رفع المفتي العام للمملكة، رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء والرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء، الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان، خالص شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على تبرعهما السخي لحملة «الجود منا وفينا» عبر منصة جود الإسكان، وعلى قيامهما بتدشين الحملة دعماً لهذه المبادرة الوطنية الهادفة إلى تمكين الأسر المستحقة من الحصول على السكن الملائم.
وجاء ذلك خلال تدشينه لحملة «الجود منا وفينا» التابعة لمنصة جود الإسكان، إحدى مبادرات مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن»، التي تعمل على تحويل العطاء المجتمعي إلى حلول إسكانية عملية تُسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار السكني للأسر المحتاجة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
وأشاد المفتي العام بالدور البارز الذي تقوم به مؤسسة «سكن» في تنظيم جهود العطاء، مثمناً ما تقدمه من خدمات لدعم الأسر المحتاجة وتمكينها من الحصول على سكن كريم، مؤكداً أن الإسهام في توفير المسكن الملائم يُعد من أعظم أبواب الإحسان والبر.
كما دعا المواطنين الميسورين وأهل الخير إلى المبادرة في دعم هذه الحملة المباركة والمشاركة فيها، مبيناً أن العطاء في هذا المجال يُعد صدقة جارية يمتد نفعها ويعظم أجرها، وتنعكس آثارها الإيجابية على الفرد والمجتمع، سائلاً الله أن يجزي الداعمين خير الجزاء.
The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars and the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their generous donation to the "Generosity from Us and Within Us" campaign through the Jood Housing platform, and for launching the campaign in support of this national initiative aimed at enabling deserving families to obtain suitable housing.
This came during the launch of the "Generosity from Us and Within Us" campaign, which is part of the Jood Housing platform, one of the initiatives of the Community Development Housing Foundation "Sakan," which works to transform community giving into practical housing solutions that contribute to enhancing housing stability for needy families in various regions of the Kingdom.
The Grand Mufti praised the prominent role played by the "Sakan" Foundation in organizing charitable efforts, appreciating the services it provides to support needy families and enable them to obtain dignified housing, emphasizing that contributing to providing suitable housing is one of the greatest doors of kindness and charity.
He also called on affluent citizens and those of goodwill to take the initiative to support this blessed campaign and participate in it, indicating that giving in this area is considered a continuous charity whose benefits extend and whose rewards are magnified, reflecting positive effects on individuals and society. He prayed to Allah to reward the supporters abundantly.