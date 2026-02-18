The Japanese delegation at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics is facing an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks, with approximately 62,000 abusive posts targeting athletes and delegation members recorded. In light of this reality, Japan has turned to artificial intelligence and a specialized team to protect athletes and ensure their psychological safety and dignity.



The Japanese Olympic Committee explained that requests for content removal included 1,055 posts, of which 198 have been deleted so far, in a step aimed at protecting athletes from cyberattacks that negatively impacted their focus and energy.



This escalation comes at a time when the delegation experienced a severe attack on one of the athletes, who was forced to withdraw from competition due to an injury, while facing a torrent of hurtful comments before a scheduled event.



In a press conference held in Milan, Hidehito Ito, head of the Japanese delegation, emphasized that "directing hurtful words at athletes affects their dignity and drains their energy," calling for an immediate halt to such behaviors.



The Japanese committee is keen to secure a safe environment for athletes through a specialized working team comprising 22 members, including experts and legal professionals, who work around the clock in both Italy and Japan. The team relies on artificial intelligence technologies to monitor abusive content and request its rapid removal, in collaboration with major tech companies like Meta and Line Yahoo.



The Japanese delegation affirms that these efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the protection of athletes from cyberattacks and to maintain their psychological safety during international competitions, reflecting respect for their rights and dignity on global platforms.