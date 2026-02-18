The former president of the Saudi Football Federation and the former president of the Arab Federation, Prince Turki bin Khalid, called for the establishment of a committee that is completely independent from the Saudi Federation and the League, to oversee the implementation of regulations and laws; to ensure the integrity and safety of competition in Saudi football and to enhance public trust.



He stated: "I propose the establishment of a committee (completely independent) from the federation and the league, tasked with (monitoring) the implementation of regulations and laws in a way that ensures the integrity and safety of competition in Saudi football and enhances public trust in it." Prince Turki bin Khalid pointed out that "the increasing amount of doubt, rumors, and commotion" reflects on the strategic goal of the system, which is to elevate Saudi football.