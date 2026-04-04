Four people were injured today as a result of debris from the interception and destruction of an Iranian drone in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed that four citizens sustained minor injuries and several homes in the Sitra area were damaged due to debris from the interception and destruction of an Iranian drone, noting that civil defense and national ambulance services have begun their procedures at the site.

The Bahrain Defense Force General Command reported yesterday that it had intercepted 16 drones in the past 24 hours, totaling 188 missiles and 445 drones since the onset of Iranian attacks on the country.