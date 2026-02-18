دعارئيس الاتحاد العربي السابق الأمير تركي بن خالد، إلى إنشاء لجنة مستقلة بالكامل عن الاتحاد السعودي ورابطة الدوري، تتولى مراقبة تطبيق الأنظمة والقوانين؛ لضمان نزاهة وسلامة المنافسة في كرة القدم السعودية، وتعزيز ثقة الجماهير.
وقال نصاً: «أقترح إنشاء لجنة (مستقلة بالكامل) عن الاتحاد والرابطة، تتولى مهمة (مراقبة) تطبيق الأنظمة والقوانين بما يضمن نزاهة وسلامة المنافسة في كرة القدم السعودية وتعزيز ثقة الجماهير فيها». وأشار الأمير تركي بن خالد إلى أن «حجم التشكيك والشائعات واللغط المتزايد» ينعكس على الهدف الإستراتيجي للمنظومة، المتمثل في الارتقاء بكرة القدم السعودية.
The former president of the Saudi Football Federation and the former president of the Arab Federation, Prince Turki bin Khalid, called for the establishment of a committee that is completely independent from the Saudi Federation and the League, to oversee the implementation of regulations and laws; to ensure the integrity and safety of competition in Saudi football and to enhance public trust.
He stated: "I propose the establishment of a committee (completely independent) from the federation and the league, tasked with (monitoring) the implementation of regulations and laws in a way that ensures the integrity and safety of competition in Saudi football and enhances public trust in it." Prince Turki bin Khalid pointed out that "the increasing amount of doubt, rumors, and commotion" reflects on the strategic goal of the system, which is to elevate Saudi football.