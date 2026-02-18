تواجه البعثة اليابانية في أولمبياد ميلانو–كورتينا 2026 موجة غير مسبوقة من الهجمات الإلكترونية، مع تسجيل نحو 62 ألف منشور مسيء استهدفت الرياضيين وأعضاء البعثة. في ظل هذا الواقع، استعانت اليابان بالذكاء الاصطناعي وفريق متخصص لحماية الرياضيين وضمان سلامتهم النفسية وكرامتهم.


وأكدت البعثة اليابانية المشاركة في دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية «ميلانو–كورتينا 2026» تسجيل نحو 62 ألف منشور مسيء على الإنترنت، استهدفت الرياضيين وأعضاء البعثة منذ 18 يناير الماضي.


وأوضحت اللجنة الأولمبية اليابانية أن طلبات إزالة المحتوى شملت 1055 منشوراً، تم حذف 198 منها حتى الآن، في خطوة تهدف إلى حماية الرياضيين من الهجمات الإلكترونية التي أثرت سلباً على تركيزهم وطاقاتهم.


ويأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت شهدت فيه البعثة هجوماً حاداً على أحد الرياضيين، اضطر للانسحاب من المنافسة بسبب إصابة، فيما تعرض لسيل من التعليقات الجارحة قبل انطلاق مسابقة كانت مقررة له.


وفي مؤتمر صحفي عقد في ميلانو، شدد هيديهيتو إيتو، رئيس البعثة اليابانية، على أن «توجيه كلمات مؤذية للرياضيين يمس كرامتهم ويستنزف طاقتهم»، داعياً إلى ضرورة وقف هذه السلوكيات فوراً.


وتحرص اللجنة اليابانية على تأمين بيئة آمنة للرياضيين من خلال فريق عمل متخصص يضم 22 عضواً، بينهم خبراء وقانونيون، يعملون على مدار الساعة في كل من إيطاليا واليابان. ويعتمد الفريق على تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لرصد المحتوى المسيء وطلب حذفه بشكل سريع، بالتعاون مع شركات التكنولوجيا الكبرى مثل ميتا ولاين ياهو.


وتؤكد البعثة اليابانية أن هذه الجهود تأتي ضمن إستراتيجية شاملة لضمان حماية الرياضيين من الهجمات الإلكترونية والحفاظ على سلامتهم النفسية خلال المنافسات الدولية، بما يعكس احترام حقوقهم وكرامتهم في المحافل العالمية.