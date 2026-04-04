أصيب أربعة أشخاص اليوم، إثر سقوط شظايا ناتجة عن اعتراض وتدمير مسيرة إيرانية في مملكة البحرين.
وأكّدت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية، إصابة أربعة مواطنين بإصابات طفيفة وتضرر عدد من المنازل بمنطقة سترة إثر سقوط شظايا ناتجة عن اعتراض وتدمير مسيرة إيرانية، مشيرة إلى مباشرة الدفاع المدني والإسعاف الوطني إجراءاتهما في الموقع.
وكانت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين قد أفادت أمس، باعتراضها 16 طائرة مسيرة خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية، وما مجموعه 188 صاروخًا و445 طائرة مسيرة منذ بدء الاعتداءات الإيرانية على البلاد.
Four people were injured today as a result of debris from the interception and destruction of an Iranian drone in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed that four citizens sustained minor injuries and several homes in the Sitra area were damaged due to debris from the interception and destruction of an Iranian drone, noting that civil defense and national ambulance services have begun their procedures at the site.
The Bahrain Defense Force General Command reported yesterday that it had intercepted 16 drones in the past 24 hours, totaling 188 missiles and 445 drones since the onset of Iranian attacks on the country.