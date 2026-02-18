منعت هيئة الإعلام والاتصالات العراقية عرض مسلسل «حمدية»، بعد أن أثار موجة واسعة من الانتقادات الشعبية والرسمية على خلفية اتهامات وجهت إلى العمل لاحتوائه على مضامين مسيئة للمرأة العراقية ومشوهة لصورتها الاجتماعية.

مثير للفتنة

وكتب عضو مجلس المفوضين لهيئة الإعلام والاتصالات العراقية محمود الربيعي في منشور على «إكس»، بأنه «استناداً إلى الأمر (65) لعام 2004 والمطالبات النيابية والشعبية الغاصبة والتزاماً منا بإداء واجبنا في منع بث كل ما يسيء للقيم النبيلة ويشوه صورة المرأة العراقية ويثير الفتنة، ونتيجة اطلاعنا على الرواية التي أعد منها والفاصل الإعلاني المنشور عن المسلسل المثير للجدل المراد عرضه من قبل قناة (mbc عراق) السعودية، قرر مجلس المفوضين في هيئة الإعلام والاتصالات توجيه الجهاز التنفيذي للهيئة بمنع بث المسلسل المثير للجدل والذي يحمل اسم (حمدية) والمعد عن رواية بذات الاسم للمدعو قدوري الدوري».

وأضاف: «وجه المجلس باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية الرادعة بحق المنصات التي تعمل داخل العراق وتقوم بنشر أي مادة فيها إساءة للعراق والعراقيين في ليالي شهر رمضان المبارك».

قرار رسمي

في المقابل، قال مصدر مسؤول في قناة MBC عراق: «القناة لغاية هذه اللحظة، لم تتسلم أي إشعار أو قرار رسمي من هيئة الإعلام والاتصالات العراقية بخصوص منع أو إيقاف عرض مسلسل حمدية، والقناة تعمل وفق الأطر القانونية والمهنية المعمول بها، وتحترم القوانين والأنظمة الإعلامية النافذة في العراق»، مؤكداً بأن مسلسل حمدية لا يهدف بأي شكل من الأشكال إلى الإساءة للمرأة العراقية أو الانتقاص من مكانتها، كما لا يستهدف أي مكون اجتماعي أو ثقافي، ولا يحمل في مضمونه أي رسائل من شأنها إثارة الفتنة أو التحريض، بل يندرج ضمن الأعمال الدرامية التي تعكس قضايا اجتماعية بطرح فني.

وأضاف: «في حال ورود أي قرار رسمي مكتوب من الجهات المختصة، فإن القناة ستتعامل معه وفق السياقات القانونية، وستتخذ الخطوات القانونية اللازمة التي تكفل حقها في البث، انطلاقاً من قناعتها بمهنية العمل ومشروعية عرضه، وقناة MBC عراق ملتزمة بدورها الإعلامي المسؤول، وحرصها على تقديم محتوى درامي يحترم الذوق العام ويعكس تنوع المجتمع العراقي، مع الانفتاح الدائم على الحوار والتواصل مع الجهات الرسمية بما يخدم المصلحة العامة».