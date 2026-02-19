كشف لاعب النصر عبدالرحمن غريب لـ«عكاظ»، أن مستقبله لم يُحسم بعد، وأنه ينتظر الأيام القادمة لتحديد مصيره. جاء ذلك خلال رده على سؤال «عكاظ» في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب لقاء فريقه أمام أركاداغ التركماني الذي جمعهما على استاد «الأول بارك» بالرياض ضمن جولة الإياب لدور الـ16، وانتهى نصراوياً بهدفه.


وعلمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة، أن اللاعب ينتظر من أصحاب القرار في النادي تحسين العرض الذي قُدم له، لاسيما أن مدرب الفريق جيسوس أوصى باستمراره مع الفريق وعدم التفريط به، وأنه يفضل استمراره ضمن خططه الفنية، وفي الوقت نفسه قدمت الإدارة الهلالية عرضاً مغرياً للاعب، وتم الاتفاق على الأمور المالية كافة ومدة العقد، وتنتظر القرار النهائي من اللاعب.