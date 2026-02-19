The assistant coaching staff of the national first team held a meeting with players from Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh clubs who are candidates to join the national team, as part of the early preparation program for the Green's participation in the 2026 World Cup.



The meetings emphasized the importance of the current phase and the necessity of full focus on technical and physical aspects, in addition to adhering to the approved health and nutrition programs, and reviewing the physical indicators and statistics of each player, which contributes to raising the level of readiness before the upcoming challenges.



The discussions also included mechanisms for coordination during the upcoming period and enhancing direct communication between the coaching staff and the players, within the framework of the adopted work methodology, which aims to unify efforts and achieve the highest levels of integration between the national team and the clubs.



This comes as an extension of the series of meetings held by the assistant coaching staff with the candidate players, which will continue in the upcoming period with players from Al-Fateh, Al-Akhidood, and Damak clubs, as part of a comprehensive work plan aimed at mentally and physically preparing the players for the World Cup.