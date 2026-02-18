رفضت المخرجة التونسية كوثر بن هنية استلام جائزتها من حفل توزيع جوائز مؤسسة «سينما من أجل السلام»، الذي أقيم في العاصمة الألمانية برلين، على هامش فعاليات مهرجان برلين السينمائي؛ وذلك اعتراضاً على تكريم شخصية عسكرية إسرائيلية في الأمسية ذاتها.

«صوت هند رجب»

وفاز فيلم بن هنية «صوت هند رجب» بجائزة أكثر فيلم قيمة ضمن الحدث السنوي الذي تنظمه المؤسسة، غير أن المخرجة اختارت ترك الجائزة على المنصة بعد تسلمها، احتجاجاً على ما اعتبرته محاولة لإحداث توازن بين الضحية والجلاد، إثر تكريم الجنرال الإسرائيلي السابق نوعام تيبون، الذي عُرضت قصته في الفيلم الوثائقي الكندي «الطريق بيننا»، وتناول دوره خلال أحداث السابع من أكتوبر 2023.

تحقيق العدالة والمساءلة

وأعلنت المخرجة التونسية، في كلمتها، بأنها لن تأخذ الجائزة معها، بل ستتركها تذكيراً بضرورة تحقيق العدالة والمساءلة. وأكدت أنها ستعود لتسلمها بفرح عندما يصبح السلام التزاماً قانونياً وأخلاقياً قائماً على محاسبة المسؤولين عن الجرائم، مشيرة إلى شعورها بالمسؤولية أكثر من الامتنان، مؤكدة بأن فيلمها لا يروي قصة طفلة واحدة فحسب، بل يسلط الضوء على منظومة كاملة جعلت مقتلها ممكناً.

وقالت: ما حدث ليس استثناءً، بل يأتي في سياق أوسع من العنف المنهجي، وإعادة توصيف ما يجري باعتباره دفاعاً عن النفس أو ظروفاً معقدة تمنح غطاءً سياسياً للقتل الجماعي، على حد تعبيرها، مشيرة إلى أن السلام لا يمكن أن يكون مجرد خطاب تجميلي، وأن السينما لا ينبغي أن تتحول إلى أداة لتبييض الصورة.

مرشح للأوسكار

ويتناول «صوت هند رجب» تسجيلات حقيقية لمكالمات طوارئ، أُعيد تجسيدها درامياً، توثق اللحظات الأخيرة للطفلة هند رجب التي استشهدت في قطاع غزة في 29 يناير 2024 أثناء وجودها داخل سيارة مع أفراد من عائلتها، كانوا يحاولون الوصول إلى مكان آمن، كما يشير الفيلم إلى استشهاد مسعفين وصلا إلى الموقع في محاولة لإنقاذها.

ورُشح الفيلم لنيل جائزة أوسكار في فئة أفضل فيلم دولي طويل، ما يضعه في دائرة الضوء عالمياً. ويُعد العمل امتداداً لاهتمام بن هنية بالقضايا الإنسانية والسياسية، عبر معالجة سينمائية تمزج بين الوثائقي والدرامي.