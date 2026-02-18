تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
الفقد ليس لحظة عابرة في حياة الإنسان، بل تحوّل في نظرته إلى كل شيء من حوله. بعد الرحيل يكتشف المرء أن الحياة لا تسير كما كانت، وأن ما كان يبدو معتاداً لم يكن إلا نعمة كبرى لا يُدرك أثرها إلا حين تغيب.
في الفقد لا يحدث التغيير دفعة واحدة، بل يتسلل تدريجياً، حين تتحوّل الأشياء التي كانت جزءاً من يومنا إلى ذكريات لا يمكن نسيانها، لأنها كانت الوقود الذي نستمد منه الإلهام والقوة دون أن نشعر.
ومع الوقت يفهم الإنسان أن الفقد لا يُختزل في الحزن وحده، بل في التحوّل الذي يصيبنا حين يغيب أعز من نملك. الكلمات التي قيلت يوماً بعفوية تعود بثقلها، والمواقف التي مرّت دون انتباه تتحوّل إلى معانٍ راسخة، والروح التي كانت تمدنا بمعنى الحياة تستحيل إلى حضورٍ داخلي لا يغادرنا. عندها يتبين أن الذين نحبهم لا يختفون من حياتنا، بل يترسخ موقعهم فيها.
رحيل الأم لا يشبه أي رحيل آخر.
فالأم هي الملاذ الذي يبدأ منه الشعور بالطمأنينة، وهي الإيقاع الذي يمنح بتناغمه اتساق الحياة. لم نكن نشعر بحاجة إلى تفسير لوجودها؛ كان يكفي أن نعرف بقربها، بأنفاسها من حولنا، لنتيقن أن العالم ما زال في مكانه.
بعد رحيلها أدركتُ أن كثيراً من خطواتي نحو أي نجاح لم تكن سوى دروبٍ ممهّدة بصادق دعائها، وبثقتها الهادئة التي تحيط بي، وبإيمانها بأن الخير يأتي ولو تأخر. كانت ترى ما لا أراه، تدعو لي قبل أن أطلب، وتفرح بما أنجزه أكثر مني. ومع غيابها اتضح لي أن هذا السند الهائل كان أحد أهم ما يمنح حياتي توازنها.
وفي رمضان يتجدد الفقد بشكل مختلف.
فهذا الشهر الذي اعتدتُ فيه أن تكون أول من أهنئه بقدومه لم تكن التهنئة فيه مجرد عبارة، بل شعور بأن أبواب البركة تبدأ من عندها، وأن الفرح بالشهر لا يكتمل إلا إذا وصل صداه إليها أولاً. كان الإعلان عن الهلال خبراً سعيداً أريد أن أزفّه لها قبل أي أحد، وكأن مشاركته معها جزء من استقبال الشهر نفسه.
اليوم يدخل رمضان لأول مرة دون أن أقول:
«الشهر عليك مبارك.. يا أم محمد».
في هذه اللحظة لا يغيب شخصها فقط، بل يغيب حضور مكتمل البهاء كان يرافق بداية الشهر. يغيب صوت الدعاء، ويغيب ذلك الاطمئنان الذي كان يبدأ من حديث عابر معها، ويغيب شعور بأن الفرح بالشهر يجد طريقه إلى القلب بسهولة. أدرك الآن أن بعض معاني الحياة لا يصنعها الزمن، بل يصنعها الذين نعيش تفاصيله بقربهم.
لم يعد الفقد فكرة عامة أفهمها، بل تجربة أعيشها معكِ كل يوم.
أدرك اليوم أكثر أن ما غرستِه فينا لم يكن عابراً، وأن دعاءكِ لم يكن لحظات صامتة، بل كان طريقاً أسير عليه دون أن أشعر. ما زلتِ حاضرة في صبري، في يقيني، وفي محاولتي أن أكون كما كنتِ تحبين أن أكون.
أفهم الآن أن الذكرى ليست مجرد حنين، بل مسؤولية.
مسؤولية أن أعيش بما يليق بتعبكِ وصبركِ وعطائكِ، وأن يبقى أثركِ في حياتي ظاهراً حياً يتجاوز كل الكلمات. الفقد لم يترك في قلبي فراغاً فقط، بل ترك فيه وصية واضحة بأن أبقى وفياً لما زرعتِه فيَّ من خصال وآمال. فاللهم لا تحرمنا أجرها ولا تفتنا بعدها واغفر لها واجمعنا معها في جنات النعيم يا رب العالمين.
Loss is not a fleeting moment in a person's life; it is a transformation in their perspective on everything around them. After the departure, one discovers that life does not go on as it was, and what once seemed ordinary was nothing but a great blessing whose impact is only realized when it is gone.
In loss, change does not happen all at once; it gradually seeps in, as the things that were part of our day turn into unforgettable memories because they were the fuel from which we drew inspiration and strength without realizing it. Over time, a person understands that loss is not limited to sorrow alone, but to the transformation that occurs when our dearest ones are absent. The words that were once spoken spontaneously return with their weight, the moments that passed unnoticed turn into profound meanings, and the spirit that once gave our lives meaning transforms into an internal presence that never leaves us. It then becomes clear that those we love do not disappear from our lives; rather, their place in it becomes firmly established.
The departure of a mother is unlike any other departure. The mother is the refuge from which the feeling of tranquility begins, and she is the rhythm that gives harmony to the consistency of life. We did not feel the need to explain her existence; it was enough to know she was near, with her breaths around us, to be assured that the world was still in its place.
After her departure, I realized that many of my steps toward any success were merely paths paved by her sincere prayers, by her calm confidence surrounding me, and by her belief that goodness comes, even if delayed. She could see what I could not, prayed for me before I asked, and rejoiced in my achievements more than I did. With her absence, it became clear to me that this immense support was one of the most important things that gave balance to my life.
In Ramadan, loss renews itself in a different way.
This month, in which I used to be the first to congratulate her on its arrival, the greeting was not just a phrase, but a feeling that the doors of blessings begin with her, and that the joy of the month is not complete unless its echo reaches her first. The announcement of the crescent moon was happy news I wanted to share with her before anyone else, as if sharing it with her was part of welcoming the month itself.
Today, Ramadan enters for the first time without me saying: "Blessed month upon you... O Mother of Mohammed."
In this moment, not only does her person fade away, but also the complete beauty that accompanied the beginning of the month. The sound of prayer fades, and that reassurance that began with a passing conversation with her disappears, along with the feeling that the joy of the month finds its way to the heart easily. I now realize that some meanings of life are not created by time, but by those with whom we live its details closely.
Loss is no longer a general idea I understand; it is an experience I live with you every day. I now understand more that what you instilled in us was not fleeting, and that your prayers were not silent moments, but a path I walk on without realizing it. You are still present in my patience, in my certainty, and in my attempts to be as you loved me to be.
I now understand that memory is not just nostalgia, but a responsibility. A responsibility to live in a way that befits your toil, your patience, and your giving, and to keep your impact in my life visibly alive, transcending all words. Loss has not left an emptiness in my heart alone; it has left a clear testament to remain faithful to the qualities and hopes you planted in me. O Allah, do not deprive us of its reward, do not let us stray after her, forgive her, and unite us with her in the gardens of bliss, O Lord of the worlds.