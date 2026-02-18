أعلن المفتي العام للقدس والديار الفلسطينية رئيس مجلس الإفتاء الأعلى محمد حسين، أن الأربعاء هو غرة شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1447هـ.

وأوضح في بيان صدر عقب الاجتماع الذي عقدته دار الإفتاء في المسجد الأقصى المبارك لتحري هلال الشهر، بحضور جمع من العلماء والشخصيات الرسمية والاعتبارية، أنه تم استئناس تقديرات الفلكيين من داخل فلسطين وخارجها بشأن تولد الهلال وإمكانات رؤيته، قبل أن تثبت الرؤية بالوجه الشرعي هذه الليلة (أمس)، ليكون الأربعاء 18 فبراير 2026 أول أيام رمضان.

وهنأ المفتي المسلمين في مشارق الأرض ومغاربها، والشعب الفلسطيني في الوطن والشتات، بحلول الشهر الفضيل، كما رفع التهنئة إلى القيادة الفلسطينية، وعلى رأسها رئيس دولة فلسطين محمود عباس، سائلاً الله أن يجعله شهر خير ورحمة ومغفرة، وأن يتقبل الشهداء، ويفرج عن الأسرى، ويحفظ القدس وأقصاها من كل سوء.