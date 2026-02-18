الفقد ليس لحظة عابرة في حياة الإنسان، بل تحوّل في نظرته إلى كل شيء من حوله. بعد الرحيل يكتشف المرء أن الحياة لا تسير كما كانت، وأن ما كان يبدو معتاداً لم يكن إلا نعمة كبرى لا يُدرك أثرها إلا حين تغيب.


في الفقد لا يحدث التغيير دفعة واحدة، بل يتسلل تدريجياً، حين تتحوّل الأشياء التي كانت جزءاً من يومنا إلى ذكريات لا يمكن نسيانها، لأنها كانت الوقود الذي نستمد منه الإلهام والقوة دون أن نشعر. ومع الوقت يفهم الإنسان أن الفقد لا يُختزل في الحزن وحده، بل في التحوّل الذي يصيبنا حين يغيب أعز من نملك. الكلمات التي قيلت يوماً بعفوية تعود بثقلها، والمواقف التي مرّت دون انتباه تتحوّل إلى معانٍ راسخة، والروح التي كانت تمدنا بمعنى الحياة تستحيل إلى حضورٍ داخلي لا يغادرنا. عندها يتبين أن الذين نحبهم لا يختفون من حياتنا، بل يترسخ موقعهم فيها.


رحيل الأم لا يشبه أي رحيل آخر. فالأم هي الملاذ الذي يبدأ منه الشعور بالطمأنينة، وهي الإيقاع الذي يمنح بتناغمه اتساق الحياة. لم نكن نشعر بحاجة إلى تفسير لوجودها؛ كان يكفي أن نعرف بقربها، بأنفاسها من حولنا، لنتيقن أن العالم ما زال في مكانه.


بعد رحيلها أدركتُ أن كثيراً من خطواتي نحو أي نجاح لم تكن سوى دروبٍ ممهّدة بصادق دعائها، وبثقتها الهادئة التي تحيط بي، وبإيمانها بأن الخير يأتي ولو تأخر. كانت ترى ما لا أراه، تدعو لي قبل أن أطلب، وتفرح بما أنجزه أكثر مني. ومع غيابها اتضح لي أن هذا السند الهائل كان أحد أهم ما يمنح حياتي توازنها.


وفي رمضان يتجدد الفقد بشكل مختلف.


 فهذا الشهر الذي اعتدتُ فيه أن تكون أول من أهنئه بقدومه لم تكن التهنئة فيه مجرد عبارة، بل شعور بأن أبواب البركة تبدأ من عندها، وأن الفرح بالشهر لا يكتمل إلا إذا وصل صداه إليها أولاً. كان الإعلان عن الهلال خبراً سعيداً أريد أن أزفّه لها قبل أي أحد، وكأن مشاركته معها جزء من استقبال الشهر نفسه.


اليوم يدخل رمضان لأول مرة دون أن أقول: «الشهر عليك مبارك.. يا أم محمد».


في هذه اللحظة لا يغيب شخصها فقط، بل يغيب حضور مكتمل البهاء كان يرافق بداية الشهر. يغيب صوت الدعاء، ويغيب ذلك الاطمئنان الذي كان يبدأ من حديث عابر معها، ويغيب شعور بأن الفرح بالشهر يجد طريقه إلى القلب بسهولة. أدرك الآن أن بعض معاني الحياة لا يصنعها الزمن، بل يصنعها الذين نعيش تفاصيله بقربهم.


لم يعد الفقد فكرة عامة أفهمها، بل تجربة أعيشها معكِ كل يوم. أدرك اليوم أكثر أن ما غرستِه فينا لم يكن عابراً، وأن دعاءكِ لم يكن لحظات صامتة، بل كان طريقاً أسير عليه دون أن أشعر. ما زلتِ حاضرة في صبري، في يقيني، وفي محاولتي أن أكون كما كنتِ تحبين أن أكون.


أفهم الآن أن الذكرى ليست مجرد حنين، بل مسؤولية. مسؤولية أن أعيش بما يليق بتعبكِ وصبركِ وعطائكِ، وأن يبقى أثركِ في حياتي ظاهراً حياً يتجاوز كل الكلمات. الفقد لم يترك في قلبي فراغاً فقط، بل ترك فيه وصية واضحة بأن أبقى وفياً لما زرعتِه فيَّ من خصال وآمال. فاللهم لا تحرمنا أجرها ولا تفتنا بعدها واغفر لها واجمعنا معها في جنات النعيم يا رب العالمين.