أكد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن بلاده تسعى لتحقيق نتائج ملموسة في المحادثات مع واشنطن، بعد ساعات على انتهاء المفاوضات بين إيران وأمريكا حول الملف النووي في جنيف برعاية عمانية.


وقال الرئيس الإيراني: هذه المفاوضات تجري «بتنسيق كامل وبإذن من المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي»، موضحاً أن الهدف هو «معالجة القضايا بشكل حقيقي، وليس الدخول في حوار من أجل الحوار».


وشدد بزشكيان بالقول: «نحن نسعى بجدية إلى بلوغ نتيجة، ونأمل أن يفضي هذا المسار إلى نتائج ملموسة»، مضيفاً: «نحن لا نسعى إطلاقاً إلى امتلاك أسلحة نووية، وإذا أراد أي طرف التحقق من ذلك، فنحن منفتحون على إجراء مثل هذا التحقق».


بالمقابل، قال مسؤول أمريكي، اليوم، إن إيران ستقدم مقترحات مفصلة خلال الأسبوعين القادمين لسد الفجوات في المحادثات النووية مع الولايات المتحدة، موضحاً أنه «تم إحراز تقدم، لكن لا يزال هناك الكثير من التفاصيل التي يجب مناقشتها».


وأضاف: «الإيرانيون قالوا إنهم سيعودون خلال الأسبوعين القادمين بمقترحات مفصلة لمعالجة بعض الفجوات القائمة في مواقفنا».


وكان وزير الخارجية العماني بدر البو سعيدي قد قال إن «المباحثات اختُتمت بتقدم جيد نحو تحديد الأهداف المشتركة والقضايا الفنية ذات الصلة»، مضيفاً: «كانت أجواء اجتماعاتنا بناءة، بذلنا معاً جهوداً جادة لوضع عدد من المبادئ التوجيهية لاتفاق نهائي».


وشدد بالقول: «لا يزال أمامنا الكثير من العمل، غادر الطرفان مع خطوات قادمة واضحة قبل الاجتماع التالي»، الذي لم يحدد موعده.