قطعت طفلة صينية مسافة ما يقارب 4500 ميل من أجل لقاء قائد النصر «رونالدو»، خلال مواجهة النصر وضيفة فريق أركاداغ التركماني التي جمعتهما على ملعب «الأول بارك»، في إياب الدور ثمن النهائي من البطولة الآسيوية، إذ رفعت الطفلة لافته وعليها صورة «رونالدو» بشعار النصر، موجهة رسالة للأسطورة البرتغالي قالت فيها: «أنا قطعت ما يقارب 4500 ميل قادمة من الصين لرؤيتك، هل يمكنني الحصول على فرصة للقائك ورؤيتك؟».


يذكر أن «رونالدو» تابع اللقاء من المنصة الرئيسية، بعد أن فضل المدرب جيسوس عدم مشاركته في اللقاء وتحضيره للمباريات القادمة.