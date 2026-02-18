The Iraqi team Zakho has scheduled a match with the national representative (Al-Shabab) in the semi-finals of the Gulf Champions League for clubs, while the Kuwaiti team Al-Qadsiah will meet its Qatari counterpart Al-Rayan in the same round.



In the last round of the group stage, Zakho defeated its guest, the Bahraini team Sitra, with a score of three goals to two. The goals for Zakho were scored by Asu Rostam (29th minute) and Amjad Attwan (two goals, 54th minute, and a penalty in the 90+9 minute), while Sitra's two goals were scored by Bruno Bezera (60th minute) and Abdul-Wasea Al-Matari (from a penalty in the 90+11 minute).



The Kuwaiti team Al-Qadsiah triumphed over the Emirati team Al-Ain with a score of one goal to none, scored by the veteran Badr Al-Mutawa (50th minute). The match, officiated by Saudi referee Mohammed Al-Sama'il, saw Al-Ain player Ibrahima N'Dai receive a red card in the 12th minute of the match.



With these results, Zakho topped Group A with 13 points to face Al-Shabab, the runner-up of Group B, while Al-Qadsiah secured the second place in Group A and will meet Al-Rayan, the leader of Group B.