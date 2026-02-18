ضرب زاخو العراقي موعداً مع ممثل الوطن (الشباب) في دور نصف نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، كما سيلتقي فريق القادسية الكويتي نظيره الريان القطري في الدور ذاته.


وشهدت الجولة الأخيرة من دور المجموعات انتصار راخو على ضيفه سترة البحريني بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين، أحرز أهداف زاخو أسو رستم (د:29) وأمجد عطوان (هدفين د:54، ومن ركلة جزاء 90+9)، فيما أحرز هدفَي سترة برونو بيزيرا (د:60) وعبدالواسع المطري (من ركلة جزاء 90+11).


وتفوق القادسية الكويتي على العين الإماراتي بهدف دون مقابل، جاء عن طريق المخضرم بدر المطوع (د:50)، وشهد اللقاء الذي أداره تحكيمياً الحكم السعودي محمد السماعيل حصول لاعب العين إبراهيما نداي على بطاقة حمراء في الدقيقة 12 من عمر اللقاء.


وبهاتين النتيجتين، تصدر زاخو فرق المجموعة الأولى برصيد 13 نقطة ليواجه الشباب وصيف المجموعة الثانية، فيما انتزع القادسية وصافة المجموعة الأولى ويلتقي الريان متصدر المجموعة الثانية.