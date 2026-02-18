The National Center of Meteorology has warned of active winds in Al-Wajh and Umluj, with accompanying effects including reduced horizontal visibility, increased wave heights, and winds reaching speeds of 49 km/h. It indicated that the condition will last until 6 PM.



Similar conditions are present in the Hail region, where strong winds are blowing across open areas and highways, leading to reduced horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of 49 km/h until 6 PM.



As for the Eastern Province, it is experiencing a wave of dense fog affecting the region, including the cities of Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Khafji, Jubail, Ras Tanura, Al-Qatif, Al-Khobar, Al-Biqaiq, Al-Ahsa, and many others, causing near-zero horizontal visibility (1 km or less) on highways and open areas.



The center had predicted in its daily report that there is a possibility of light rain in the northern edges of the Kingdom, and it does not rule out the formation of fog in parts of it and in parts of the Eastern Province.



Meanwhile, the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand continue to affect parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Hail, Medina, and the eastern parts of the Makkah region, extending to parts of Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province.