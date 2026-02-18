رفع المفتي العام للمملكة، رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء والرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء، الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان، خالص شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على تبرعهما السخي لحملة «الجود منا وفينا» عبر منصة جود الإسكان، وعلى قيامهما بتدشين الحملة دعماً لهذه المبادرة الوطنية الهادفة إلى تمكين الأسر المستحقة من الحصول على السكن الملائم.


وجاء ذلك خلال تدشينه لحملة «الجود منا وفينا» التابعة لمنصة جود الإسكان، إحدى مبادرات مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن»، التي تعمل على تحويل العطاء المجتمعي إلى حلول إسكانية عملية تُسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار السكني للأسر المحتاجة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.


وأشاد المفتي العام بالدور البارز الذي تقوم به مؤسسة «سكن» في تنظيم جهود العطاء، مثمناً ما تقدمه من خدمات لدعم الأسر المحتاجة وتمكينها من الحصول على سكن كريم، مؤكداً أن الإسهام في توفير المسكن الملائم يُعد من أعظم أبواب الإحسان والبر.


كما دعا المواطنين الميسورين وأهل الخير إلى المبادرة في دعم هذه الحملة المباركة والمشاركة فيها، مبيناً أن العطاء في هذا المجال يُعد صدقة جارية يمتد نفعها ويعظم أجرها، وتنعكس آثارها الإيجابية على الفرد والمجتمع، سائلاً الله أن يجزي الداعمين خير الجزاء.