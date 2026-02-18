The Iraqi Media and Communications Authority has banned the airing of the series "Hamdiya," after it sparked a wide wave of public and official criticism due to accusations directed at the work for containing content that is offensive to Iraqi women and distorts their social image.

Inciting Discord

Member of the Board of Commissioners of the Iraqi Media and Communications Authority, Mahmoud Al-Rubaie, wrote in a post on "X" that "based on Order (65) of 2004 and the parliamentary and public demands, and in commitment to our duty to prevent the broadcast of anything that offends noble values and distorts the image of Iraqi women and incites discord, and as a result of our review of the narrative from which it is adapted and the promotional segment published about the controversial series intended to be aired by the Saudi channel (MBC Iraq), the Board of Commissioners of the Media and Communications Authority decided to direct the executive body of the authority to prevent the broadcast of the controversial series titled (Hamdiya), which is adapted from a narrative of the same name by the individual named Qadouri Al-Douri."

He added: "The council has directed to take strict legal measures against platforms operating within Iraq that publish any material that offends Iraq and Iraqis during the nights of the holy month of Ramadan."

Official Decision

In contrast, a responsible source at MBC Iraq stated: "As of this moment, the channel has not received any notification or official decision from the Iraqi Media and Communications Authority regarding the ban or suspension of the airing of the series Hamdiya. The channel operates within the legal and professional frameworks in place and respects the media laws and regulations in force in Iraq," emphasizing that the series Hamdiya does not aim in any way to offend Iraqi women or diminish their status, nor does it target any social or cultural component, and it does not carry any messages that could incite discord or incitement, but rather falls within dramatic works that reflect social issues through artistic presentation.

He added: "In the event that any official written decision is received from the relevant authorities, the channel will deal with it according to legal procedures and will take the necessary legal steps to ensure its right to broadcast, based on its conviction in the professionalism of the work and the legitimacy of its airing. MBC Iraq is committed to its responsible media role and its keenness to present dramatic content that respects public taste and reflects the diversity of Iraqi society, while maintaining an open dialogue and communication with official bodies in a manner that serves the public interest."