ضرب زاخو العراقي موعداً مع ممثل الوطن (الشباب) في دور نصف نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، كما سيلتقي فريق القادسية الكويتي نظيره الريان القطري في الدور ذاته.
وشهدت الجولة الأخيرة من دور المجموعات انتصار راخو على ضيفه سترة البحريني بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين، أحرز أهداف زاخو أسو رستم (د:29) وأمجد عطوان (هدفين د:54، ومن ركلة جزاء 90+9)، فيما أحرز هدفَي سترة برونو بيزيرا (د:60) وعبدالواسع المطري (من ركلة جزاء 90+11).
وتفوق القادسية الكويتي على العين الإماراتي بهدف دون مقابل، جاء عن طريق المخضرم بدر المطوع (د:50)، وشهد اللقاء الذي أداره تحكيمياً الحكم السعودي محمد السماعيل حصول لاعب العين إبراهيما نداي على بطاقة حمراء في الدقيقة 12 من عمر اللقاء.
وبهاتين النتيجتين، تصدر زاخو فرق المجموعة الأولى برصيد 13 نقطة ليواجه الشباب وصيف المجموعة الثانية، فيما انتزع القادسية وصافة المجموعة الأولى ويلتقي الريان متصدر المجموعة الثانية.
The Iraqi team Zakho has scheduled a match with the national representative (Al-Shabab) in the semi-finals of the Gulf Champions League for clubs, while the Kuwaiti team Al-Qadsiah will meet its Qatari counterpart Al-Rayan in the same round.
In the last round of the group stage, Zakho defeated its guest, the Bahraini team Sitra, with a score of three goals to two. The goals for Zakho were scored by Asu Rostam (29th minute) and Amjad Attwan (two goals, 54th minute, and a penalty in the 90+9 minute), while Sitra's two goals were scored by Bruno Bezera (60th minute) and Abdul-Wasea Al-Matari (from a penalty in the 90+11 minute).
The Kuwaiti team Al-Qadsiah triumphed over the Emirati team Al-Ain with a score of one goal to none, scored by the veteran Badr Al-Mutawa (50th minute). The match, officiated by Saudi referee Mohammed Al-Sama'il, saw Al-Ain player Ibrahima N'Dai receive a red card in the 12th minute of the match.
With these results, Zakho topped Group A with 13 points to face Al-Shabab, the runner-up of Group B, while Al-Qadsiah secured the second place in Group A and will meet Al-Rayan, the leader of Group B.