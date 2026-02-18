شارك محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الأربعاء)، رجال الأمن طعام الإفطار، في أول أيام شهر رمضان المبارك، وذلك بحضور مدير شرطة المحافظة اللواء عبدالله الخنفري وعددٍ من القيادات الأمنية.

وهنأ منسوبي القطاعات الأمنية بمناسبة حلول الشهر الفضيل، مثمّنًا ما يبذلونه من جهودٍ متواصلة في حفظ الأمن وتعزيز الطمأنينة وخدمة المجتمع.

ودعا محافظ الطائف الله تعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره في ظل قيادته الرشيدة.