عقد الجهاز الفني المساعد للمنتخب الوطني الأول اجتماعاً مع لاعبي ناديي الشباب والرياض المرشحين للانضمام إلى صفوف المنتخب، ضمن برنامج الإعداد المبكر لمشاركة الأخضر في كأس العالم 2026.


وشهد الاجتماعان التأكيد على أهمية المرحلة الحالية، وضرورة التركيز الكامل على الجوانب الفنية والبدنية، إلى جانب الالتزام بالبرامج الصحية والغذائية المعتمدة، ومراجعة المؤشرات والأرقام البدنية لكل لاعب، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الجاهزية قبل الاستحقاقات القادمة.


كما تضمنت اللقاءات مناقشة آليات التنسيق خلال الفترة القادمة، وتعزيز التواصل المباشر بين الجهاز الفني واللاعبين، في إطار منهجية العمل المعتمدة، التي تهدف إلى توحيد الجهود وتحقيق أعلى درجات التكامل بين المنتخب والأندية.


ويأتي ذلك امتداداً لسلسلة الاجتماعات التي يعقدها الجهاز الفني المساعد مع اللاعبين المرشحين، على أن تُستكمل خلال الفترة القادمة مع لاعبي أندية الفتح، والأخدود، وضمك، ضمن خطة عمل متكاملة تهدف إلى تهيئة اللاعبين ذهنياً وبدنياً استعداداً للمونديال.