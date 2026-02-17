The Iranian President, Masoud Bezhakian, confirmed today (Tuesday) that his country is striving to achieve tangible results in talks with Washington, just hours after negotiations between Iran and the U.S. regarding the nuclear file concluded in Geneva under Omani sponsorship.



The Iranian president stated that these negotiations are taking place "with full coordination and with the permission of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei," clarifying that the goal is "to address the issues in a real manner, not to engage in dialogue for the sake of dialogue."



Bezhakian emphasized: "We are seriously striving to reach a result, and we hope that this path leads to tangible outcomes," adding: "We are not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons at all, and if any party wants to verify that, we are open to such verification."



In contrast, a U.S. official stated today that Iran will present detailed proposals in the coming two weeks to bridge the gaps in the nuclear talks with the United States, explaining that "progress has been made, but there are still many details that need to be discussed."



He added: "The Iranians said they would return in the next two weeks with detailed proposals to address some of the existing gaps in our positions."



Oman's Foreign Minister, Badr Albusaidi, had said that "the discussions concluded with good progress towards defining common goals and related technical issues," adding: "The atmosphere of our meetings was constructive, and we worked together seriously to establish a number of guiding principles for a final agreement."



He stressed: "We still have a lot of work ahead of us; both sides left with clear next steps before the next meeting," the date of which has not been specified.