نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من رياح نشطة على الوجه وأملج، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة تدنيًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وارتفاعًا للأمواج، ورياحًا تصل سرعتها إلى 49 كم/ساعة، وبيّن أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً.


وذات الحالة في منطقة حائل إذ تشهد هبوب رياح شديدة تشمل ‏المناطق ‏المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍّ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى 49 كلم/ساعة حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً.


أما الشرقية فتشهد موجة ضباب كثيف على المنطقة تشمل مدينة الدمام، والظهران، ومحافظة الخفجي، والجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف، والخبر، وبقيق، والأحساء، والعديد، مما تسبّب في شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (1) كلم وأقل في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة.


وكان المركز توقع في تقريره اليومي تكون الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على الأطراف الشمالية من المملكة ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء منها وعلى أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية.


في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، حائل، المدينة المنورة والأجزاء الشرقية من منطقة مكة المكرمة تمتد إلى أجزاء من مناطق القصيم، الرياض والشرقية.