أصيب أربعة أشخاص اليوم، إثر سقوط شظايا ناتجة عن اعتراض وتدمير مسيرة إيرانية في مملكة البحرين.

وأكّدت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية، إصابة أربعة مواطنين بإصابات طفيفة وتضرر عدد من المنازل بمنطقة سترة إثر سقوط شظايا ناتجة عن اعتراض وتدمير مسيرة إيرانية، مشيرة إلى مباشرة الدفاع المدني والإسعاف الوطني إجراءاتهما في الموقع.

وكانت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين قد أفادت أمس، باعتراضها 16 طائرة مسيرة خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية، وما مجموعه 188 صاروخًا و445 طائرة مسيرة منذ بدء الاعتداءات الإيرانية على البلاد.