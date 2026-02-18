The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Chairman of the Supreme Fatwa Council, Muhammad Hussein, announced that Wednesday marks the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH.

He clarified in a statement issued following the meeting held by the Fatwa House at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to sight the crescent moon of the month, attended by a group of scholars and official and notable figures, that the astronomical estimates from within Palestine and abroad regarding the birth of the crescent and the possibilities of its visibility were taken into consideration, before the sighting was confirmed through the legitimate means last night (yesterday), making Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the first day of Ramadan.

The Mufti congratulated Muslims in the East and West, and the Palestinian people both at home and in exile, on the arrival of the holy month. He also extended his congratulations to the Palestinian leadership, headed by the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, asking God to make it a month of goodness, mercy, and forgiveness, to accept the martyrs, to relieve the prisoners, and to protect Jerusalem and its Al-Aqsa Mosque from all harm.