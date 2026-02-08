لا أخفيكم أنني لا أتذمّر من زحمة المرور في الرياض، فالرياض التي أحبها أشاهدها على مهل وأتفقد جديدها، وما أجمل الليل إن أقبل والأنوار إن أزهرت، وقطار الرياض يذكرني ومحطاته -التي تشكل كل منها أيقونة كواجهة هندسية بالغة الجمال- بمدينة الملاهي، ثم إنني أقطع الوقت بالاستماع إلى برامج البودكاست والإذاعات الشهية التي أصبح ما تقدمه وجبة ثقافية.. اجتماعية.. ترفيهية وحياتية متنوعة ورائعة، وقد أشار الدكتور فهد العرابي الحارثي في إحدى جلسات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام لبرامج البودكاست رغم طول وقتها إلا أننا نجد في أزمة المرور فرصة سانحة للاستماع لها أثناء القيادة.
في طريقي إلى المنتدى السعودي للإعلام في يومه الثالث وإذ بصوت (غرندايزر) جهاد الأطرش على العربية مع المبدعين- مشاعل الكويليت وماجد الثبيتي في برنامج سبعة الصبح-، كلمات الأطرش الدافئة حملت وفاء ممهورا بثقافة الرجل صاحب الصوت الرخيم الذي لطالما أحببناه واستوطن ذاكرة الطفولة وجمّلها.
من الصعب أن أفسر المشاعر التي انتابتني وقتها، دهشة ممزوجة بعطر الصباح ولقاء مع الشخص الذي مثل شخصية الخير في الشخصية الكرتونية وهو يتحدث عن أعظم مسرح في العالم والذي أحدثته الهيئة العامة للترفيه بقيادة المايسترو تركي آل الشيخ الذي ترجم رؤية المملكة واقعا مدهشا.
سأقتبس من كلامه العذب جدا فقرة قالها وسعدت تسجيلها كي لا تتسرب من ذاكرتي المثقوبة «غرندايزر دافع عن القيم كما كل سعودي اليوم تربى على قيم الفروسية.. المحبة.. العطاء.. المساواة والكرم، غريندايزر الذي جاء إلى كوكب الأرض وأصبح مواطنا صالحا يتصدى للشر الذي اعتنقه أعداء الأرض وأرادوا تدميرها، غرندايزر فعلا هو مجموعة من هذه القيم وأهمها أنه يشجع على العلم، والمملكة بواسطة العلم كرست كل شيء في سبيل تقدم المجتمع والإنسان»، وعندما طلبت منه مشاعل توجيه كلمة بصوت غرندايزر أطرد: إن الرياض عاصمة العالم، وقال إن الأمير محمد هو غريندايزر العصر.
تأثرت مشاعل وتأثرت معها حد البكاء وإلى الآن ينتابني الشعور نفسه كلما تذكرت كلمات جهاد الأطرش كيف ترجم الجمال والتقدم الذي رآه في الرياض والمملكة ومشاعره الصادقة إلى كلمات حملها أثير العربية.
كان الأطرش واحدا من الشخصيات المهمة التي دعيت إلى المنتدى وشارك مع غرندايزر في المعرض الذي قصده الآلاف للاطلاع على التقنية التي عانقت شخصيات من الماضي.
كان المنتدى السعودي للإعلام فرصة سانحة للالتقاء بالحاضر والماضي، أصبح عرسا إعلاميا سنويا نريد له الاستمرارية والنمو والتجديد، كما أنه يدهشنا بما هو ليس معتادا ومألوفا ومتداولا في الملتقيات الإعلامية الكثيرة التي لا تترك إلا آثارا آنية سرعان ما تتلاشى وقت إقفال قاعات الملتقى ومغادرة المدعوين والمشاركين.
سأكرر توصيات مهمة جاءت في مقال الكاتب خالد السليمان عدم تكرار نفس الأفكار ونفس المتحدثين لأن المهم لإنجاح الملتقى التجديد وليس أن يكون موعدا ينتظره الضيوف المتكررون لتجديد عهدهم بعلاقاتهم، وأضيف لجان الجائزة كذلك ثم العمل أكثر على المنظمين الذين لا بد أن تكون لهم دراية بالضيوف وثقافة التعامل معهم لأنهم سفراء للملتقى، وأريد أن أهمس بعتب حول حجب جائزة العمود الصحفي لأن المملكة من الدول التي اشتهر كتابها بل استقطبتهم الصحف العربية للكتابة وهناك أصحاب أعمدة مهمة في السياسة والسياحة والثقافة والصحة والإعلام وغيرها وإن كانت الآلية تقديم الصحافي مقاله بنفسه، فإن لم يقدمها لأسباب عدم إحاطته بالجائزة أو إتقانه للتقنية في المشاركة كان يمكن أن يتم اختيار ذاتي من لجان الجائزة لعدد من المقالات المؤثرة.
كان سري الصغير لعدم التذمر من الازدحام في مدينة نابضة بالحياة لا تنام و مزدحمة بالفعاليات والمشاريع وكل جديد هو الخروج باكرا للموعد أو العمل ثم الاستمتاع ببرامج البودكاست ونشرات الأخبار والبرامج الساحرة للإذاعات السعودية، وهوانا سعودي عذب نابض بكل مفيد.
ميسون أبوبكر
I won’t hide from you that I don’t complain about the traffic congestion in Riyadh. The Riyadh I love, I observe leisurely and explore its new offerings. How beautiful the night is when it approaches and the lights bloom! The Riyadh Metro reminds me of amusement parks, with each of its stations forming an icon like an incredibly beautiful geometric facade. I also pass the time listening to delightful podcasts and radio shows that have become a cultural, social, entertaining, and diverse feast. Dr. Fahd Al-Arabi Al-Harithi mentioned in one of the sessions of the Saudi Media Forum that despite the long duration of podcasts, we find in the traffic crisis a golden opportunity to listen to them while driving.
On my way to the Saudi Media Forum on its third day, I heard the voice of (Grendizer) Jihad Al-Atrash on Al-Arabiya with the creatives - Mishaal Al-Kuwailit and Majid Al-Thubaiti in the program "Sabah Seven." Al-Atrash's warm words carried a loyalty stamped with the culture of the man with the melodious voice whom we have always loved and who has settled in our childhood memories and beautified them.
It’s hard to explain the emotions that overwhelmed me at that moment, a mix of astonishment blended with the scent of morning and a meeting with the person who represented goodness in the cartoon character as he spoke about the greatest theater in the world, which was created by the General Entertainment Authority under the leadership of Maestro Turki Al-Sheikh, who translated the vision of the Kingdom into an astonishing reality.
I will quote a very sweet passage he said, and I was happy to record it so it wouldn’t slip from my leaky memory: “Grendizer defended values just like every Saudi today was raised on the values of chivalry... love... giving... equality and generosity. Grendizer came to planet Earth and became a good citizen confronting the evil embraced by the enemies of the Earth who wanted to destroy it. Grendizer is indeed a collection of these values, and most importantly, it encourages knowledge. The Kingdom, through knowledge, has dedicated everything for the advancement of society and humanity.” When Mishaal asked him to direct a word in Grendizer's voice, he exclaimed: “Riyadh is the capital of the world,” and he said that Prince Mohammed is the Grendizer of our time.
Mishaal was moved, and she was on the verge of tears, and even now I feel the same emotion every time I remember Jihad Al-Atrash's words on how he translated the beauty and progress he saw in Riyadh and the Kingdom and his sincere feelings into words carried by the airwaves of Al-Arabiya.
Al-Atrash was one of the important figures invited to the forum and participated with Grendizer in the exhibition that thousands visited to learn about the technology that embraced characters from the past.
The Saudi Media Forum was a golden opportunity to meet the present and the past. It has become an annual media celebration that we want to see continue, grow, and renew. It also amazes us with what is not usual, familiar, or circulated in the many media gatherings that leave only fleeting effects that quickly fade when the halls of the forum close and the invited guests and participants leave.
I will repeat important recommendations that came in the article by writer Khalid Al-Sulaiman: do not repeat the same ideas and the same speakers because what is important for the success of the forum is renewal, not to be a date awaited by the recurring guests to renew their relationships. I would also add the award committees and the need to work more on the organizers who must be knowledgeable about the guests and the culture of dealing with them because they are ambassadors of the forum. I want to whisper a reproach regarding the withholding of the journalistic column award because the Kingdom is one of the countries whose writers are well-known, and Arab newspapers have attracted them to write. There are important columnists in politics, tourism, culture, health, media, and more. Even if the mechanism requires the journalist to submit their article themselves, if they do not submit it for reasons of not being aware of the award or not mastering the technology for participation, a self-selection could have been made by the award committees for several impactful articles.
My little secret for not complaining about the congestion in a vibrant city that never sleeps and is bustling with events and projects is to leave early for appointments or work, then enjoy podcasts, news bulletins, and the enchanting programs of Saudi radio. Our Saudi passion is sweet and pulsating with everything beneficial.
Maysoon Abu Bakr