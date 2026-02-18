The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, today (Wednesday), shared iftar meals with security personnel on the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan, in the presence of the Director of the Governorate Police, Major General Abdullah Al-Khanfari, and several security leaders.

He congratulated the members of the security sectors on the occasion of the arrival of the holy month, appreciating their continuous efforts in maintaining security, enhancing reassurance, and serving the community.

The Governor of Taif prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to sustain the nation's security and stability under their wise leadership.