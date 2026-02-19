The Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the headquarters of the housing campaign "Joud is from us and within us" in Diriyah, organized by the Community Development Housing Foundation "Sakan".

Upon his arrival at the headquarters of the Joud housing campaign in Diriyah, the Prince of Riyadh was received by the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Community Development Housing Foundation "Sakan", Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, the CEO of Diriyah Company, Jerry Inzerillo, and the Secretary-General of the "Sakan" Foundation, Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Jalajel.

The Prince of Riyadh expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their support of everything that enhances national unity, community contribution, sustainable development, and support for deserving groups, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and the Community Development Housing Foundation "Sakan", which seeks to enhance community solidarity and cooperation.

The Prince of Riyadh expressed his happiness with the significant efforts witnessed in the campaign, wishing everyone success in serving the nation and its citizens according to the leadership's directives.

After the national anthem, the ceremony began with verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a visual presentation about the campaign, its objectives, and its most prominent initiatives, which the Prince of Riyadh and the attendees watched.

Subsequently, the Minister of Municipalities and Housing delivered a speech on this occasion, expressing gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their generous support and donation of a total of 150 million riyals, which has been and continues to be the primary supporter of the Joud housing campaigns and its most prominent driver, extending the leadership's established approach in instilling values of giving, enhancing housing solidarity, and enabling deserving families to achieve stability and a decent living.

Al-Hoqail appreciated the honor and inauguration by the Prince of Riyadh of the headquarters of the Joud housing campaign "Joud is from us and within us", affirming that experience has proven that when charitable work is organized and managed efficiently, it transforms from scattered initiatives into a sustainable impact that changes the lives of families. Behind every housing unit in Joud housing is a story of a family waiting for stability, a mother seeking safety, and children dreaming of a home that embraces their future.

Al-Hoqail said: "Today, thank God, Joud housing continues through the campaign 'Joud is from us and within us' this impact with an effective partnership between government entities, the private sector, the non-profit sector, and community members, in a national model that reflects the depth of solidarity that characterizes our community; to reach aid for 8,000 deserving families this year in various regions of the Kingdom, reflecting the image that generosity in our homeland is not just a slogan raised, but an action translated into tangible and sustainable impact."

Then, Prince Faisal bin Bandar inaugurated the headquarters of the campaign "Joud is from us and within us", which aims to achieve the targeted impact from the community development housing sector through community contributions based on giving and generosity for those in dire need of housing, ensuring them family stability.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, he toured the accompanying exhibition and the interactive sites organized by the Sakan Foundation at the campaign headquarters for visitors.