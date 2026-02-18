The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars and the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their generous donation to the "Generosity from Us and Within Us" campaign through the Jood Housing platform, and for launching the campaign in support of this national initiative aimed at enabling deserving families to obtain suitable housing.



This came during the launch of the "Generosity from Us and Within Us" campaign, which is part of the Jood Housing platform, one of the initiatives of the Community Development Housing Foundation "Sakan," which works to transform community giving into practical housing solutions that contribute to enhancing housing stability for needy families in various regions of the Kingdom.



The Grand Mufti praised the prominent role played by the "Sakan" Foundation in organizing charitable efforts, appreciating the services it provides to support needy families and enable them to obtain dignified housing, emphasizing that contributing to providing suitable housing is one of the greatest doors of kindness and charity.



He also called on affluent citizens and those of goodwill to take the initiative to support this blessed campaign and participate in it, indicating that giving in this area is considered a continuous charity whose benefits extend and whose rewards are magnified, reflecting positive effects on individuals and society. He prayed to Allah to reward the supporters abundantly.