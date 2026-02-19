دشّن أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مقرّ حملة جود الإسكان «الجود منا وفينا» في الدرعية، التي تنظمها مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن».

وكان في استقبال أمير الرياض لدى وصوله مقر حملة جود الإسكان بالدرعية، وزير البلديات والإسكان رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن» ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، والرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة شركة الدرعية جيري انزيريلو، والأمين العام لمؤسسة «سكن» راشد بن محمد الجلاجل.

ورفع أمير الرياض الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على دعمهما لكل ما من شأنه تعزيز اللحمة الوطنية والمساهمة المجتمعية وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة ودعم الفئات المستحقة، منوهاً بجهود وزارة البلديات والإسكان ومؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن»، التي تسعى لتعزيز التكاتف والتكافل المجتمعي.

وأعرب أمير الرياض، عن سعادته بما شهده من جهود كبيرة في الحملة، متمنياً للجميع التوفيق في خدمة الوطن والمواطن وفق توجيهات القيادة.

وبعد السلام الملكي بُدئ الحفل بآيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم شاهد أمير الرياض والحضور عرضاً مرئياً حول الحملة ومستهدفاتها وأبرز مبادراتها.

عقب ذلك ألقى وزير البلديات والإسكان كلمة بهذه المناسبة، رفع فيها الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على دعمهما السخي وتبرعهما الكريم بإجمالي (150) مليون ريال، الذي كان وما زال الداعم الأول لحملات جود الإسكان ومحركها الأبرز، وامتداداً لنهج القيادة الراسخ في ترسيخ قيم العطاء وتعزيز التكافل السكني وتمكين الأسر المستحقة من الاستقرار والعيش الكريم.

وثمّن الحقيل تشريف وتدشين أمير منطقة الرياض مقر حملة جود الإسكان «الجود منا وفينا»، مؤكداً أن التجربة أثبتت أن العمل الخيري حين يُنظّم ويدار بكفاءة، يتحوّل من مبادرات متفرقة إلى أثر مستدام يغيّر حياة الأسر، وخلف كل وحدة سكنية في جود الإسكان قصة أسرة كانت تنتظر الاستقرار، وأمّ كانت تبحث عن الأمان، وأطفالٍ كانوا يحلمون ببيت يحتضن مستقبلهم.

وقال الحقيل: اليوم -ولله الحمد- تواصل جود الإسكان عبر حملة «الجود منا وفينا» هذا الأثر بشراكة فاعلة بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي وأفراد المجتمع، في نموذج وطني يعكس عمق التكافل الذي يتميز به مجتمعنا؛ ليصل العطاء لـ8000 أسرة مستحقة هذا العام في مختلف مناطق المملكة، وبما يعكس صورة أن الجود في وطننا ليس شعاراً يُرفع، بل عمل يُترجم إلى أثرٍ ملموس ومستدام.

ثم تفضل الأمير فيصل بن بندر، بتدشين مقر حملة «الجود منا وفينا» التي تسعى إلى تحقيق الأثر المستهدف من قطاع الإسكان التنموي من خلال المساهمات المجتمعية التي تقوم على العطاء والجود لمن هم في أشد حاجة للمساكن بما يحقق لهم الاستقرار الأسري.

وفي ختام حفل التدشين تجوّل في المعرض المصاحب والمواقع التفاعلية المصاحبة التي تنظمها مؤسسة سكن في مقر الحملة للزوار.