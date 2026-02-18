دعارئيس الاتحاد العربي السابق الأمير تركي بن خالد، إلى إنشاء لجنة مستقلة بالكامل عن الاتحاد السعودي ورابطة الدوري، تتولى مراقبة تطبيق الأنظمة والقوانين؛ لضمان نزاهة وسلامة المنافسة في كرة القدم السعودية، وتعزيز ثقة الجماهير.


وقال نصاً: «أقترح إنشاء لجنة (مستقلة بالكامل) عن الاتحاد والرابطة، تتولى مهمة (مراقبة) تطبيق الأنظمة والقوانين بما يضمن نزاهة وسلامة المنافسة في كرة القدم السعودية وتعزيز ثقة الجماهير فيها». وأشار الأمير تركي بن خالد إلى أن «حجم التشكيك والشائعات واللغط المتزايد» ينعكس على الهدف الإستراتيجي للمنظومة، المتمثل في الارتقاء بكرة القدم السعودية.