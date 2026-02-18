Tunisian director Kawthar Ben Hnia refused to accept her award at the "Cinema for Peace" Foundation awards ceremony, held in the German capital Berlin, on the sidelines of the Berlin International Film Festival; this was in protest against the honoring of an Israeli military figure at the same event.

"The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Ben Hnia's film "The Voice of Hind Rajab" won the award for the most valuable film at the annual event organized by the foundation, but the director chose to leave the award on the podium after receiving it, in protest against what she considered an attempt to create a balance between the victim and the oppressor, following the honoring of former Israeli General Noam Tibon, whose story was featured in the Canadian documentary "The Road Between Us," which addressed his role during the events of October 7, 2023.

Achieving Justice and Accountability

The Tunisian director announced in her speech that she would not take the award with her, but would leave it as a reminder of the necessity of achieving justice and accountability. She affirmed that she would return to accept it joyfully when peace becomes a legal and moral commitment based on holding those responsible for crimes accountable, indicating that she feels more responsibility than gratitude, emphasizing that her film does not just tell the story of one child, but highlights an entire system that made her killing possible.

She stated: What happened is not an exception, but rather part of a broader context of systemic violence, and the redefinition of what is happening as self-defense or complex circumstances that provide a political cover for mass killing, as she put it, pointing out that peace cannot be merely a cosmetic discourse, and that cinema should not become a tool for whitewashing the image.

Oscar Nominee

"The Voice of Hind Rajab" deals with real recordings of emergency calls, dramatically reenacted, documenting the last moments of the child Hind Rajab, who was martyred in the Gaza Strip on January 29, 2024, while she was in a car with family members who were trying to reach a safe place. The film also refers to the martyrdom of paramedics who arrived at the site in an attempt to save her.

The film has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category, placing it in the global spotlight. The work is an extension of Ben Hnia's interest in humanitarian and political issues, through a cinematic treatment that blends documentary and drama.