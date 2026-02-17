منذ بدء العدوان الصهيوني الغربي على غزة سنة 2023، يشهد العالم توترات ونزاعات مسلحة زادت فيها بؤر الصراع واتسعت في العديد من مناطق العالم، بجانب ما تسبّبت به تلك النزاعات من فوضى غير مسبوقة سادت وتسود العلاقات الدولية، وتعطيل ممنهج للقانون الدولي والشرعية الدولية ومنظمات الأمم المتحدة، الأمر الذي تسبّب بهشاشة وسيولة غير مسبوقة في العلاقات الدولية كثر الحديث معها عن تسارع وتيرة تفكك النظام الدولي وتبلور مؤشرات على ميلاد نظام دولي جديد.

هذه السيولة والهشاشة في العلاقات الدولية أدت إلى تفكيك أو تصدع تحالفات وتكتلات دولية كبرى، منها الحلف الأطلسي والفجوة المتنامية بين ضفتي الأطلسي، كما أدّت في الوقت نفسه إلى بناء وتشكل تحالفات وتكتلات جديدة، منها مجموعة البريكس، ومنظمة شنقهاي، ومجموعة آسيان.

في ظل النشاط الدبلوماسي بين مختلف الدول لاحتواء ما يمكن احتواؤه من أزمات متفاقمة، ومحاولة استعادة الثقة بين مختلف الأطراف نتيجة لهذه التطورات والمستجدات الناجمة عن فوضى العلاقات الدولية، برز دور الدبلوماسية السعودية جلياً من خلال ما سجلته هذه الدبلوماسية من حضور وتأثير إقليمي ودولي انعكاساً لموقع المملكة، ونتيجة لمكانتها التي تبوأتها إقليمياً ودولياً، إضافة إلى تعدّد ومتانة علاقاتها وتشابك مصالحها الدولية، ناهيك عن تأثير المملكة من خلال عضويتها في مجموعة العشرين وقيادتها لمجموعة أوبك بلس والمجموعة العربية والمجموعة الإسلامية، فضلاً عن ثقلها وموقعها في المجموعة الخليجية، وقيادة المملكة للعديد من المبادرات ومنها مؤتمر حل الدولتين الذي يسعى لتثبيت حق الشعب الفلسطيني بدولته المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس.

لكل هذه الاعتبارات، ولما هو متوقع من تعاظم وتوسع للدور السعودي المستقبلي إقليمياً ودولياً، أدعو وزارة الخارجية لدراسة فكرة تأسيس معهد «استشراق» ومعهد «استغراب»، تحت مظلة الوزارة أو بالشراكة مع الجامعات السعودية والقطاع الخاص.

فالمعرفة أداة سيادية من أدوات الدولة، وإنشاء معهد للاستشراق (دراسة الشرق بعيوننا وليس استشراقياً غربياً)، وآخر للاستغراب (دراسة الغرب بعمق مؤسسي) تحت مظلة وزارة الخارجية أو بالشراكة ليس مشروعاً ثقافياً فحسب، بل هو أداة سيادية لصناعة الفهم، وتشكيل السردية المؤثرة، وصياغة النفوذ المعرفي المطلوب.

فالأزمات تسترجع جذورها التاريخية وأبعادها الثقافية والدينية والعرقية والجغرافية، كلما طال أمدها، وهذا يتطلب تسليح الدبلوماسية بالمعرفة الاستشراقية والاستغرابية، وإعداد الدبلوماسيين والسفارات وفقاً لمسارات الدراسات الاستشراقية والاستغرابية. ما يعكس أهمية المعرفة الدقيقة والعميقة، ودعم البعثات بتقارير تحليلية نوعية، وتحليل المخاطر مبكراً، ورصد التحولات الفكرية والسياسية قبل انفجارها، بما يتطلبه من صياغة خطاب دبلوماسي مؤثر مبني على وعي ومعرفة عميقة تتجاوز المواقف السياسية وإنتاج معرفة.

إن الدبلوماسية الاستباقية تتطلب دراسة الفكر الاستشراقي والاستغرابي دون الركون إلى الاستشراق الغربي، مما يمكن من تحليل منظوماته السياسية والاقتصادية، وفهم مراكز التأثير والإعلام، الجامعات، وتفكيك سردياته حول المملكة والمنطقة والعرب والمسلمين، وهو ضرورة لفهم بنية القرار في الغرب والعواصم الغربية، وتوقع التحولات السياسية، والانتخابات، وصعود التيارات من اليمين أو اليسار، وتغير السياسات، كما يسهم في إدارة الصورة الذهنية ورصد الكيفية التي يُبنى فيها الخطاب عن الدولة في الإعلام الغربي، ويعزّز القدرة التفاوضية، كما يسهم في فهم توجهات الأسواق والسياسات التجارية، ويعزّز الرواية الوطنية دولياً.

إن ما يشهده العالم اليوم من تصدعات وتفكك لقواعده ومرجعياته القانونية، وحتى الأخلاقية، مدعاة لتعميق الدراسات في كل الخلفيات التي بنيت عليها كل المنظومة التي أصبحت تتغير وتتصدع ويراد لها أن تتشكل وفق نظام دولي جديد، لا يمكن أن تكون فيه المعرفة الاستشراقية والمعرفة الاستغرابية ترفاً، لكنها حتماً ستكون منتجاً ضرورياً للفهم والتفاوض، وأداة فاعلة لنفوذ الدولة ودبلوماسيتها.