Since the onset of the Western Zionist aggression against Gaza in 2023, the world has witnessed tensions and armed conflicts that have increased conflict hotspots and expanded in many regions of the world, alongside the unprecedented chaos that these conflicts have caused in international relations, leading to a systematic disruption of international law, international legitimacy, and United Nations organizations. This has resulted in unprecedented fragility and fluidity in international relations, with much discussion about the accelerating disintegration of the international system and the emergence of indicators signaling the birth of a new international order.

This fluidity and fragility in international relations have led to the dismantling or fracturing of major international alliances and blocs, including NATO and the growing gap between the two sides of the Atlantic. At the same time, it has also led to the formation and construction of new alliances and blocs, such as the BRICS group, the Shanghai Organization, and ASEAN.

In light of the diplomatic activity among various countries to contain what can be contained of escalating crises and to attempt to restore trust among different parties due to these developments and changes resulting from the chaos in international relations, the role of Saudi diplomacy has prominently emerged through its recorded regional and international presence and influence, reflecting the Kingdom's position and its status regionally and internationally, in addition to the multiplicity and strength of its relationships and the intertwining of its international interests. This is further emphasized by the Kingdom's influence through its membership in the G20, its leadership of the OPEC Plus group, the Arab group, and the Islamic group, as well as its weight and position in the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Kingdom's leadership of numerous initiatives, including the two-state solution conference that seeks to affirm the Palestinian people's right to their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

For all these considerations, and given the expected growth and expansion of the Saudi role regionally and internationally in the future, I call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to study the idea of establishing an "Oriental Studies Institute" and a "Western Studies Institute," under the ministry's umbrella or in partnership with Saudi universities and the private sector.

Knowledge is a sovereign tool of the state, and establishing an institute for Oriental studies (studying the East through our own eyes rather than through Western Orientalism) and another for Western studies (in-depth institutional study of the West) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or in partnership is not merely a cultural project; it is a sovereign tool for creating understanding, shaping an influential narrative, and formulating the necessary intellectual influence.

Crises recall their historical roots and their cultural, religious, ethnic, and geographical dimensions, especially as they prolong, which requires equipping diplomacy with both Oriental and Western knowledge, and preparing diplomats and embassies according to the pathways of Oriental and Western studies. This reflects the importance of accurate and deep knowledge, supporting missions with qualitative analytical reports, early risk analysis, and monitoring intellectual and political transformations before they explode, necessitating the formulation of an impactful diplomatic discourse based on deep awareness and knowledge that transcends political positions and produces knowledge.

Proactive diplomacy requires studying Oriental and Western thought without relying on Western Orientalism, which enables the analysis of its political and economic systems, understanding centers of influence and media, universities, and deconstructing its narratives about the Kingdom, the region, Arabs, and Muslims. This is essential for understanding the structure of decision-making in the West and Western capitals, anticipating political transformations, elections, the rise of right or left-wing movements, and changing policies. It also contributes to managing the mental image and monitoring how the discourse about the state is constructed in Western media, enhancing negotiation capabilities, and understanding market trends and trade policies, while strengthening the national narrative internationally.

What the world is witnessing today in terms of fractures and disintegration of its legal and even moral foundations is a reason to deepen studies into all the backgrounds upon which the entire system has been built, which is now changing and fracturing and is intended to be reshaped according to a new international system. In this context, Oriental knowledge and Western knowledge cannot be a luxury; they will undoubtedly be a necessary product for understanding and negotiation, and an effective tool for the state's influence and diplomacy.