Loss is not a fleeting moment in a person's life; it is a transformation in their perspective on everything around them. After the departure, one discovers that life does not go on as it was, and what once seemed ordinary was nothing but a great blessing whose impact is only realized when it is gone.



In loss, change does not happen all at once; it gradually seeps in, as the things that were part of our day turn into unforgettable memories because they were the fuel from which we drew inspiration and strength without realizing it. Over time, a person understands that loss is not limited to sorrow alone, but to the transformation that occurs when our dearest ones are absent. The words that were once spoken spontaneously return with their weight, the moments that passed unnoticed turn into profound meanings, and the spirit that once gave our lives meaning transforms into an internal presence that never leaves us. It then becomes clear that those we love do not disappear from our lives; rather, their place in it becomes firmly established.



The departure of a mother is unlike any other departure. The mother is the refuge from which the feeling of tranquility begins, and she is the rhythm that gives harmony to the consistency of life. We did not feel the need to explain her existence; it was enough to know she was near, with her breaths around us, to be assured that the world was still in its place.



After her departure, I realized that many of my steps toward any success were merely paths paved by her sincere prayers, by her calm confidence surrounding me, and by her belief that goodness comes, even if delayed. She could see what I could not, prayed for me before I asked, and rejoiced in my achievements more than I did. With her absence, it became clear to me that this immense support was one of the most important things that gave balance to my life.



In Ramadan, loss renews itself in a different way.



This month, in which I used to be the first to congratulate her on its arrival, the greeting was not just a phrase, but a feeling that the doors of blessings begin with her, and that the joy of the month is not complete unless its echo reaches her first. The announcement of the crescent moon was happy news I wanted to share with her before anyone else, as if sharing it with her was part of welcoming the month itself.



Today, Ramadan enters for the first time without me saying: "Blessed month upon you... O Mother of Mohammed."



In this moment, not only does her person fade away, but also the complete beauty that accompanied the beginning of the month. The sound of prayer fades, and that reassurance that began with a passing conversation with her disappears, along with the feeling that the joy of the month finds its way to the heart easily. I now realize that some meanings of life are not created by time, but by those with whom we live its details closely.



Loss is no longer a general idea I understand; it is an experience I live with you every day. I now understand more that what you instilled in us was not fleeting, and that your prayers were not silent moments, but a path I walk on without realizing it. You are still present in my patience, in my certainty, and in my attempts to be as you loved me to be.



I now understand that memory is not just nostalgia, but a responsibility. A responsibility to live in a way that befits your toil, your patience, and your giving, and to keep your impact in my life visibly alive, transcending all words. Loss has not left an emptiness in my heart alone; it has left a clear testament to remain faithful to the qualities and hopes you planted in me. O Allah, do not deprive us of its reward, do not let us stray after her, forgive her, and unite us with her in the gardens of bliss, O Lord of the worlds.