for the advancement of society and humanity.” When Mishaal asked him to direct a word in Grendizer's voice, he exclaimed: “Riyadh is the capital of the world,” and he said that Prince Mohammed is the Grendizer of our time.

Mishaal was moved, and she was on the verge of tears, and even now I feel the same emotion every time I remember Jihad Al-Atrash's words on how he translated the beauty and progress he saw in Riyadh and the Kingdom and his sincere feelings into words carried by the airwaves of Al-Arabiya.

Al-Atrash was one of the important figures invited to the forum and participated with Grendizer in the exhibition that thousands visited to learn about the technology that embraced characters from the past.

The Saudi Media Forum was a golden opportunity to meet the present and the past. It has become an annual media celebration that we want to see continue, grow, and renew. It also amazes us with what is not usual, familiar, or circulated in the many media gatherings that leave only fleeting effects that quickly fade when the halls of the forum close and the invited guests and participants leave.

I will repeat important recommendations that came in the article by writer Khalid Al-Sulaiman: do not repeat the same ideas and the same speakers because what is important for the success of the forum is renewal, not to be a date awaited by the recurring guests to renew their relationships. I would also add the award committees and the need to work more on the organizers who must be knowledgeable about the guests and the culture of dealing with them because they are ambassadors of the forum. I want to whisper a reproach regarding the withholding of the journalistic column award because the Kingdom is one of the countries whose writers are well-known, and Arab newspapers have attracted them to write. There are important columnists in politics, tourism, culture, health, media, and more. Even if the mechanism requires the journalist to submit their article themselves, if they do not submit it for reasons of not being aware of the award or not mastering the technology for participation, a self-selection could have been made by the award committees for several impactful articles.

My little secret for not complaining about the congestion in a vibrant city that never sleeps and is bustling with events and projects is to leave early for appointments or work, then enjoy podcasts, news bulletins, and the enchanting programs of Saudi radio. Our Saudi passion is sweet and pulsating with everything beneficial.

Maysoon Abu Bakr