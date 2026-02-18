A Chinese girl traveled approximately 4,500 miles to meet the Al-Nassr captain "Ronaldo" during the match between Al-Nassr and the Turkmen team Arkadag, which took place at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in the second leg of the Asian Championship Round of 16. The girl held up a sign with a picture of "Ronaldo" and the Al-Nassr logo, directing a message to the Portuguese legend that said: "I traveled about 4,500 miles from China to see you. Can I have a chance to meet you and see you?"



It is worth mentioning that "Ronaldo" watched the match from the main stand, after coach Jesus preferred not to include him in the game and to prepare him for upcoming matches.