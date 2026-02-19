Al-Nasr player Abdulrahman Ghareeb revealed to "Okaz" that his future has not yet been decided, and he is waiting for the coming days to determine his fate. This came during his response to a question from "Okaz" at the press conference following his team's match against Turkmenistan's Arkadag, which took place at the "First Park" stadium in Riyadh as part of the second leg of the Round of 16, and ended with a victory for Al-Nasr.



Okaz learned from its exclusive sources that the player is waiting for the decision-makers at the club to improve the offer that was presented to him, especially since the team's coach, Jesus, recommended that he continue with the team and not be let go, and he prefers to keep him in his tactical plans. At the same time, Al-Hilal's administration has made an attractive offer to the player, and all financial matters and the duration of the contract have been agreed upon, and they are waiting for the player's final decision.