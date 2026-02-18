أعلنت الهيئة العامة للموانئ «موانئ» عن استحواذ مجموعة ميرسك العالمية عبر شركة APM Terminals التابعة بالكامل لها على حصة بنسبة 37.5% في محطة الحاويات الجنوبية بميناء جدة الإسلامي، في خطوة تجعل من جدة إحدى أهم بوابات ميرسك لتعزيز الربط بالأسواق المحلية وشبكتها البحرية العالمية.

ويعزز هذا التوجه اندماج الميناء ضمن المنظومة التشغيلية لميرسك وخدماتها المباشرة، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الترابط البحري مع الموانئ الإقليمية والدولية، ويمنح حركة التجارة عبر المملكة مرونة وسرعة أعلى في الوصول إلى مختلف الأسواق.

ومن المتوقع أن تسهم الشراكة في تمركز إستراتيجي لشركة ميرسك في ميناء جدة الإسلامي، مما يساهم في زيادة أعداد السفن وحاويات المسافنة، إلى جانب استقطاب مزيد من الخطوط التابعة لميرسك وشركائها، ما يعزز مكانة ميناء جدة الإسلامي كمحور رئيسي للتجارة على ساحل البحر الأحمر.

ويؤكد هذا التطور جاذبية موقع المملكة كمركز لوجستي عالمي ومحور لربط القارات الثلاث، ويدعم تحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية ورؤية السعودية 2030 من خلال توسيع الربط الملاحي الدولي وتعزيز تكامل المملكة مع سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.

يُذكـر أن محطة الحاويات الجنوبية تضم 5 أرصفة متطورة لمناولة الحاويات وبطاقة استعيابية تبلغ 4.1 مليون حاوية قياسية، فيما يعد مينـاء جدة الإسلامي الأكبر على ساحل البحر الأحمر ويسهم بدور فاعل في تعزيز ريادة المملكة في القطاع البحري، بفضل موقعه الإستراتيجي، واحتوائه على (62) رصيفًا متعددة الأغراض، ما يمنحه مكانة محورية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.