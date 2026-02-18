The General Authority for Ports "Ports" announced that the global Maersk Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary APM Terminals, has acquired a 37.5% stake in the Southern Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, a move that positions Jeddah as one of Maersk's key gateways to enhance connectivity with local markets and its global shipping network.

This direction strengthens the integration of the port within Maersk's operational system and its direct services, contributing to an increase in maritime connectivity with regional and international ports, and providing greater flexibility and speed for trade movement across the Kingdom to reach various markets.

The partnership is expected to contribute to a strategic positioning for Maersk at Jeddah Islamic Port, which will help increase the number of vessels and container traffic, in addition to attracting more lines belonging to Maersk and its partners, thereby enhancing the status of Jeddah Islamic Port as a major trade hub on the Red Sea coast.

This development confirms the attractiveness of the Kingdom's location as a global logistics center and a hub connecting the three continents, supporting the achievement of the national transport and logistics strategy objectives and Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding international maritime connectivity and enhancing the Kingdom's integration with global supply chains.

It is worth mentioning that the Southern Container Terminal includes 5 advanced berths for container handling with a capacity of 4.1 million TEUs, while Jeddah Islamic Port is the largest on the Red Sea coast and plays an active role in enhancing the Kingdom's leadership in the maritime sector, thanks to its strategic location and its (62) multi-purpose berths, which give it a pivotal status at both regional and international levels.